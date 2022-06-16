8BitDo: Lite SE arrives, a controller for gamers with reduced mobility

8BitDo presented the Lite SEa new Bluetooth controller designed to make gaming more accessible for users with limited mobility.

Coming out in the next few weeks, the Lite SE was born from an idea of ​​Andreas Karlsson who, to help his son Oskar suffering from spinal muscular atrophy type 2 (SMA2), contacted and then collaborated with 8BitDo in the design and construction of the controller.

The new input peripheral, in addition to being compact and light, is equipped with more sensitive buttons and joysticks. The back triggers have been eliminated in favor of 4 buttons added to the front of the controller, all accompanied by a non-slip rubber matlocated on the back, which allows you to use the controller even resting on a surface.

The Lite SE, which supports vibration and motion sensors is compatible with Nintendo Switch and android devices and incorporates a lithium battery that allows an autonomy of about 18 hours of play.

Expected to be released on July 15, the new 8BitDo controller can be booked through the company’s online store at price of 33.50 euros (Link in Source).