87 Google Play deals: free and heavily discounted apps and games for a short time

Week after week, we crawl the guts of Google Play for the best deals. This time we have 87 apps, games and icon packs you can get for free or at a much lower price than usual, for a limited time. Don’t think about it too much, some offers will disappear in the next few hours.





31 free Android apps

We start, as always, with those offers that are kinder to your wallet: the applications, games and paid icon packs that you can take for free and forever. Among the games, some interesting titles are Peppa: Amusement Park, Evertale and Hills Legend

Applications

Sav PDF Viewer – Read PDF files safely 0.99 euros free

Audio Recorder 0.69 euros free

Stylish Text – Fonts, Symbols & Emojis 1.99 euros free

How much can I spend? Premium Expense Control 2.99 euros free

Games

Peppa: Amusement Park 3.49 euros free

Beach Drive summer racing game 0.59 euros free

[VIP] DungeonMon: Offline Idle Merge Game 0.99 euros free

Evertale 0.50 euros free

Final Castle Defense: Idle RPG 1.29 euros free

Raising the spaceship (Grow Spaceship) 1.79 euros free

Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD) 0.59 euros free

Shadow Knight Premium: Ninja RPG Fighting Game 0.59 euros free

Block Puzzle 3.29 euros free

Truth or Dare Pro: No Ads 4.19 euros free

Defender Legend Premium: Hero Champions TD 0.59 euros free

Traffic Jam Car Puzzle Legend Match 3 Puzzle Game 3.99 euros free

Dead Bunker 4 Apocalypse: Zombie Action-Horror 0.59 euros free

FASTAR VIP – Shooting Star Rhythm Game 1.09 euros free

Healing Wood Block Travel 0.69 euros free

Mega Block Puzzle 0.69 euros free

Superhero Armor: City War Premium 0.59 euros free

Superhero Fruit 2 Premium: Robot Fighting 0.59 euros free

Surface Trimino: increase the area. Casual game. 0.89 euros free

The House: Action-horror 0.59 euros free

MinionSlayer: Growth Defense 0.99 euros free

[VIP] WeaponWar: Offline Idle Merge Game 0.99 euros free

Personalization

Dark Icon Pack 1.49 euros free

Simple Clock Widget – Word Clock 0.69 euros free

Hexanet White – Icon Pack 1.19 euros free

Simple Nav Bar – Navigation Bar – Simple Control 0.79 euros free

One UI Icon Pack – Samsung Icons & Wallpapers 0.59 euros free

56 discounted Android apps

Three kingdoms

We continue our compilation with more applications, games and paid icon packs on sale, which have their price reduced for a limited time. Some interesting games from the list are Three Kingdoms, Reporter, Hidden Folks and various Johnny Bonasera.

Applications

Call Notes Pro – check who is calling you 3.99 euros 1.99 euros

NFC EMV Card Reader 3.09 euros 1.89 euros

Filter calculator (RC, RL, LC, RLC) 1.89 euros 1.19 euros

Hourly chime PRO v2 6.00 euros 3.00 euros

Sendmate (share files using Wifi) 2.29 euros 0.99 euros

WiFi Signal Meter (No Ad) – WiFi Scanner 1.89 euros 1.09 euros

Analyze your Chess Pro – PGN Viewer 9.99 euros 6.99 euros

KReader PRO: kindle read all formats (no Ads) 3.19 euros 1.79 euros

Song Engineer 5.99 euros 3.69 euros

Amazing Wheels Pro (No ads) 4.69 euros 2.69 euros

Games

Space grunts 4.79 euros 1.79 euros

Access Code Zero 4.09 euros 1.29 euros

BDRS: Biological Disaster Response System 4.09 euros 2.19 euros

Legacy of Elaed: RPG 1.49 euros 0.99 euros

Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord 12.99 euros 6.49 euros

Front Armies [RTS] 2.99 euros 1.19 euros

Mansion 3.69 euros 0.99 euros

Zombie Simulator Z – Premium 2.59 euros 0.99 euros

Johnny Bonasera 1 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

Johnny bonasera 2 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

Johnny Bonasera 3 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

Mindcell 2.29 euros 0.59 euros

The Last Dream (Full) 4.69 euros 2.49 euros

Turn It On! 2.29 euros 1.09 euros

Data defense 3.89 euros 0.79 euros

Earthlings Beware! 1.49 euros 0.59 euros

Hidden Folks 4.99 euros 2.99 euros

My son Lebensborn 2.99 euros 1.39 euros

Orwell 5.49 euros 3.79 euros

Planet Genesis 2 – solar systems simulator 4.09 euros 2.39 euros

Reporter – Epic Creepy & Scary Horror Game 1.89 euros 0.59 euros

Personalization

Aline Black icon pack – linear black icons 2.59 euros 0.99 euros

Aline White icon pack – linear white icons 2.59 euros 0.99 euros

Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

Compass Live Wallpaper 2.29 euros 0.99 euros

Black and White – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

3D Abstract Live Wallpaper 2.59 euros 1.49 euros

Black Hole Simulation 3D Live Wallpaper 2.69 euros 1.49 euros

Bubbles Live Wallpaper 3.99 euros 1.19 euros

Daily Wallpapers Pro – Auto Change Wallpapers 1.49 euros 0.99 euros

Digital Rain 3D Live Wallpaper 2.59 euros 1.49 euros

Earth & Moon Parallax 3D Live Live Wallpaper 2.69 euros 1.49 euros

Fireflies 3D Live Wallpaper 2.69 euros 1.49 euros

Game of Life Live Wallpaper 3.99 euros 1.49 euros

Hex Particles 3D Live Wallpaper 2.69 euros 1.49 euros

Infinite Cubes Particles 3D Live Wallpaper 2.69 euros 1.49 euros

Infinite Cubes Particles 2 3D Live Wallpaper 2.69 euros 1.49 euros

Infinite Particles 3D Live Wallpaper 2.69 euros 1.49 euros

Knots Live Wallpaper 3.99 euros 1.79 euros

Lines Live Wallpaper 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

Magic One Ring Parallax 3D Live Wallpaper 2.69 euros 1.49 euros

Particle Cells & Molecules 3D Live Wallpaper 2.69 euros 1.49 euros

Particle Molecules 3D Live Wallpaper 2.69 euros 1.49 euros

Planet Mars 3D Live Wallpaper 2.69 euros 1.49 euros

Planet Saturn 3D Live Wallpaper 2.69 euros 1.49 euros

Plexus Matrix Live Wallpaper 2.69 euros 1.49 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!