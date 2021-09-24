87 Google Play deals: free and heavily discounted apps and games for a short time

Week after week, we crawl the guts of Google Play for the best deals. This time we have 87 apps, games and icon packs you can get for free or at a much lower price than usual, for a limited time. Don’t think about it too much, some offers will disappear in the next few hours.


31 free Android apps

We start, as always, with those offers that are kinder to your wallet: the applications, games and paid icon packs that you can take for free and forever. Among the games, some interesting titles are Peppa: Amusement Park, Evertale and Hills Legend

Applications

  • Sav PDF Viewer – Read PDF files safely 0.99 euros free

  • Audio Recorder 0.69 euros free

  • Stylish Text – Fonts, Symbols & Emojis 1.99 euros free

  • How much can I spend? Premium Expense Control 2.99 euros free

Games

  • Peppa: Amusement Park 3.49 euros free

  • Beach Drive summer racing game 0.59 euros free

  • [VIP] DungeonMon: Offline Idle Merge Game 0.99 euros free

  • Evertale 0.50 euros free

  • Final Castle Defense: Idle RPG 1.29 euros free

  • Raising the spaceship (Grow Spaceship) 1.79 euros free

  • Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD) 0.59 euros free

  • Shadow Knight Premium: Ninja RPG Fighting Game 0.59 euros free

  • Block Puzzle 3.29 euros free

  • Truth or Dare Pro: No Ads 4.19 euros free

  • Defender Legend Premium: Hero Champions TD 0.59 euros free

  • Traffic Jam Car Puzzle Legend Match 3 Puzzle Game 3.99 euros free

  • Dead Bunker 4 Apocalypse: Zombie Action-Horror 0.59 euros free

  • FASTAR VIP – Shooting Star Rhythm Game 1.09 euros free

  • Healing Wood Block Travel 0.69 euros free

  • Mega Block Puzzle 0.69 euros free

  • Superhero Armor: City War Premium 0.59 euros free

  • Superhero Fruit 2 Premium: Robot Fighting 0.59 euros free

  • Surface Trimino: increase the area. Casual game. 0.89 euros free

  • The House: Action-horror 0.59 euros free

  • MinionSlayer: Growth Defense 0.99 euros free

  • [VIP] WeaponWar: Offline Idle Merge Game 0.99 euros free

Personalization

  • Dark Icon Pack 1.49 euros free

  • Simple Clock Widget – Word Clock 0.69 euros free

  • Hexanet White – Icon Pack 1.19 euros free

  • Simple Nav Bar – Navigation Bar – Simple Control 0.79 euros free

  • One UI Icon Pack – Samsung Icons & Wallpapers 0.59 euros free

56 discounted Android apps

We continue our compilation with more applications, games and paid icon packs on sale, which have their price reduced for a limited time. Some interesting games from the list are Three Kingdoms, Reporter, Hidden Folks and various Johnny Bonasera.

Applications

  • Call Notes Pro – check who is calling you 3.99 euros 1.99 euros

  • NFC EMV Card Reader 3.09 euros 1.89 euros

  • Filter calculator (RC, RL, LC, RLC) 1.89 euros 1.19 euros

  • Hourly chime PRO v2 6.00 euros 3.00 euros

  • Sendmate (share files using Wifi) 2.29 euros 0.99 euros

  • WiFi Signal Meter (No Ad) – WiFi Scanner 1.89 euros 1.09 euros

  • Analyze your Chess Pro – PGN Viewer 9.99 euros 6.99 euros

  • KReader PRO: kindle read all formats (no Ads) 3.19 euros 1.79 euros

  • Song Engineer 5.99 euros 3.69 euros

  • Amazing Wheels Pro (No ads) 4.69 euros 2.69 euros

Games

  • Space grunts 4.79 euros 1.79 euros

  • Access Code Zero 4.09 euros 1.29 euros

  • BDRS: Biological Disaster Response System 4.09 euros 2.19 euros

  • Legacy of Elaed: RPG 1.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord 12.99 euros 6.49 euros

  • Front Armies [RTS] 2.99 euros 1.19 euros

  • Mansion 3.69 euros 0.99 euros

  • Zombie Simulator Z – Premium 2.59 euros 0.99 euros

  • Johnny Bonasera 1 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

  • Johnny bonasera 2 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

  • Johnny Bonasera 3 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

  • Mindcell 2.29 euros 0.59 euros

  • The Last Dream (Full) 4.69 euros 2.49 euros

  • Turn It On! 2.29 euros 1.09 euros

  • Data defense 3.89 euros 0.79 euros

  • Earthlings Beware! 1.49 euros 0.59 euros

  • Hidden Folks 4.99 euros 2.99 euros

  • My son Lebensborn 2.99 euros 1.39 euros

  • Orwell 5.49 euros 3.79 euros

  • Planet Genesis 2 – solar systems simulator 4.09 euros 2.39 euros

  • Reporter – Epic Creepy & Scary Horror Game 1.89 euros 0.59 euros

Personalization

  • Aline Black icon pack – linear black icons 2.59 euros 0.99 euros

  • Aline White icon pack – linear white icons 2.59 euros 0.99 euros

  • Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Compass Live Wallpaper 2.29 euros 0.99 euros

  • Black and White – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

  • 3D Abstract Live Wallpaper 2.59 euros 1.49 euros

  • Black Hole Simulation 3D Live Wallpaper 2.69 euros 1.49 euros

  • Bubbles Live Wallpaper 3.99 euros 1.19 euros

  • Daily Wallpapers Pro – Auto Change Wallpapers 1.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • Digital Rain 3D Live Wallpaper 2.59 euros 1.49 euros

  • Earth & Moon Parallax 3D Live Live Wallpaper 2.69 euros 1.49 euros

  • Fireflies 3D Live Wallpaper 2.69 euros 1.49 euros

  • Game of Life Live Wallpaper 3.99 euros 1.49 euros

  • Hex Particles 3D Live Wallpaper 2.69 euros 1.49 euros

  • Infinite Cubes Particles 3D Live Wallpaper 2.69 euros 1.49 euros

  • Infinite Cubes Particles 2 3D Live Wallpaper 2.69 euros 1.49 euros

  • Infinite Particles 3D Live Wallpaper 2.69 euros 1.49 euros

  • Knots Live Wallpaper 3.99 euros 1.79 euros

  • Lines Live Wallpaper 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Magic One Ring Parallax 3D Live Wallpaper 2.69 euros 1.49 euros

  • Particle Cells & Molecules 3D Live Wallpaper 2.69 euros 1.49 euros

  • Particle Molecules 3D Live Wallpaper 2.69 euros 1.49 euros

  • Planet Mars 3D Live Wallpaper 2.69 euros 1.49 euros

  • Planet Saturn 3D Live Wallpaper 2.69 euros 1.49 euros

  • Plexus Matrix Live Wallpaper 2.69 euros 1.49 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

