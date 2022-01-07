83 Google Play deals: free apps for a short time and discounts to save money on apps

Our first compilation of free and discounted apps opens 2022 with a succulent number of offers. Highly recommended apps, other curious ones, games of all styles and a multitude of options to change the look of your Android mobile: don’t miss our selection on Google Play.


37 free Android apps

We don’t have a bad collection of free apps and games, there is more than one hidden gem among the average quality of the compilation. So now you know: the sooner you add the selection to your library, the more chances you will have of getting all the offers.

Applications

  • Gym Pro Home Workouts (No Ad) 1.79 euros free
  • Korean Word Beginner Quiz Pro 1.49 euros free
  • AirTag Tracker Detect Pro 2.59 euros free
  • Unit converter 0.79 euros free
  • Binary Calculator Pro 0.50 euros free
  • Decimal to fraction Pro 0.50 euros free
  • Math Fractions Pro 0.61 euros free
  • Memorize: Learn Thai Words with Flashcards 4.99 euros free
  • Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro 3.99 euros free

Games

  • Alice: Lost Pieces 2.89 euros free
  • 1812. Napoleon Wars TD Premium version game 1.49 euros free
  • Dead Bunker 2 HD € 0.59 free
  • Word Search Games PRO 1.89 euros free
  • Math Connect PRO 2.09 euros free
  • Monkey GO Happy 0.69 euros free
  • MR RACER: Car Racing Game – Premium – MULTIPLAYER 5.49 euros free
  • Roll Adventure € 0.59 free
  • Crazy Owls Puzzle € 0.59 free
  • Bricks Crash € 0.59 free
  • Magnetic Balls HD € 0.59 free
  • Shuriken jump € 0.59 free
  • Magnet Balls: Physics Puzzle € 0.59 free
  • Ball reach € 0.59 free
  • Requence € 0.59 free

Personalization

  • Mellow Dark – Icon Pack 2.09 euros free
  • Rugos Premium – Icon Pack 2.09 euros free
  • Xetrox – Icon Pack 0.89 euros free
  • Olmo – Premium Icon Pack 2.09 euros free
  • Mingo Premium – Icon Pack 2.09 euros free
  • Yomira – Premium Icon Pack 2.09 euros free
  • Graby Spin – Icon Pack 2.09 euros free
  • Graby – Icon Pack 2.09 euros free
  • Zorun – Icon Pack € 0.59 free
  • Gento S – Android 12 Icon Pack 2.09 euros free
  • Orgi – Icon Pack 0.69 euros free
  • Tigad Pro Icon Pack 1.79 euros free
  • Caya Icon pack 1.19 euros free

46 discounted Android apps

What do you want better quality applications at the cost of shelling out some money? Well, you won’t have to spend so much: here are a few apps and games at a generous discount.

Applications

  • SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) 1.99 euros 1.09 euros
  • YoWindow Time – Unlimited 9.99 euros 5.99 euros
  • Luci – Smart Dream Journal 2.79 euros 1.39 euros
  • LayerPaint HD 7.49 euros 2.79 euros
  • Notes U Pro: School Agenda 1.99 euros 1.19 euros
  • LADB – Local ADB Shell 2.99 euros 1.59 euros
  • Pomodoro Timer Clock 2.09 euros 1.09 euros
  • Timeflow: Time and money 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

Games

  • The Enchanted Cave 2 6.49 euros 3.19 euros
  • Tennis Club Story 4.99 euros 2.79 euros
  • World cruise story 5.99 euros 3.29 euros
  • Blackthorn castle 2 4.29 euros 2.09 euros
  • Mirages of Winter 5.49 euros € 1.00
  • JYDGE 9.99 euros 2.39 euros
  • Ninja village 5.99 euros 3.29 euros
  • Nipponica Cafeteria 5.99 euros 3.29 euros
  • Kairobotica 4.99 euros 2.19 euros
  • Shiny Ski Resort 5.99 euros 3.29 euros
  • Mega mall story 5.99 euros 2.79 euros
  • Pocket Stables 5.99 euros 3.29 euros
  • Pocket Clothier 5.99 euros 2.59 euros
  • My so-called future girlfriend Visual Novel 2.49 euros 1.49 euros
  • Lovecraft’s Untold Stories 9.99 euros 1.39 euros
  • Pilot Brothers 1 4.09 euros 1.09 euros
  • Pilot Brothers 2 4.09 euros 1.09 euros
  • Vodobanka Pro 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Achikaps Pro 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Bleentoro Pro 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG 1.99 euros 1.09 euros
  • Knight Eternal: Pixel RPG 2.99 euros 1.09 euros
  • G30 – Memory Maze 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

Personalization

  • Pixel Ring – Icon Pack 1.69 euros € 0.59
  • Aline: bold linear icon pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • AlineT: bold linear icon pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Cuticon Round – Icon Pack 1.69 euros € 0.59
  • Rounded – Icon Pack 1.49 euros 0.89 euros
  • Vibion ​​- Icon Pack 1.59 euros € 0.59
  • Outline Icons – Icon Pack 1.59 euros 0.89 euros
  • Creamy Dark 1.69 euros € 0.59
  • You IconPack 1.99 euros € 0.59
  • LuX IconPack 1.99 euros € 0.59
  • Recticons – Icon Pack 1.99 euros € 0.59
  • Arc Launcher Pro HD Themes, Wallpapers, 4.09 euros 1.09 euros
  • Alpha Launcher Prime Themes 4.09 euros 1.09 euros
  • WalliPop Wallpapers 1.69 euros € 0.59

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next Friday. Good weekend!

