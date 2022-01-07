83 Google Play deals: free apps for a short time and discounts to save money on apps

Our first compilation of free and discounted apps opens 2022 with a succulent number of offers. Highly recommended apps, other curious ones, games of all styles and a multitude of options to change the look of your Android mobile: don’t miss our selection on Google Play.





37 free Android apps

We don’t have a bad collection of free apps and games, there is more than one hidden gem among the average quality of the compilation. So now you know: the sooner you add the selection to your library, the more chances you will have of getting all the offers.

Applications

Gym Pro Home Workouts (No Ad) 1.79 euros free

free Korean Word Beginner Quiz Pro 1.49 euros free

free AirTag Tracker Detect Pro 2.59 euros free

free Unit converter 0.79 euros free

free Binary Calculator Pro 0.50 euros free

free Decimal to fraction Pro 0.50 euros free

free Math Fractions Pro 0.61 euros free

free Memorize: Learn Thai Words with Flashcards 4.99 euros free

free Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro 3.99 euros free

Games

Alice: Lost Pieces 2.89 euros free

free 1812. Napoleon Wars TD Premium version game 1.49 euros free

free Dead Bunker 2 HD € 0.59 free

free Word Search Games PRO 1.89 euros free

free Math Connect PRO 2.09 euros free

free Monkey GO Happy 0.69 euros free

free MR RACER: Car Racing Game – Premium – MULTIPLAYER 5.49 euros free

free Roll Adventure € 0.59 free

free Crazy Owls Puzzle € 0.59 free

free Bricks Crash € 0.59 free

free Magnetic Balls HD € 0.59 free

free Shuriken jump € 0.59 free

free Magnet Balls: Physics Puzzle € 0.59 free

free Ball reach € 0.59 free

free Requence € 0.59 free

Personalization

Mellow Dark – Icon Pack 2.09 euros free

free Rugos Premium – Icon Pack 2.09 euros free

free Xetrox – Icon Pack 0.89 euros free

free Olmo – Premium Icon Pack 2.09 euros free

free Mingo Premium – Icon Pack 2.09 euros free

free Yomira – Premium Icon Pack 2.09 euros free

free Graby Spin – Icon Pack 2.09 euros free

free Graby – Icon Pack 2.09 euros free

free Zorun – Icon Pack € 0.59 free

free Gento S – Android 12 Icon Pack 2.09 euros free

free Orgi – Icon Pack 0.69 euros free

free Tigad Pro Icon Pack 1.79 euros free

free Caya Icon pack 1.19 euros free

46 discounted Android apps

What do you want better quality applications at the cost of shelling out some money? Well, you won’t have to spend so much: here are a few apps and games at a generous discount.

Applications

SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros YoWindow Time – Unlimited 9.99 euros 5.99 euros

5.99 euros Luci – Smart Dream Journal 2.79 euros 1.39 euros

1.39 euros LayerPaint HD 7.49 euros 2.79 euros

2.79 euros Notes U Pro: School Agenda 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros LADB – Local ADB Shell 2.99 euros 1.59 euros

1.59 euros Pomodoro Timer Clock 2.09 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Timeflow: Time and money 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

Games

The Enchanted Cave 2 6.49 euros 3.19 euros

3.19 euros Tennis Club Story 4.99 euros 2.79 euros

2.79 euros World cruise story 5.99 euros 3.29 euros

3.29 euros Blackthorn castle 2 4.29 euros 2.09 euros

2.09 euros Mirages of Winter 5.49 euros € 1.00

€ 1.00 JYDGE 9.99 euros 2.39 euros

2.39 euros Ninja village 5.99 euros 3.29 euros

3.29 euros Nipponica Cafeteria 5.99 euros 3.29 euros

3.29 euros Kairobotica 4.99 euros 2.19 euros

2.19 euros Shiny Ski Resort 5.99 euros 3.29 euros

3.29 euros Mega mall story 5.99 euros 2.79 euros

2.79 euros Pocket Stables 5.99 euros 3.29 euros

3.29 euros Pocket Clothier 5.99 euros 2.59 euros

2.59 euros My so-called future girlfriend Visual Novel 2.49 euros 1.49 euros

1.49 euros Lovecraft’s Untold Stories 9.99 euros 1.39 euros

1.39 euros Pilot Brothers 1 4.09 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Pilot Brothers 2 4.09 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Vodobanka Pro 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Achikaps Pro 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Bleentoro Pro 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Knight Eternal: Pixel RPG 2.99 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros G30 – Memory Maze 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

Personalization

Pixel Ring – Icon Pack 1.69 euros € 0.59

€ 0.59 Aline: bold linear icon pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros AlineT: bold linear icon pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Cuticon Round – Icon Pack 1.69 euros € 0.59

€ 0.59 Rounded – Icon Pack 1.49 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Vibion ​​- Icon Pack 1.59 euros € 0.59

€ 0.59 Tigad Pro Icon Pack 1.79 euros free

free Outline Icons – Icon Pack 1.59 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Creamy Dark 1.69 euros € 0.59

€ 0.59 You IconPack 1.99 euros € 0.59

€ 0.59 LuX IconPack 1.99 euros € 0.59

€ 0.59 Recticons – Icon Pack 1.99 euros € 0.59

€ 0.59 Arc Launcher Pro HD Themes, Wallpapers, 4.09 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Alpha Launcher Prime Themes 4.09 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros WalliPop Wallpapers 1.69 euros € 0.59

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next Friday. Good weekend!