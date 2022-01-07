83 Google Play deals: free apps for a short time and discounts to save money on apps

Our first compilation of free and discounted apps opens 2022 with a succulent number of offers. Highly recommended apps, other curious ones, games of all styles and a multitude of options to change the look of your Android mobile: don’t miss our selection on Google Play.
37 free Android apps
We don’t have a bad collection of free apps and games, there is more than one hidden gem among the average quality of the compilation. So now you know: the sooner you add the selection to your library, the more chances you will have of getting all the offers.
Applications
- Gym Pro Home Workouts (No Ad)
1.79 eurosfree
- Korean Word Beginner Quiz Pro
1.49 eurosfree
- AirTag Tracker Detect Pro
2.59 eurosfree
- Unit converter
0.79 eurosfree
- Binary Calculator Pro
0.50 eurosfree
- Decimal to fraction Pro
0.50 eurosfree
- Math Fractions Pro
0.61 eurosfree
- Memorize: Learn Thai Words with Flashcards
4.99 eurosfree
- Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro
3.99 eurosfree
Games
- Alice: Lost Pieces
2.89 eurosfree
- 1812. Napoleon Wars TD Premium version game
1.49 eurosfree
- Dead Bunker 2 HD
€ 0.59free
- Word Search Games PRO
1.89 eurosfree
- Math Connect PRO
2.09 eurosfree
- Monkey GO Happy
0.69 eurosfree
- MR RACER: Car Racing Game – Premium – MULTIPLAYER
5.49 eurosfree
- Roll Adventure
€ 0.59free
- Crazy Owls Puzzle
€ 0.59free
- Bricks Crash
€ 0.59free
- Magnetic Balls HD
€ 0.59free
- Shuriken jump
€ 0.59free
- Magnet Balls: Physics Puzzle
€ 0.59free
- Ball reach
€ 0.59free
- Requence
€ 0.59free
Personalization
- Mellow Dark – Icon Pack
2.09 eurosfree
- Rugos Premium – Icon Pack
2.09 eurosfree
- Xetrox – Icon Pack
0.89 eurosfree
- Olmo – Premium Icon Pack
2.09 eurosfree
- Mingo Premium – Icon Pack
2.09 eurosfree
- Yomira – Premium Icon Pack
2.09 eurosfree
- Graby Spin – Icon Pack
2.09 eurosfree
- Graby – Icon Pack
2.09 eurosfree
- Zorun – Icon Pack
€ 0.59free
- Gento S – Android 12 Icon Pack
2.09 eurosfree
- Orgi – Icon Pack
0.69 eurosfree
- Tigad Pro Icon Pack
1.79 eurosfree
- Caya Icon pack
1.19 eurosfree
46 discounted Android apps
What do you want better quality applications at the cost of shelling out some money? Well, you won’t have to spend so much: here are a few apps and games at a generous discount.
Applications
- SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator)
1.99 euros1.09 euros
- YoWindow Time – Unlimited
9.99 euros5.99 euros
- Luci – Smart Dream Journal
2.79 euros1.39 euros
- LayerPaint HD
7.49 euros2.79 euros
- Notes U Pro: School Agenda
1.99 euros1.19 euros
- LADB – Local ADB Shell
2.99 euros1.59 euros
- Pomodoro Timer Clock
2.09 euros1.09 euros
- Timeflow: Time and money
2.99 euros0.99 euros
Games
- The Enchanted Cave 2
6.49 euros3.19 euros
- Tennis Club Story
4.99 euros2.79 euros
- World cruise story
5.99 euros3.29 euros
- Blackthorn castle 2
4.29 euros2.09 euros
- Mirages of Winter
5.49 euros€ 1.00
- JYDGE
9.99 euros2.39 euros
- Ninja village
5.99 euros3.29 euros
- Nipponica Cafeteria
5.99 euros3.29 euros
- Kairobotica
4.99 euros2.19 euros
- Shiny Ski Resort
5.99 euros3.29 euros
- Mega mall story
5.99 euros2.79 euros
- Pocket Stables
5.99 euros3.29 euros
- Pocket Clothier
5.99 euros2.59 euros
- My so-called future girlfriend Visual Novel
2.49 euros1.49 euros
- Lovecraft’s Untold Stories
9.99 euros1.39 euros
- Pilot Brothers 1
4.09 euros1.09 euros
- Pilot Brothers 2
4.09 euros1.09 euros
- Vodobanka Pro
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Achikaps Pro
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Bleentoro Pro
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG
1.99 euros1.09 euros
- Knight Eternal: Pixel RPG
2.99 euros1.09 euros
- G30 – Memory Maze
3.99 euros0.99 euros
Personalization
- Pixel Ring – Icon Pack
1.69 euros€ 0.59
- Aline: bold linear icon pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- AlineT: bold linear icon pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Cuticon Round – Icon Pack
1.69 euros€ 0.59
- Rounded – Icon Pack
1.49 euros0.89 euros
- Vibion - Icon Pack
1.59 euros€ 0.59
- Tigad Pro Icon Pack
1.79 eurosfree
- Outline Icons – Icon Pack
1.59 euros0.89 euros
- Creamy Dark
1.69 euros€ 0.59
- You IconPack
1.99 euros€ 0.59
- LuX IconPack
1.99 euros€ 0.59
- Recticons – Icon Pack
1.99 euros€ 0.59
- Arc Launcher Pro HD Themes, Wallpapers,
4.09 euros1.09 euros
- Alpha Launcher Prime Themes
4.09 euros1.09 euros
- WalliPop Wallpapers
1.69 euros€ 0.59
