82 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Games and Apps for a Short Time

For a new week we have dived into the guts of Google Play in search of the best deals on all kinds of applications and add-ons. This time we have 129 apps, games and icon packs you can get for free or at a much lower price than usual, for a limited time. Don’t think about it too much, the offers expire soon.
59 free Android apps
We start our list, as always, with paid apps, games and icon packs that you can download for free for a limited time. Some very popular games that may interest you are 2048, Crystalline, or Everybody’s RPG.
Applications
- English Hebrew Calendar – Jewish Calendar Pro
0.99 eurosfree
- 200X Game Booster Pro
0.59 eurosfree
- white noise Pro
1.49 eurosfree
- Edge Side Bar – Swipe Apps – App Shortcuts
0.69 eurosfree
- Bubbles Battery Indicator – Charging animation
1.29 eurosfree
- PowerAudio Pro € ̶4̶.̶4̶9̶
3.89 eurosfree
- Digital Dashboard GPS Pro
0.89 eurosfree
- Memorize: Learn Chinese Words with Flashcards
4.99 eurosfree
- Memorize: Learn TOEFL Vocabulary with Flashcards
4.99 eurosfree
Games
- Escape Balls: The Premium Game
0.59 eurosfree
- Connect – Cool and colorful game
0.89 eurosfree
- Zombie Fighter: FPS zombie Shooter 3D
6.49 eurosfree
- Merge Attack PvP: Attack on Legion
0.69 eurosfree
- Words Everywhere PRO
2.09 eurosfree
- Word Swing PRO
2.09 eurosfree
- Everybody’s RPG
0.89 eurosfree
- OXXO
0.59 eurosfree
- [VIP]Coin Princess: Offline Retro RPG Quest
0.99 eurosfree
- Glidey – Minimal puzzle game
1.99 eurosfree
- Bagatur Chess Engine with GUI: Chess AI (No Ads)
1.89 eurosfree
- Gravity Force Finger 137: Cross Orbits (No Ads)
0.99 eurosfree
- Stroop Effect Test: Challenge your Brain (No Ads)
1.99 eurosfree
- Non Stop Balloons: Shooter for All (No Ads)
0.99 eurosfree
- Chess from Kindergarten to Grandmaster (No Ads)
2.49 eurosfree
- Scalak
0.59 eurosfree
- ACE Academy
9.99 eurosfree
- Ethereal Enigma
9.99 eurosfree
- Kaori after story
5.49 eurosfree
- Crystalline
9.99 eurosfree
- DungeonCorp. Q> An auto-earning game!
1.79 eurosfree
- Korean Word Beginner Quiz Pro
1.49 eurosfree
- Terry’s Halloween
2.39 eurosfree
- Word Search Fun – PRO
1.99 eurosfree
- Word Tower PRO
1.99 eurosfree
- Word Chess PRO
2.09 eurosfree
- Balloons Pop PRO
2.19 eurosfree
- Speed Math – Mini Math Games
1.39 eurosfree
- Live or Die: Survival Pro
1.19 eurosfree
- Soul Warrior Premium: Sword and Magic
0.59 eurosfree
- Bottle breaker 3D – real bottle shooting game
214.99 eurosfree
- 2048 – Puzzle Game
3.29 eurosfree
- Emoji Quiz – Combine emojis to guess words
0.79 eurosfree
- Merge Number Puzzle
3.29 eurosfree
- MR RACER: Car Racing Game – Premium – MULTIPLAYER
5.49 eurosfree
- Brain Game – Find5x 4P
1.29 eurosfree
- Christmas Puzzle Premium
0.59 eurosfree
- Crazy Owls Puzzle
0.59 eurosfree
- World War 3 – Tower Defense
1.99 eurosfree
- Intergalactic Space Virtual Reality Roller Coaster
1.69 eurosfree
- VR Pirates Ahoy – Underwater Shipwrecks Voyage
1.69 eurosfree
- The 3D Farm
1.69 eurosfree
Personalization
- Gear Conveyor Live Wallpaper
0.59 eurosfree
- Star 3D Live Wallpaper
0.59 eurosfree
- Square Black – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Xperia Theme – Osaka Castle
0.99 eurosfree
- Xperia Theme – Fujiyama Night
0.99 eurosfree
- Darko5 – Icon Pack
1.49 eurosfree
- Proton – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Stony Icon Pack
1.19 eurosfree
23 discounted Android apps
We’re tracking our compilation with other paid games, apps, and customization packages that are on sale for a limited time. Among them, stand out Samorost 2 and 3 and also Lanternium.
Applications
- Notes Pro
2.19 euros0.99 euros
- EvoWallet – Money Tracker [Premium]
1.59 euros0.99 euros
Games
- Cube Card
2.09 euros1.19 euros
- Hatsune Miku Logic Paint
2.39 euros1.09 euros
- Alien Shooter 2 – Reloaded
4.99 euros0.99 euros
- Alien Shooter
5.49 euros0.99 euros
- Alien Shooter – Last Hope
4.99 euros0.99 euros
- Magic Cookies!
1.99 euros1.09 euros
- Enpuzzled
1.99 euros1.09 euros
- Katy & Bob: Cake Café
2.99 euros0.89 euros
- Cyberhive
2.19 euros0.59 euros
- Lanternium
1.79 euros0.59 euros
- The Choice of Life: Middle Ages
1.89 euros0.89 euros
- Samorost 2
2.99 euros0.99 euros
- Samorost 3
4.99 euros1.99 euros
- Save the Puppies Premium
2.99 euros0.99 euros
- 1943 Deadly Desert
2.99 euros0.99 euros
- Clouds & Sheep Premium
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Doom & Destiny
2.99 euros1.19 euros
- Royal Roads 1
2.19 euros0.99 euros
- Roads of Time 1
2.19 euros0.99 euros
Personalization
- Pix-Pie Icon Pack
1.79 euros0.99 euros
- Selene Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.89 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!