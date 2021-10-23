82 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Games and Apps for a Short Time

Samorost
82 google play deals: free and deeply discounted games and

For a new week we have dived into the guts of Google Play in search of the best deals on all kinds of applications and add-ons. This time we have 129 apps, games and icon packs you can get for free or at a much lower price than usual, for a limited time. Don’t think about it too much, the offers expire soon.


59 free Android apps

We start our list, as always, with paid apps, games and icon packs that you can download for free for a limited time. Some very popular games that may interest you are 2048, Crystalline, or Everybody’s RPG.

Applications

  • English Hebrew Calendar – Jewish Calendar Pro 0.99 euros free
  • 200X Game Booster Pro 0.59 euros free
  • white noise Pro 1.49 euros free
  • Edge Side Bar – Swipe Apps – App Shortcuts 0.69 euros free
  • Bubbles Battery Indicator – Charging animation 1.29 euros free
  • PowerAudio Pro € ̶4̶.̶4̶9̶ 3.89 euros free
  • Digital Dashboard GPS Pro 0.89 euros free
  • Memorize: Learn Chinese Words with Flashcards 4.99 euros free
  • Memorize: Learn TOEFL Vocabulary with Flashcards 4.99 euros free

Games

  • Escape Balls: The Premium Game 0.59 euros free
  • Connect – Cool and colorful game 0.89 euros free
  • Zombie Fighter: FPS zombie Shooter 3D 6.49 euros free
  • Merge Attack PvP: Attack on Legion 0.69 euros free
  • Words Everywhere PRO 2.09 euros free
  • Word Swing PRO 2.09 euros free
  • Everybody’s RPG 0.89 euros free
  • OXXO 0.59 euros free
  • [VIP]Coin Princess: Offline Retro RPG Quest 0.99 euros free
  • Glidey – Minimal puzzle game 1.99 euros free
  • Bagatur Chess Engine with GUI: Chess AI (No Ads) 1.89 euros free
  • Gravity Force Finger 137: Cross Orbits (No Ads) 0.99 euros free
  • Stroop Effect Test: Challenge your Brain (No Ads) 1.99 euros free
  • Non Stop Balloons: Shooter for All (No Ads) 0.99 euros free
  • Chess from Kindergarten to Grandmaster (No Ads) 2.49 euros free
  • Scalak 0.59 euros free
  • ACE Academy 9.99 euros free
  • Ethereal Enigma 9.99 euros free
  • Kaori after story 5.49 euros free
  • Crystalline 9.99 euros free
  • DungeonCorp. Q> An auto-earning game! 1.79 euros free
  • Korean Word Beginner Quiz Pro 1.49 euros free
  • Terry’s Halloween 2.39 euros free
  • Word Search Fun – PRO 1.99 euros free
  • Word Tower PRO 1.99 euros free
  • Word Chess PRO 2.09 euros free
  • Balloons Pop PRO 2.19 euros free
  • Speed ​​Math – Mini Math Games 1.39 euros free
  • Live or Die: Survival Pro 1.19 euros free
  • Soul Warrior Premium: Sword and Magic 0.59 euros free
  • Bottle breaker 3D – real bottle shooting game 214.99 euros free
  • 2048 – Puzzle Game 3.29 euros free
  • Emoji Quiz – Combine emojis to guess words 0.79 euros free
  • Merge Number Puzzle 3.29 euros free
  • MR RACER: Car Racing Game – Premium – MULTIPLAYER 5.49 euros free
  • Brain Game – Find5x 4P 1.29 euros free
  • Christmas Puzzle Premium 0.59 euros free
  • Crazy Owls Puzzle 0.59 euros free
  • World War 3 – Tower Defense 1.99 euros free
  • Intergalactic Space Virtual Reality Roller Coaster 1.69 euros free
  • VR Pirates Ahoy – Underwater Shipwrecks Voyage 1.69 euros free
  • The 3D Farm 1.69 euros free

Personalization

  • Gear Conveyor Live Wallpaper 0.59 euros free
  • Star 3D Live Wallpaper 0.59 euros free
  • Square Black – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Xperia Theme – Osaka Castle 0.99 euros free
  • Xperia Theme – Fujiyama Night 0.99 euros free
  • Darko5 – Icon Pack 1.49 euros free
  • Proton – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free
  • Stony Icon Pack 1.19 euros free

23 discounted Android apps

Samorost

Samorost 2, one of the best offers this week

We’re tracking our compilation with other paid games, apps, and customization packages that are on sale for a limited time. Among them, stand out Samorost 2 and 3 and also Lanternium.

Applications

  • Notes Pro 2.19 euros 0.99 euros
  • EvoWallet – Money Tracker [Premium] 1.59 euros 0.99 euros

Games

  • Cube Card 2.09 euros 1.19 euros
  • Hatsune Miku Logic Paint 2.39 euros 1.09 euros
  • Alien Shooter 2 – Reloaded 4.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Alien Shooter 5.49 euros 0.99 euros
  • Alien Shooter – Last Hope 4.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Magic Cookies! 1.99 euros 1.09 euros
  • Enpuzzled 1.99 euros 1.09 euros
  • Katy & Bob: Cake Café 2.99 euros 0.89 euros
  • Cyberhive 2.19 euros 0.59 euros
  • Lanternium 1.79 euros 0.59 euros
  • The Choice of Life: Middle Ages 1.89 euros 0.89 euros
  • Samorost 2 2.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Samorost 3 4.99 euros 1.99 euros
  • Save the Puppies Premium 2.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • 1943 Deadly Desert 2.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Clouds & Sheep Premium 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Doom & Destiny 2.99 euros 1.19 euros
  • Royal Roads 1 2.19 euros 0.99 euros
  • Roads of Time 1 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

Personalization

  • Pix-Pie Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.99 euros
  • Selene Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.89 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR