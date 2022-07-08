82 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Apps and Games for a Short Time

With Amazon Prime Day on the horizon, it’s a great time to take advantage of Google Play to get premium , games and icon packs without paying anything or with great discounts. Once they are in your account, you can install them on all your mobiles (also on that new one that tempts you so much).





8 Free Android Apps

We start our review of Google Play offers with the paid games, applications and customization packages that will be yours for free on an exceptional basis. The list is small, but three of the games have amassed over a million downloads: Minesweeper Pro, Brain Games and Zenge.

Applications

Auto-rotate Control Pro €1.89 free

Memorize: IELTS Vocabulary €4.99 free

Games

Abi: A Robot’s Tale €0.99 free

Minesweeper Pro €1.49 free

Mind Games Pro €3.09 free

Zenge – Beautiful Puzzle Game €0.79 free

Personalization

Light Yellow – Icon Pack €1.19 free

shimu icon pack €1.69 free

74 Discounted Android Apps

We continue with other apps, games and premium customization packs that you can get with great discounts for a limited time. Some games that may interest you are Gunslags, Heroes of Flatlandseveral Bridge Builder, townscaper either 7Days .

Applications

How much can I spend? €3.49 free

3D EARTH PRO – local weather forecast & rain radar €9.49 €2.79

Earth 3D – World Atlas €2.99 €0.49

OsmAnd+ — Offline Maps & GPS €24.99 €12.49

NT Converter – Unit Converter Premium €3.29 €1.29

NT Calculator – Extensive Calculator Pro €2.79 €1.29

Decimal to Fraction Pro €0.50 free

Learn Python 3 Coding [PRO] €1.99 €0.99

Learn React.js Coding [PRO] €1.99 €0.99

Lottery numbers generator €2.59 €1.39

PD Pupil Distance Glasses & VR €8.99 €4.49 Google Maps alternatives: 6 navigation apps in comparison

Games

Argo’s Choice: Offline Game €7.49 €3.19

Underworld Office €7.49 €3.19

7Days: Offline Mystery Story €5.49 €1.99

breaking gates €2.89 €1.09

TREBLE CAT €6.49 €2.99

Slaughter 3: The Rebels €2.29 €0.29

Dead Age €2.99 €0.99

COSMIC WATCH: Time and Space €5.99 €2.39

float it €2.29 €1.19

The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk €5.49 €0.99

The Inner World €2.99 €0.99

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead €2.99 €0.99

Skilltree Saga €2.99 €0.99

DarkRage €1.89 €0.49

Medieval Bridge Builder €1.99 €0.99

Bridge Builder Portal €5.49 €0.99

Peace, Death! two €2.49 €1.19

Kingdom Two Crowns €6.99 €2.69

townscaper €5.49 €2.89

Bad North: Jotunn Edition €4.19 €1.99

Meridian 157: Chapter 1 €2.29 €1.19

Gunslugs €3.59 €0.79

Meganoid 2 €2.39 €1.09

Groundskeeper2 €3.59 €1.39

Sir Questionnaire €5.99 €2.99

Meganoid €4.79 €2.19

Gunslugs 3 €5.99 €2.79

Heroes of Flatland €2.29 €1.19

CELL 13 – The Ultimate Escape Puzzle €1.49 €0.59

hocus 2 €3.19 €0.29

Brain App: Ultimate Brain Training €6.49 €1.69

RPG Knight Bewitched 2 €3.99 €2.29

RPG Knight Bewitched €2.29 €1.09

Kensho €4.39 €1.29

SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) €1.99 €1.09

Prison Run and Gun €1.99 €0.49

Mission Ammunition €2.89 €0.59

Agent A: A puzzle in disguise €4.99 €0.79

DISTRAINT 2 €7.49 €1.79

Personalization

NYON Icon Pack €1.69 €0.59

Hera Dark: Circle Icon Pack €2.29 €0.89

Hero Icon Pack: Circle Icons €2.29 €0.89

Garis Light – Lines Icon Pack €1.99 €0.79

XLauncher Pro €2.19 €1.09

ARC Launcher® Pro Themes DIY €2.79 €0.69

Alpha Launcher Prime Themes €1.45 €0.69

You Icon Pack €1.99 €0.59

Caelus White: linear icon pack €1.99 €0.79

Caelus Black: linear icon pack €1.99 €0.79

Dusk KWGT €1.39 €0.69

Olympia – Icon Pack €1.99 €1.09

Hexing – Icon Pack €1.39 €0.39

Sudus – Hexa Icon Pack €1.39 €0.39

Hexadark – Hexa Icon Pack €1.39 €0.39

Cuticon Hexa – Icon Pack €1.39 €0.39

Chocolate KWGT €1.79 €0.89

Fusion for KWGT €2.49 €0.79

Fiction KWGT €1.79 €0.69

Lux Green Icon Pack €1.99 €0.39

Pure Icon Pack – Round and flat €0.79 €0.46

Vion – Icon Pack €1.59 €0.89

Vibion ​​- Icon Pack €1.79 €0.89

Drawon – Icon Pack €1.79 €0.89

More offers?

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!