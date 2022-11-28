8 useful tools for Instagram users

If you are a regular on Instagram, or if you manage the account of some clients, surely you have realized that there are many things that cannot be done from the app or from Creator Studio or Business Manager.

That’s why many people use external tools, or even web resources to help format the content they want to create.

Today I am going to show you some tools that can be useful with this topic:

1 – To find the best instagram hashtags, something useful to get more visibility, although there will also be more competition. Click here

2 – IG line break generator, to be able to give line breaks in Instagram subtitles. You just have to paste the content with line breaks and copy it to the clipboard to put it on Instagram later. Click here.

3 – Instagram Bio Maker, to create a catchy Instagram bio based on your preferences. Click here.

4 – IG photo downloader, to be able to download them to the mobile. Click here. You can also do it with this trick:

5 – IG Hashtags Generator, to increase post likes. Click here.

6 – Instagram video downloader, to get it directly to the mobile. Click here.

7 – Instagram caption generator, just copy and paste. Click here.

8 – IG Post Checker, to analyze the quality of the post. Click here.

What do you have to do to make an Instagram post good?

There are several important requirements for a good Instagram post:

– Posts with 50 characters or less receive 66% more engagement.

– You must use emojis to attract audiences

– You can include up to 30 hashtags in a regular post and up to 10 hashtags in a Story.

– The image must be of high quality.

– Videos generate more engagement on Instagram, don’t forget to use them.

– In the morning you get more participation.

– We recommend posting 2-3 times per week and no more than 1 time per day.

– Instagram post image size must be 1080 x 566 pixels, 1080 x 1350 pixels or 1080 x 1080 pixels.