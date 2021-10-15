8 things you can do on WhatsApp to improve security and be more productive

WhatsApp is no longer a basic communication platform. It already has many functions that can be used by those who want to make the most of what it offers, and although it still loses in functionality with others such as Telegram, it is approaching what we have all asked for years.

This year has been good in that sense. Many features focused on safety and productivity. Here you have a list of everything that can be done to take advantage of these functions, and others, to the maximum:



– Make the backup we do in Google Drive is even safer. In this article we explain the step by step. The idea is to put a key in WhatsApp so that the backup is not open to anyone who wants to recover it. It is important that this key is perfectly known and not forgotten, since it will be necessary for the recovery of the backup when we want to install WhatsApp on another mobile, for example.

– Increase the audio speed. It is something that we explain in this video:

– Make sure your account has not been stolen using the “open sessions” function. I explain it to you in this video:

– Submit content that can only be viewed once. After viewing, the content will disappear. I tell you in this video:

– Avoid overusing the “forwarded”, something you can do by copying and pasting the messages. In this video I tell you how to do it:

– Clean the space quickly group by group. In this video I explain the best way to have clean WhatsApp, without garbage of memes from a year ago:

– Do not use personal WhatsApp for work matters. For this it is better to have two different WhatsApp on the same mobile, one with the mobile phone and the other with the landline. In this video I explain how:

In this way we will have to disclose the second WhatsApp at work and ask them to stop sending messages to the previous account.

– Use an audio-to-text transcription application, so that the audio files are transformed into text so that you can read them when it is not possible to listen to them. In this video I comment on an option:

All of them are usually the same, we forward the audio to the application and it is in charge of transforming the audio to text when possible (in many cases the person speaks quickly or does so with inconsistent sentences, and the transcription is not perfect).

Pay attention to our telegram account at t.me/wwwhatsnew because we will continue to publish tips of various kinds (yes, I know it seems strange to have to use telegram to give WhatsApp advice, but there are still no channels like telegram on WhatsApp) .