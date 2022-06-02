8 novelties reach the Reels of Instagram and Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has just announced new creative tools for Reels, both on Facebook – where they arrived earlier this year – and Instagram.

Reels reached all Facebook users in February this year

In total there are eight novelties presented this afternoon, whose objective will be to facilitate the creation, editing, programming of the Reels and reach new audiences on both social networks with this type of content that imitates the videos made popular by TikTok.

These are the news that Meta has presented and that will reach all Facebook and Instagram users, to facilitate the creation of their Reels, in the coming weeks:

What’s New on Facebook Reels

Among the novelties that Meta has presented for the Reels on Facebook are the following:

-From now on you can create, edit, schedule and publish Facebook Reels from your desktop, not just from the Facebook mobile app.

-Facebook Reels will allow the use of Voice-over, audio synchronization and Text-to-speech.

-New clipping tools are released to edit long videos, recordings or direct to convert them into Facebook Reels.

What’s New on Instagram Reels

These are the novelties that Meta has presented for the Reels on Instagram:

-Stickers for surveys, quizzes, questions and answers from Stories will also be available from now on in Instagram Reels.

-New sound effects are released to be included in Instagram Reels.

-You can also import audio from now on to include it in Instagram Reels.

-The duration of Instagram Reels is extended up to 90 seconds. Until now the maximum duration was 60 seconds, after being doubled in the summer of 2021.

-New templates are also released to use in Instagram Reels.