8 million Brazilians have their cell phone numbers leaked on the Internet

The wave of leaking personal information of Europeians continues, this time about 8 million people had their phone numbers used in WhatsApp leaked and the content is for sale on the dark web by cybercriminals. According to them, all numbers are active users of the Meta messenger (formerly Facebook).

According to information, Europe was not the only one to be affected by the disclosure of the data, the list also includes Egypt, Italy, United States, Saudi Arabia, France, Turkey and more countries. In total, the number of people affected reaches 487 million adding all affected regions; the source of the leak was not revealed by the hackers.