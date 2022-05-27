79 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Apps and Games for a Short Time

Every week we dive into Google Play in search of the best offers: paid games, apps and icon packs that you can get for free or at a much lower price than normal. Take advantage while they last, as some of these offers will expire in the next few hours.





10 free Android apps

We start as always with the offers of paid applications, games and icon packs that can be yours forever without paying anything. We don’t have many, really, but the two games, Scalak and ZengeThey are tremendously popular.

Applications

Learn Chinese Mandarin Pro €4.09 free

Read more These are all the benefits that you can enjoy thanks to the Samsung and Google alliance FolderServer €2.49 free

Learn Korean Pro – Phrasebook €4.09 free

NT Calculator – Extensive Calculator Pro €2.79 free

Games

Scalak : Relaxing Puzzle Game €0.59 free

Zenge – Beautiful Puzzle Game €0.59 free

Personalization

Light Purple – Icon Pack €1.19 free

Cuticon Hexa – Icon Pack €1.39 free

Hexanet White – Icon Pack €1.39 free

Light Yellow – Icon Pack €1.19 free

69 Discounted Android Apps

We continue with other paid applications, games and icon packs that are exceptionally discounted. Some games on the list that you might be interested in are return, GalaxyTrader, Potion Explosion either The Ramen Senseito name a few.

Applications

ReactDev PRO: Become a Job Ready React Developer €2.29 €1.09

Learn Python 3 Coding [PRO] €2.29 €1.09

ARC Launcher® Pro Themes,DIY,Wallpaper,FAST €1.45 €0.39

OsmAnd+ — Offline Maps & GPS €24.99 €12.49

Acode – code editor | FOSS €9.49 €0.69

RE Equalizer Music Player €2.99 €0.99

Physiology & Pathology €24.99 €0.99

Anatomy & Physiology €34.99 €0.99

Muscle Premium – Human Anatomy, Kinesiology, Bones €24.99 €0.99

Human Anatomy Atlas 2021: Complete 3D Human Body €24.99 €0.99

Lottery numbers generator €2.59 €1.39

ReactionLab 2 – Sandbox €2.17 €0.89

NT Converter – Unit Converter Premium €3.29 €1.19

Stark Resistance Band €1.89 €0.99

Stark Fitness: Simply Train €19.99 €8.99

Stark Kettlebell €4.99 €2.49

Brain App: Ultimate Brain Training €3.29 €0.69

Medical terms (OFFLINE) €3.29 €1.49

Diseases Dictionary €3.29 €1.79

Drug Dictionary €3.29 €1.69

Vitamins and Minerals €3.29 €0.99

Games

Grandpa’s Table HD €2.89 €1.09

return €2.99 €1.19

The Ramen Sensei €5.49 €3.19

Pocket Clothier €5.49 €3.19

Silver Screen Story €5.49 €3.19

Oh! Edo Towns €5.49 €3.19

RPG Knight Bewitched €2.29 €1.09

Neighbors from Hell 2 Premium €3.99 €0.99

Kensho €4.39 €0.99

GalaxyTrader €2.49 €0.89

This War of Mine €11.99 €1.79

Similar: The Card Game €2.19 €0.99

Potion Explosion €3.49 €1.79

DISTRAINT 2 €7.49 €1.79

Kaori After Story €5.49 €1.19

crystal line €9.99 €2.19

Groundskeeper2 €3.59 €0.59

Space Grunts €4.79 €1.79

Stardash – Remastered €4.79 €0.99

Meganoid 2 €2.39 €0.59

The Almost Gone €3.99 €0.99

Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee €7.99 €4.00

Sir Questionnaire €5.99 €2.99

Meganoid €4.79 €1.59

Heroes of Loot €3.59 €1.79

Space Grunts 2 €4.79 €1.79

Strange Telephone €4.09 €2.19

DarkRage €1.89 €0.89

Mental Hospital V – 3D Creepy €0.59 €0.19

Mental Hospital VI (Horror) €0.59 €0.19

Prison Run and Gun €1.99 €0.49

{“videoId”:”x81wa42″,”autoplay”:true,”title”:”Las 21 MEJORES APLICACIONES de 2021 PARA TU ANDROID ¡¡GRATIS!!”,”tag”:””}

Personalization

Amon’s icon pack €1.69 €0.19

Rest icon pack €1.69 €0.19

Color gloss icon pack €1.69 €0.99

Minka Light – Icon Pack €1.39 €0.39

Minka Dark – Icon Pack €1.39 €0.39

Diamond – Icon Pack €1.39 free

Alpha Launcher Prime Themes €1.45 €0.39

Flat Squircle – Icon Pack €1.99 €1.19

Sudus – Hexa Icon Pack €1.19 €0.39

Hexing – Icon Pack €1.39 €0.39

Verticons Icon Pack €1.39 €0.59

Caelus Black: linear icon pack €1.99 €0.79

Caelus White: linear icon pack €1.99 €0.79

You Icon Pack €0.99 €0.59

Earth & Moon 3D Wallpaper PRO €3.49 €1.49

creamydark €2.19 €0.29

Sagon: Dark Icon Pack €1.79 €0.59

More offers?

If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobile phones and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!