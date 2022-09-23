77 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Apps and Games for a Short Time

We have a new batch of and games on sale on Google Play. Like every week, we have compiled premium games, apps and icon packs you can get for free or at a much lower price than usual on your Android mobile, if you hurry.





17 Free Android Apps

We start as usual with the paid apps, games and icon packs you can get for free forever. Some popular games on the list are Tech your monster to read, Epic heroes War and Empire defender.

Applications

Tape-a-Talk Pro Voice Recorder €4.79 free

Home Workouts No Equipment Pro €3.69 free

Smart QR Code Scanner Pro €0.79 free

Games

Bulbs – A game of lights €0.79 free

Empire Defender Offline Games €0.89 free

Broken Words PRO €1.99 free

Broken Sentences PRO €2.09 free

Word Cage PRO €1.99 free

ShapeOminoes €1.49 free

Spelling Right PRO €1.99 free

Word Mania PRO €2.09 free

Personalization

Supercons – The Superhero Icon €0.59 free

Planet O – Icon Pack €1.19 free

3D Dollar Sign Live Wallpaper €0.59 free

Fire – Icon Pack €1.09 free

60 Android Apps

We continue with other premium apps, games and icon packs that are exceptionally heavily discounted. There are a lot of popular games on the list, like The Escapists, Flockers, Sink the Fleet, Monopoly, The Game of Life and more

Applications

RootExplorer €3.59 €1.39

Pupil Distance PD Glasses & VR €8.99 €4.59

How much can I spend? €3.49 €1.19

Network AnalyzerPro €3.99 €0.99

Sky Safari 7 Pro €59.99 €29.99

Fenix ​​2 for Twitter €5.99 €1.79

Multiple qr barcode scanner Pr €2.79 €0.89

Song Engineer €5.99 €2.49

Notes U Pro: School Planner €1.99 €1.09

Brain App: Ultimate Brain Training €17.99 €0.79

Recorder PRO €2.59 €0.59

Learn Python 3 Coding [PRO] €1.99 €0.89

Photo Studio PRO €22.99 €11.99

Reactable mobile €8.47 €4.99

Games

MechaNika €1.99 €0.99

Anomaly 2 €4.99 €0.49

REDDEN €2.69 €0.89

The Escapists: Prison Escape €5.49 €1.39

The Escapists 2: Pocket Breako €7.99 €1.39

flockers €1.69 €0.69

Save the Puppies Premium €2.99 €0.99

Slaughter 3: The Rebels €2.29 €0.29

Argo’s Choice: Offline Game €7.49 €3.19

Not Exactly A Hero: Story Game €7.49 €3.19

Underworld Office €7.49 €3.19

7Days: Offline Mystery Story €5.49 €2.09

Mental Hospital V – 3D Creepy €0.59 €0.09

Cook, Serve, Delicious! €4.39 €2.39

BATTLESHIP – Multiplayer Game €4.99 €2.49

MONOPOLY – Classic Board Game €4.99 €2.49

hexology €1.79 €0.99

CELL 13 – The Ultimate Escape €2.49 €0.99

The Game of Life €3.99 €1.99

THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations €1.99 €0.99

The Game of Life 2 €3.99 €1.99

DISTRAINT 2 €7.49 €1.79

Little Misfortune €9.99 €3.49

Blood Card €3.89 €1.19

Kensho €4.39 €1.39

Personalization

Nebula Icon Pack €0.79 €0.39

Vera Icon Pack: shapeless icon €2.99 €1.19

Vera Outline Icon Pack €2.99 €1.19

World Clock Widget 2022 Pro €3.99 €1.19

Minka Dark – Icon Pack €1.39 €0.39

XLauncher Pro €2.19 €1.19

Chocolate KWGT €1.79 €0.89

Minka Light – Icon Pack €1.39 €0.39

Dunes KWGT €2.99 €0.79

Black and White – Icon Pack €1.39 €0.39

Ramka – Icon pack €1.39 €0.39

Minka Dark Squircle – Icon Pac €1.39 €0.39

Pix Flat Icon Pack €1.09 €0.39

Pix-Minimal Black/White Icons €1.89 €0.89

Pix Material You Light/Dark €2.19 €1.09

Pix Material You Icons €1.89 €1.09

Pix Pie Icon Pack €1.39 €0.59

Pix Material Dark Icon Pack €1.79 €0.99

Pix Material Colors Icon Pack €1.79 €0.99

Pix Material Icon Pack €1.79 €0.89

OVIVO – Black and White Platform €1.29 €0.39

More offers?

If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobile phones and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!