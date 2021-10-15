76 Google Play offers: apps and games for free and with great discounts for a short time

If we are on Friday, and nothing makes us believe that it is not like that, it means that what we play today is our compilation with the best deals on apps, games and icon packs for Android. A low flight over Google Play to discover the best. Hurry because the offers are usually temporary and some disappear before others.
49 free Android apps
We start with the games, apps and icon packs whose price has fallen to the same floor. Free titles for all and of various themes, but with special attention to Buff Knight Advanced, a very entertaining runner with good graphics. Remember that if you install them, they will be yours forever.
Applications
- English for everyone! Pro
0.59 eurosfree
- Brightness Control – Brightness Scheduler
0.69 eurosfree
- New Math Puzzles 2021 PRO
0.69 eurosfree
- Spelling Book PRO
1.99 eurosfree
- My English Grammar Test: Present Tenses PRO
2.19 eurosfree
- Status Saver
2.99 eurosfree
- XP VPN (Xtra Power)
7.99 eurosfree
- BitProject
0.59 eurosfree
- Resume creator pro
0.59 eurosfree
- Word Resume Builder Pro
0.59 eurosfree
- Calc Fast
0.69 eurosfree
Games
- Super Hero Factory Inc Pro
0.99 eurosfree
- 10×10 Merge Dice
0.69 eurosfree
- Moto Bike Racer Pro Fighter 3D
6.49 eurosfree
- Pirate Defender Premium: Captain Shooting Offline
0.59 eurosfree
- Freelancer Simulator Inc: Game Dev Money Clicker
0.99 eurosfree
- Buff Knight Advanced – Retro RPG Runner
2.19 eurosfree
- Mystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG
3.59 eurosfree
- Word Fill Crosswords PRO
2.09 eurosfree
- Theme Solitaire Tripeaks Tri Tower PV
3.59 eurosfree
- Shadow of Death: Dark Knight – Stickman Fighting
0.89 eurosfree
- Frontier Wars Premium: Defense Heroes
0.59 eurosfree
- Warriors’ Market Mayhem VIP: Offline Retro RPG
0.89 eurosfree
- Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman – Premium
0.59 eurosfree
- Requence
0.59 eurosfree
- Defender Battle Premium: Hero Kingdom Wars
0.59 eurosfree
- DungeonCorp.VIP An auto-earning game!
0.79 eurosfree
- Heroes Defender Premium – Epic Tower Defense
0.59 eurosfree
- Lophis Roguelike: Card RPG game, Darkest Dungeon
0.59 eurosfree
- Ruby Square: logic game (700 puzzles)
0.89 eurosfree
- Stickman Warriors Dragon Legend Super Battle Fight
0.59 eurosfree
- Everybody’s RPG: Reborn
0.89 eurosfree
- Superhero Fight Premium
0.59 eurosfree
- Monkey GO Happy
0.69 eurosfree
- Superhero Robot Premium: Hero Fight
0.59 eurosfree
- Sword Warriors Premium: Heroes Fight – Epic Action
0.59 eurosfree
- Legend of the moon
€ 1.00free
- Tap Town – Soul Event
1.89 eurosfree
- Defense Heroes Premium: Defender War Tower Defense
0.59 eurosfree
Personalization
- Sixmon – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Sonar – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Oreo Square – Icon pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Wamo – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Sweetbo – Icon Pack
0.89 eurosfree
- S8 UI – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Vova – Icon Pack
0.89 eurosfree
- Lines Square – White Icon Pack
1.19 eurosfree
- Supercons – The Superhero Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- GIN Icon Pack – Get It Now
1.19 eurosfree
27 discounted Android apps
And we come to the offers, to the discounted titles in which we also find quite a few options but two of them, feeling it for the rest, shine more than the others. One is the Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition and the other is Monument valley 2. Run before the price rises again.
Applications
- LADB – Local ADB Shell
2.99 euros1.59 euros
- Moon Writer Pro Key
1.89 euros0.99 euros
- Assistive iTouch Pro💎 OS 13.1 Navigation Bar 2020
2.09 euros0.59 euros
- Win 10 Launcher Prime 2021 Computer Launcher
2.09 euros0.59 euros
Games
- Not Exactly A Hero: Interactive Story
7.69 euros3.19 euros
- Dealer’s Life – Pawn Shop Tycoon
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- Gun Tactics
2.09 euros1.09 euros
- Botanicula
4.99 euros1.99 euros
- Gnomes Garden 7: Christmas story
2.09 euros0.99 euros
- Lost Artifacts: Golden Island
2.09 euros0.99 euros
- Minaurs
3.99 euros1.89 euros
- ChessFinity PREMIUM
2.99 euros0.99 euros
- Murders on Budapest
7.69 euros3.19 euros
- Crying suns
8.99 euros5.99 euros
- Galaxy Trucker
4.99 euros3.09 euros
- Through the ages
9.99 euros6.99 euros
- Series Makers Tycoon: TV Tycoon Simulator
2.29 euros1.59 euros
- Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition
10.99 euros1.89 euros
- Ninja Hero Cats Premium
2.99 euros0.99 euros
- Monument valley 2
5.49 euros2.79 euros
Personalization
- Elements Live Wallpaper
3.99 euros1.19 euros
- Surreal Walls: Fantasy walls
1.99 euros0.79 euros
- CHUCHEL
4.99 euros1.99 euros
- Autumn Leaves in HD Gyro 3D XL Parallax Wallpaper
2.99 euros0.99 euros
- Crimson – Unique blend of Wallpapers
2.29 euros0.69 euros
- Minimal O – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.59 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!