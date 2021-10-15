76 Google Play offers: apps and games for free and with great discounts for a short time

If we are on Friday, and nothing makes us believe that it is not like that, it means that what we play today is our compilation with the best deals on apps, games and icon packs for Android. A low flight over Google Play to discover the best. Hurry because the offers are usually temporary and some disappear before others.





49 free Android apps

We start with the games, apps and icon packs whose price has fallen to the same floor. Free titles for all and of various themes, but with special attention to Buff Knight Advanced, a very entertaining runner with good graphics. Remember that if you install them, they will be yours forever.

Applications

English for everyone! Pro 0.59 euros free

free Brightness Control – Brightness Scheduler 0.69 euros free

free New Math Puzzles 2021 PRO 0.69 euros free

free Spelling Book PRO 1.99 euros free

free My English Grammar Test: Present Tenses PRO 2.19 euros free

free Status Saver 2.99 euros free

free XP VPN (Xtra Power) 7.99 euros free

free BitProject 0.59 euros free

free Resume creator pro 0.59 euros free

free Word Resume Builder Pro 0.59 euros free

free Calc Fast 0.69 euros free

Games

Super Hero Factory Inc Pro 0.99 euros free

free 10×10 Merge Dice 0.69 euros free

free Moto Bike Racer Pro Fighter 3D 6.49 euros free

free Pirate Defender Premium: Captain Shooting Offline 0.59 euros free

free Freelancer Simulator Inc: Game Dev Money Clicker 0.99 euros free

free Buff Knight Advanced – Retro RPG Runner 2.19 euros free

free Mystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG 3.59 euros free

free Word Fill Crosswords PRO 2.09 euros free

free Theme Solitaire Tripeaks Tri Tower PV 3.59 euros free

free Shadow of Death: Dark Knight – Stickman Fighting 0.89 euros free

free Frontier Wars Premium: Defense Heroes 0.59 euros free

free Warriors’ Market Mayhem VIP: Offline Retro RPG 0.89 euros free

free Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman – Premium 0.59 euros free

free Requence 0.59 euros free

free Defender Battle Premium: Hero Kingdom Wars 0.59 euros free

free DungeonCorp.VIP An auto-earning game! 0.79 euros free

Heroes Defender Premium – Epic Tower Defense 0.59 euros free

free Lophis Roguelike: Card RPG game, Darkest Dungeon 0.59 euros free

free Ruby Square: logic game (700 puzzles) 0.89 euros free

free Stickman Warriors Dragon Legend Super Battle Fight 0.59 euros free

free Everybody’s RPG: Reborn 0.89 euros free

free Superhero Fight Premium 0.59 euros free

free Monkey GO Happy 0.69 euros free

free Superhero Robot Premium: Hero Fight 0.59 euros free

free Sword Warriors Premium: Heroes Fight – Epic Action 0.59 euros free

free Legend of the moon € 1.00 free

free Tap Town – Soul Event 1.89 euros free

free Defense Heroes Premium: Defender War Tower Defense 0.59 euros free

Personalization

Sixmon – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Sonar – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Oreo Square – Icon pack 0.59 euros free

free Wamo – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Sweetbo – Icon Pack 0.89 euros free

free S8 UI – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Vova – Icon Pack 0.89 euros free

free Lines Square – White Icon Pack 1.19 euros free

free Supercons – The Superhero Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free GIN Icon Pack – Get It Now 1.19 euros free

27 discounted Android apps

And we come to the offers, to the discounted titles in which we also find quite a few options but two of them, feeling it for the rest, shine more than the others. One is the Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition and the other is Monument valley 2. Run before the price rises again.

Applications

LADB – Local ADB Shell 2.99 euros 1.59 euros

1.59 euros Moon Writer Pro Key 1.89 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Assistive iTouch Pro💎 OS 13.1 Navigation Bar 2020 2.09 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Win 10 Launcher Prime 2021 Computer Launcher 2.09 euros 0.59 euros

Games

Not Exactly A Hero: Interactive Story 7.69 euros 3.19 euros

3.19 euros Dealer’s Life – Pawn Shop Tycoon 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Gun Tactics 2.09 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Botanicula 4.99 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros Gnomes Garden 7: Christmas story 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Lost Artifacts: Golden Island 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Minaurs 3.99 euros 1.89 euros

1.89 euros ChessFinity PREMIUM 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Murders on Budapest 7.69 euros 3.19 euros

3.19 euros Crying suns 8.99 euros 5.99 euros

5.99 euros Galaxy Trucker 4.99 euros 3.09 euros

3.09 euros Through the ages 9.99 euros 6.99 euros

6.99 euros Series Makers Tycoon: TV Tycoon Simulator 2.29 euros 1.59 euros

1.59 euros Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition 10.99 euros 1.89 euros

1.89 euros Ninja Hero Cats Premium 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Monument valley 2 5.49 euros 2.79 euros

Personalization

Elements Live Wallpaper 3.99 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros Surreal Walls: Fantasy walls 1.99 euros 0.79 euros

0.79 euros CHUCHEL 4.99 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros Autumn Leaves in HD Gyro 3D XL Parallax Wallpaper 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Crimson – Unique blend of Wallpapers 2.29 euros 0.69 euros

0.69 euros Minimal O – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.59 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!