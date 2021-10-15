76 Google Play offers: apps and games for free and with great discounts for a short time

If we are on Friday, and nothing makes us believe that it is not like that, it means that what we play today is our compilation with the best deals on apps, games and icon packs for Android. A low flight over Google Play to discover the best. Hurry because the offers are usually temporary and some disappear before others.


49 free Android apps

We start with the games, apps and icon packs whose price has fallen to the same floor. Free titles for all and of various themes, but with special attention to Buff Knight Advanced, a very entertaining runner with good graphics. Remember that if you install them, they will be yours forever.

Applications

  • English for everyone! Pro 0.59 euros free
  • Brightness Control – Brightness Scheduler 0.69 euros free
  • New Math Puzzles 2021 PRO 0.69 euros free
  • Spelling Book PRO 1.99 euros free
  • My English Grammar Test: Present Tenses PRO 2.19 euros free
  • Status Saver 2.99 euros free
  • XP VPN (Xtra Power) 7.99 euros free
  • BitProject 0.59 euros free
  • Resume creator pro 0.59 euros free
  • Word Resume Builder Pro 0.59 euros free
  • Calc Fast 0.69 euros free

Games

  • Super Hero Factory Inc Pro 0.99 euros free
  • 10×10 Merge Dice 0.69 euros free
  • Moto Bike Racer Pro Fighter 3D 6.49 euros free
  • Pirate Defender Premium: Captain Shooting Offline 0.59 euros free
  • Freelancer Simulator Inc: Game Dev Money Clicker 0.99 euros free
  • Buff Knight Advanced – Retro RPG Runner 2.19 euros free
  • Mystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG 3.59 euros free
  • Word Fill Crosswords PRO 2.09 euros free
  • Theme Solitaire Tripeaks Tri Tower PV 3.59 euros free
  • Shadow of Death: Dark Knight – Stickman Fighting 0.89 euros free
  • Frontier Wars Premium: Defense Heroes 0.59 euros free
  • Warriors’ Market Mayhem VIP: Offline Retro RPG 0.89 euros free
  • Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman – Premium 0.59 euros free
  • Requence 0.59 euros free
  • Defender Battle Premium: Hero Kingdom Wars 0.59 euros free
  • DungeonCorp.VIP An auto-earning game! 0.79 euros free
  • Heroes Defender Premium – Epic Tower Defense 0.59 euros free
  • Lophis Roguelike: Card RPG game, Darkest Dungeon 0.59 euros free
  • Ruby Square: logic game (700 puzzles) 0.89 euros free
  • Stickman Warriors Dragon Legend Super Battle Fight 0.59 euros free
  • Everybody’s RPG: Reborn 0.89 euros free
  • Superhero Fight Premium 0.59 euros free
  • Monkey GO Happy 0.69 euros free
  • Superhero Robot Premium: Hero Fight 0.59 euros free
  • Sword Warriors Premium: Heroes Fight – Epic Action 0.59 euros free
  • Legend of the moon € 1.00 free
  • Tap Town – Soul Event 1.89 euros free
  • Defense Heroes Premium: Defender War Tower Defense 0.59 euros free

Personalization

  • Sixmon – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Sonar – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Oreo Square – Icon pack 0.59 euros free
  • Wamo – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Sweetbo – Icon Pack 0.89 euros free
  • S8 UI – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Vova – Icon Pack 0.89 euros free
  • Lines Square – White Icon Pack 1.19 euros free
  • Supercons – The Superhero Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • GIN Icon Pack – Get It Now 1.19 euros free

27 discounted Android apps

And we come to the offers, to the discounted titles in which we also find quite a few options but two of them, feeling it for the rest, shine more than the others. One is the Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition and the other is Monument valley 2. Run before the price rises again.

Applications

  • LADB – Local ADB Shell 2.99 euros 1.59 euros
  • Moon Writer Pro Key 1.89 euros 0.99 euros
  • Assistive iTouch Pro💎 OS 13.1 Navigation Bar 2020 2.09 euros 0.59 euros
  • Win 10 Launcher Prime 2021 Computer Launcher 2.09 euros 0.59 euros

Games

  • Not Exactly A Hero: Interactive Story 7.69 euros 3.19 euros
  • Dealer’s Life – Pawn Shop Tycoon 3.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Gun Tactics 2.09 euros 1.09 euros
  • Botanicula 4.99 euros 1.99 euros
  • Gnomes Garden 7: Christmas story 2.09 euros 0.99 euros
  • Lost Artifacts: Golden Island 2.09 euros 0.99 euros
  • Minaurs 3.99 euros 1.89 euros
  • ChessFinity PREMIUM 2.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Murders on Budapest 7.69 euros 3.19 euros
  • Crying suns 8.99 euros 5.99 euros
  • Galaxy Trucker 4.99 euros 3.09 euros
  • Through the ages 9.99 euros 6.99 euros
  • Series Makers Tycoon: TV Tycoon Simulator 2.29 euros 1.59 euros
  • Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition 10.99 euros 1.89 euros
  • Ninja Hero Cats Premium 2.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Monument valley 2 5.49 euros 2.79 euros

Personalization

  • Elements Live Wallpaper 3.99 euros 1.19 euros
  • Surreal Walls: Fantasy walls 1.99 euros 0.79 euros
  • CHUCHEL 4.99 euros 1.99 euros
  • Autumn Leaves in HD Gyro 3D XL Parallax Wallpaper 2.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Crimson – Unique blend of Wallpapers 2.29 euros 0.69 euros
  • Minimal O – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.59 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

