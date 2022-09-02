76 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Apps and Games for a Short Time

New week, new batch of premium applications that can be yours for free thanks to Google Play’s offers of the week. This, if you hurry, then you are Paid Android , games and icon packs are free or are heavily for a limited time.





25 Free Android Apps

We start with the paid apps, games and icon packs that you can get forever totally free. From the list, some games with many downloads that you may be interested in are

Timing Hero VIP, PJ Masks and Peppa Pig: Holiday Trips.

Applications

GS-911Bluetooth €11.31 free

GPS SpeedPro €0.89 free

Games

MergeDown €0.69 free

Dungeon Corp. S (Idle RPG) €1.09 free

Escape Balls :The Premium Game €0.29 free

Timing Hero PV: Retro Fighting Action RPG €3.59 free

Wonder Knights PV: Nonstop Action Shmup RPG €3.59 free

PJ Masks™: Racing Heroes €3.99 free

Peppa Pig: Holiday Adventures €3.99 free

Cartoon Craft €1.49 free

Kindergarten to Grandmaster €2.49 free

Non Stop Balloons Shooter €0.99 free

Gravity Force Finger 137 €0.99 free

Bagatur Chess Engine €1.89 free

Infinity Dungeon 2! €0.99 free

WeaponWar! €0.99 free

Coin Princess! €0.99 free

Traffic Jam Cars Puzzle Legend €4.29 free

Spax | Procedural Survival Space Alien Shooter €1.00 free

Dungeon and Pixel Hero VIP €1.79 free

Frontier Wars Premium €1.89 free

Lovely Kitty Cat Virtual Pet €1.69 free

Personalization

Star 3D Live Wallpaper €0.59 free

Gear Conveyor Live Wallpaper €0.59 free

Paper Ocean Live Wallpaper €1.19 free

51 Discounted Android Apps

We continue with other premium applications, games and icon packs that have significant discounts. There are many interesting games in the list, such as Ice Rage Premium, Farm Frenzy, Bloons TD 6 and several Kingdom Rush.

Applications

Passwords-Manager-Pro €4.99 €0.99

Millimeter Pro – screen ruler, protractor, level €4.69 €1.19

PDF Tools: Scanner & Editor €1.80 €0.89

Password Manager SafeInCloud ℗ €9.99 €7.49

Gamers GLTool Pro €2.79 €0.19

3D Chart Pro €2.45 €1.10

Games

Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game €5.49 €0.89

Ice Rage Premium €4.19 €2.59

MiniChess by Kasparov €5.49 €2.99

Ant Raid €5.49 €2.99

S&T: Medieval Wars Premium €3.09 €1.89

Strategy & Tactics:USSR vs USA €2.09 €1.29

Teslagrad €6.99 €0.70

Farm Frenzy Premium: Time management game €4.19 €2.59

Kingdom Rush Origins – TD €2.99 €1.19

Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD Game €4.99 €2.99

Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD €1.99 €1.19

King of Dragon Pass: Text RPG €9.99 €5.49

The Tiny Bang Story: Premium－point and click game €4.19 €2.59

Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium €14.99 €7.99

Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom €4.19 €2.59

Majesty－The Northern Expansion €4.19 €2.59

Bloons TD 6 €7.99 €3.69

Chicken Police – Paint it RED! €9.99 €6.99

return €2.99 €1.19

[Premium] RPG Dragon Lapis €5.99 €1.99

[Premium] RPG Asdivine God €7.99 €2.99

RPG Grinsia €7.99 €0.99

RPG Aeon Avenger – KEMCO €7.99 €0.99

Dwarf Journey €2.49 €1.19

deadly crusade €4.19 €2.49

DarkRage €1.89 €0.99

Addieren bis 10 €2.49 €0.59

multiplication table €2.49 €0.59

Defenchick Pro: Tower Defense €3.39 €0.79

Gun Tactics €2.09 €1.09

Harvest Master: Farm Sim €2.49 €1.39

Hindenburg 3DA €7.49 €1.99

Dragon Castle: The Board Game €3.49 €2.09

Potion Explosion €3.49 €2.09

Similar: The Card Game €2.19 €1.39

Railroad Ink Challenge €4.99 €1.89

Toziuha Night: DR €5.49 €3.59

Majotori €3.99 €2.99

DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition €4.59 €0.99

One Punch – LIMITED EDITION €1.89 €0.89

Intergalactic Space Virtual Reality Roller Coaster €1.69 €0.49

Pyramids VR Roller Coaster €1.69 €0.49

Personalization

WIN Super InfMod M: watch face €1.29 €0.59

Meta Launcher PRO – iOS 15 €0.49 €0.29

Super Shortcuts €2.39 €0.59

More offers?

If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobile phones and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!