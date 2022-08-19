75 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Apps and Games for a Short Time

Every Friday you have a unique opportunity to fill your Google Play app collection with premium apps, games and icon packs without paying anything, or paying a much lower price than normal. To make it easy for you, we’ve rounded up the best deals on apps, games, and customization packs from across Google Play here. Do not miss it.
33 Free Android Apps
We start as usual with the paid apps, games and icon packs that you can get absolutely free for a limited time. From the list the stickman games they are quite popular and you may also be interested scalak and the two dungeon princess.
Applications
-
ReminderPro
€3.29free
-
OnSite Checklist – Site Audits
€5.99free
-
alfacast x screen mirror
€5.99free
-
90s MusicRadio Pro
€0.59free
-
80s MusicRadio Pro
€0.59free
Games
-
Scalak : Relaxing Puzzle Game
€0.59free
-
Stickman Legends Offline Games
€0.79free
-
Stickman Warriors Dragon Super
€0.59free
-
Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z
€0.59free
-
Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon
€1.19free
-
League of Stickman 2020- Ninja Arena PVP(Dreamsky)
€0.59free
-
League of Stickman – Best action game(Dreamsky)
€0.59free
-
Let the Pharaoh Free
€0.89free
-
Hero Z
€2.29free
-
Epic Heroes War – Premium
€0.59free
-
Bug Dolls – Horror Game
€4.49free
-
Theme Solitaire Tripeaks Tri Tower PV
€3.59free
-
Mystic Guardian PV: Action RPG
€3.59free
-
Pixel Blade M VIP
€1.79free
-
[ VIP ] Dungeon and Slayer
€9.99free
-
Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword
€0.59free
-
infinity highway
€0.89free
-
Dungeon Corp. VIP (Idle RPG)
€0.79free
-
G’Luck! – 2D platformer game
€0.79free
-
iLinear – Draw Your Path
€0.79free
-
Dungeon Princess 2 : Offline Dungeon RPG
€0.69free
-
Dungeon Princess : Offline Dungeon RPG
€0.69free
Personalization
-
wave live wallpaper
€1.99free
-
Neon Valley [AMOLED]
€0.19free
-
3D Dollar Sign Live Wallpaper
€0.59free
-
-
Valentine Premium – Icon Pack
€0.59free
-
asteroid
€0.69free
42 discounted Android Apps
We continue with other premium applications, games and icon packs that are exceptionally discounted. Some popular list games that might be of interest to you are Monopoly, Cluedo, Sink the Fleet and Heroes of Flatlandia.
Applications
-
Earth 3D – World Atlas
€2.99€0.59
-
Pulsar Music Player Pro
€3.99€2.39
-
OsmAnd+ — Offline Maps & GPS
€24.99€12.49
-
Buff Knight: Offline Idle RPG
€1.79€0.89
-
Quick Reminders
€1.39€0.69
-
SolarMeter solar panel planner
€4.09€1.19
-
NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap
€2.79€1.89
-
Games
-
Codex of Victory – sci-fi game
€4.79€2.09
-
Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG
€2.29€1.19
-
Pocket Academy
€5.49€3.19
-
Heroes of Flatland
€2.29€1.19
-
Endurance: dead space Premium
€1.79€0.69
-
braveland pirate
€4.79€0.49
-
Slaughter 3: The Rebels
€2.29€0.29
-
breaking gates
€2.89€1.09
-
Fairy Knights
€3.69€1.39
-
Argo’s Choice: Offline Game
€7.49€3.19
-
Underworld Office
€7.49€3.19
-
7Days: Offline Mystery Story
€5.49€2.69
-
Ninja Village
€5.49€3.19
-
MONOPOLY – Classic Board Game
€4.99€2.49
-
Clue: The Classic Mystery Game
€4.99€2.49
-
BATTLESHIP – Multiplayer Game
€4.99€2.49
-
Hot Springs Story 2
€5.49€3.19
-
Cafeteria Nipponica
€5.99€3.19
-
Pool Slide Story
€5.99€3.19
-
Venture Towns
€5.99€3.19
-
Basketball Club Story
€5.99€3.19
-
The Pyraplex
€5.99€3.19
-
Kairobotica
€5.99€3.19
-
hexology
€1.79€0.99
-
Cook, Serve, Delicious!
€4.39€2.39
-
Hidden Folks
€4.99€2.99
-
Cat Lady – The Card Game
€3.49€2.09
-
death squared
€4.49€0.79
-
Tallowmere
€1.99€1.19
-
Pascal’s Wager
€7.49€4.79
-
CasinoCrime
€1.99€0.99
-
Lineverse: One-Line Coloring
€2.49€0.99
-
Personalization
- Drawon – Icon Pack
€1.19€0.59
More offers?
If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobile phones and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!