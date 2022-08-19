75 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Apps and Games for a Short Time

Every Friday you have a unique opportunity to fill your Google Play app collection with premium , games and icon packs without paying anything, or paying a much lower price than normal. To make it easy for you, we’ve rounded up the best on apps, games, and customization packs from across Google Play here. Do not miss it.





33 Free Android Apps

We start as usual with the paid apps, games and icon packs that you can get absolutely free for a limited time. From the list the stickman games they are quite popular and you may also be interested scalak and the two dungeon princess.

Applications

ReminderPro €3.29 free

OnSite Checklist – Site Audits €5.99 free

alfacast x screen mirror €5.99 free

90s MusicRadio Pro €0.59 free

80s MusicRadio Pro €0.59 free

Games

Scalak : Relaxing Puzzle Game €0.59 free

Stickman Legends Offline Games €0.79 free

Stickman Warriors Dragon Super €0.59 free

Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z €0.59 free

Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon €1.19 free

League of Stickman 2020- Ninja Arena PVP(Dreamsky) €0.59 free

League of Stickman – Best action game(Dreamsky) €0.59 free

Let the Pharaoh Free €0.89 free

Hero Z €2.29 free

Epic Heroes War – Premium €0.59 free

Bug Dolls – Horror Game €4.49 free

Theme Solitaire Tripeaks Tri Tower PV €3.59 free

Mystic Guardian PV: Action RPG €3.59 free

Pixel Blade M VIP €1.79 free

[ VIP ] Dungeon and Slayer €9.99 free

Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword €0.59 free

infinity highway €0.89 free

Dungeon Corp. VIP (Idle RPG) €0.79 free

G’Luck! – 2D platformer game €0.79 free

iLinear – Draw Your Path €0.79 free

Dungeon Princess 2 : Offline Dungeon RPG €0.69 free

Dungeon Princess : Offline Dungeon RPG €0.69 free

Personalization

wave live wallpaper €1.99 free

Neon Valley [AMOLED] €0.19 free

3D Dollar Sign Live Wallpaper €0.59 free

Valentine Premium – Icon Pack €0.59 free

asteroid €0.69 free

42 Android Apps

We continue with other premium applications, games and icon packs that are exceptionally discounted. Some popular list games that might be of interest to you are Monopoly, Cluedo, Sink the Fleet and Heroes of Flatlandia.

Applications

Earth 3D – World Atlas €2.99 €0.59

Pulsar Music Player Pro €3.99 €2.39

OsmAnd+ — Offline Maps & GPS €24.99 €12.49

Buff Knight: Offline Idle RPG €1.79 €0.89

Quick Reminders €1.39 €0.69

SolarMeter solar panel planner €4.09 €1.19

NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap €2.79 €1.89

Games

Codex of Victory – sci-fi game €4.79 €2.09

Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG €2.29 €1.19

Pocket Academy €5.49 €3.19

Heroes of Flatland €2.29 €1.19

Endurance: dead space Premium €1.79 €0.69

braveland pirate €4.79 €0.49

Slaughter 3: The Rebels €2.29 €0.29

breaking gates €2.89 €1.09

Fairy Knights €3.69 €1.39

Argo’s Choice: Offline Game €7.49 €3.19

Underworld Office €7.49 €3.19

7Days: Offline Mystery Story €5.49 €2.69

Ninja Village €5.49 €3.19

MONOPOLY – Classic Board Game €4.99 €2.49

Clue: The Classic Mystery Game €4.99 €2.49

BATTLESHIP – Multiplayer Game €4.99 €2.49

Hot Springs Story 2 €5.49 €3.19

Cafeteria Nipponica €5.99 €3.19

Pool Slide Story €5.99 €3.19

Venture Towns €5.99 €3.19

Basketball Club Story €5.99 €3.19

The Pyraplex €5.99 €3.19

Kairobotica €5.99 €3.19

hexology €1.79 €0.99

Cook, Serve, Delicious! €4.39 €2.39

Hidden Folks €4.99 €2.99

Cat Lady – The Card Game €3.49 €2.09

death squared €4.49 €0.79

Tallowmere €1.99 €1.19

Pascal’s Wager €7.49 €4.79

CasinoCrime €1.99 €0.99

Lineverse: One-Line Coloring €2.49 €0.99

Personalization

Drawon – Icon Pack €1.19 €0.59

More offers?

If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobile phones and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!