73 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Apps and Games for a Short Time

One more week, we have compiled for you the best offers from all over Google Play. We have paid apps, games and customization packs that can be yours for free or at a much lower price than the original. The offers last a short time, but once you take advantage of one, the app or game will be yours forever.
20 Free Android Apps
We start our review of Google Play offerings with the paid apps, games, and icon packs that you can add to your library for free, forever. Some very popular games from the list that you may be interested in are Neo Monsters, Rogue Hearts or WindWings.
Applications
AppLock PRO
€1.99free
document scanner
€2.99free
Stark Barbell
€2.99free
Games
Rogue Hearts
€0.99free
Neo Monsters
€0.50free
WindWings: Space shooter, Galaxy attack (Premium)
€1.89free
Thousands Layered Edge
€1.99free
The Chronos Principle
€2.09free
ShapeOminoes
€1.49free
the lost fountain
€2.09free
The Secret of Crimson Manor
€1.09free
My City : love story
€2.99free
Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface
€0.59free
Mental Hospital II
€0.59free
Mental Hospital: Eastern Bloc 2
€0.59free
Personalization
Mellow Dark – Icon Pack
€2.09free
Redox – Icon Pack
€2.09free
Flossy – Icon Pack
€2.09free
Graby – Icon Pack
€2.09free
Graby Spin – Icon Pack
€2.09free
53 Discounted Android Apps
We continue with apps, games and paid customization packs that are exceptionally low and for a limited time. Some popular games on the list are This War of Mine, Titan Quest Legendary Edition and Baldur’s Gate II.
Applications
SUI File Explorer PRO
€1.99€0.79
1DM+: Browser, Video, Audio, Torrent Downloader
€2.09€0.89
cryptomator
€9.99€5.99
Automatic Rotation Control Pro
€1.89€0.09
Skit Premium
€2.49€1.29
Premium Tilla
€2.49€1.49
Castro Premium
€2.49€1.29
Graphie – EXIF Editor
€2.49€1.29
Video Enhancer Pro
€1.89€0.09
Internet OptimizerPro
€49.99€0.19
Game Booster Pro | Fix & Gfx
€49.99€0.19
Wi-Fi Analyzer Premium
€3.99€1.99
Clipboard Pro
€1.89€0.09
Touch Block Pro – screen, touch, block
€1.89€0.09
Games
This War of Mine
€11.99€1.79
Agent A – a puzzle in disguise
€4.99€0.79
Up and Down: gems
€4.39€0.59
Solar 2
€3.09€1.09
Titan Quest: Legendary Edition
€19.99€13.99
Baldur’s Gate II
€10.99€1.89
Lovecraft’s Untold Stories
€9.99€2.09
Summer Catchers
€4.39€1.09
G30 – Memory Maze
€3.99€0.99
Electrics from Mars
€2.09€1.09
Grandpa’s Table HD
€2.89€1.29
Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG
€1.99€1.09
Super64Pro Emulator
€3.09€1.49
Knight Eternal: Pixel RPG
€2.99€1.09
OVIVO – Black and White Platformer Game
€1.29€0.69
Pocket League Story
€4.99€2.29
Game Dev Story
€5.49€2.39
Hot Springs Story 2
€5.99€3.29
Slaughter 2: Prison Assault
€2.29€0.19
Despotism 3k (Despotism 3k)
€3.79€1.39
Underworld Office
€7.69€3.19
BE-A Walker
€5.49€2.49
7Days: Offline Mystery Story
€5.49€1.99
Buff Knight: Offline Idle RPG
€2.19€0.89
Personalization
XLauncher Pro
€1.99€1.09
Ground Line Icon Pack
€0.79€0.19
Line: bold linear icon pack
€1.99€0.89
AlineT: bold linear icon pack
€1.99€0.89
Dark Tosca – Icon Pack
€1.19€0.39
Iggy-Icon Pack
€1.79€0.89
Drawon – Icon Pack
€1.59€0.39
Athena Icon Pack: iOS icons
€1.99€0.89
Athena Dark Icon Pack
€1.99€0.89
Billy Icon Pack
€1.69€0.99
Pixurr Wallpapers – 4K, HD Walls & Backgrounds
€1.79€0.99
PixCards KWGT – Modern Card Style Widgets
€1.69€0.99
iLOOK Icon pack UX THEME
€1.99€0.19
Lux Blue Icon Pack
€1.99€0.49
Vion – Icon Pack
€1.59€0.39
More offers?
If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobile phones and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!
