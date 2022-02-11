Search here...
73 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Apps and Games for a Short Time

By: Brian Adam

One more week, we have compiled for you the best offers from all over Google Play. We have paid apps, games and customization packs that can be yours for free or at a much lower price than the original. The offers last a short time, but once you take advantage of one, the app or game will be yours forever.


20 Free Android Apps

Neomonsters

Neo Monsters

We start our review of Google Play offerings with the paid apps, games, and icon packs that you can add to your library for free, forever. Some very popular games from the list that you may be interested in are Neo Monsters, Rogue Hearts or WindWings.

Chrome 87: faster and instant loading of pageviews, how?

Applications

  • AppLock PRO €1.99 free

  • document scanner €2.99 free

  • Stark Barbell €2.99 free

Games

  • Rogue Hearts €0.99 free

  • Neo Monsters €0.50 free

  • WindWings: Space shooter, Galaxy attack (Premium) €1.89 free

  • Thousands Layered Edge €1.99 free

  • The Chronos Principle €2.09 free

  • ShapeOminoes €1.49 free

  • the lost fountain €2.09 free

  • The Secret of Crimson Manor €1.09 free

  • My City : love story €2.99 free

  • Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface €0.59 free

  • Mental Hospital II €0.59 free

  • Mental Hospital: Eastern Bloc 2 €0.59 free

Personalization

  • Mellow Dark – Icon Pack €2.09 free

  • Redox – Icon Pack €2.09 free

  • Flossy – Icon Pack €2.09 free

  • Graby – Icon Pack €2.09 free

  • Graby Spin – Icon Pack €2.09 free

53 Discounted Android Apps

Lus

Lovecraft Untold Stories

We continue with apps, games and paid customization packs that are exceptionally low and for a limited time. Some popular games on the list are This War of Mine, Titan Quest Legendary Edition and Baldur’s Gate II.

Applications

  • SUI File Explorer PRO €1.99 €0.79

  • 1DM+: Browser, Video, Audio, Torrent Downloader €2.09 €0.89

  • cryptomator €9.99 €5.99

  • Automatic Rotation Control Pro €1.89 €0.09

  • Skit Premium €2.49 €1.29

  • Premium Tilla €2.49 €1.49

  • Castro Premium €2.49 €1.29

  • Graphie – EXIF ​​Editor €2.49 €1.29

  • Video Enhancer Pro €1.89 €0.09

  • Internet OptimizerPro €49.99 €0.19

  • Game Booster Pro | Fix & Gfx €49.99 €0.19

  • Wi-Fi Analyzer Premium €3.99 €1.99

  • Clipboard Pro €1.89 €0.09

  • Touch Block Pro – screen, touch, block €1.89 €0.09

Games

  • This War of Mine €11.99 €1.79

  • Agent A – a puzzle in disguise €4.99 €0.79

  • Up and Down: gems €4.39 €0.59

  • Solar 2 €3.09 €1.09

  • Titan Quest: Legendary Edition €19.99 €13.99

  • Baldur’s Gate II €10.99 €1.89

  • Lovecraft’s Untold Stories €9.99 €2.09

  • Summer Catchers €4.39 €1.09

  • G30 – Memory Maze €3.99 €0.99

  • Electrics from Mars €2.09 €1.09

  • Grandpa’s Table HD €2.89 €1.29

  • Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG €1.99 €1.09

  • Super64Pro Emulator €3.09 €1.49

  • Knight Eternal: Pixel RPG €2.99 €1.09

  • OVIVO – Black and White Platformer Game €1.29 €0.69

  • Pocket League Story €4.99 €2.29

  • Game Dev Story €5.49 €2.39

  • Hot Springs Story 2 €5.99 €3.29

  • Slaughter 2: Prison Assault €2.29 €0.19

  • Despotism 3k (Despotism 3k) €3.79 €1.39

  • Underworld Office €7.69 €3.19

  • BE-A Walker €5.49 €2.49

  • 7Days: Offline Mystery Story €5.49 €1.99

  • Buff Knight: Offline Idle RPG €2.19 €0.89

Personalization

  • XLauncher Pro €1.99 €1.09

  • Ground Line Icon Pack €0.79 €0.19

  • Line: bold linear icon pack €1.99 €0.89

  • AlineT: bold linear icon pack €1.99 €0.89

  • Dark Tosca – Icon Pack €1.19 €0.39

  • Iggy-Icon Pack €1.79 €0.89

  • Drawon – Icon Pack €1.59 €0.39

  • Athena Icon Pack: iOS icons €1.99 €0.89

  • Athena Dark Icon Pack €1.99 €0.89

  • Billy Icon Pack €1.69 €0.99

  • Pixurr Wallpapers – 4K, HD Walls & Backgrounds €1.79 €0.99

  • PixCards KWGT – Modern Card Style Widgets €1.69 €0.99

  • iLOOK Icon pack UX THEME €1.99 €0.19

  • Lux Blue Icon Pack €1.99 €0.49

  • Vion – Icon Pack €1.59 €0.39

More offers?

If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobile phones and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

