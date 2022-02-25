73 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Apps and Games for a Short Time

One more week, we have compiled for you the best offers from all over Google Play. Have paid apps, games and customization packs that can be yours for free or at a much lower price than the original. The offers last a short time, but once you take advantage of one, the app or game will be yours forever.





11 Free Android Apps

We start as always with the most pleasant offers: those that do not cost you a dime. The big surprise this week is hitman sniperalthough you may also be interested Peppa Pig: The Golden Boots and Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD

Applications

How much can I spend? Premium Expense Control €3.19 free

English for everyone! Pro €0.59 free

Note Recognition – Convert Music into Sheet Music €3.99 free

Pro Mp3 player – Qamp €0.99 free

Decimal to Fraction Pro €0.50 free

Games

hitman sniper €0.99 free

Hills Legend: Horror (HD) €0.59 free

Peppa Pig: The Golden Boots €3.49 free

Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD €2.69 free

Data Defense €3.89 free

Personalization

play-edition €0.59 free

61 Discounted Android Apps

We continue with other offers of applications, games and personalization packages of payment discounted for a limited time. From the list, you may be interested in the maps application OsmAnd+as well as games Doom & Destiny, Peace, Death and Black Border Police Simulator

Applications

Widget Meteogram Pro €8.49 €4.29

OsmAnd+ — Offline Maps and GPS €24.99 €12.49

Notes U Pro: School Diary €1.99 €1.19

Diseases €3.29 €0.79

Call Notes Pro €3.99 €1.09

IMAGEine Premium €2.29 €0.89

Hydro Coach PRO: drink water €6.99 €3.49

Gamers GLTool Pro with Game Turbo & Ping Booster €2.79 €0.19

KReader PRO €3.19 €1.89

LiquidPlayer Pro : music equalizer mp3 radio 3D €4.99 €2.39

Screen Lock Pro €1.89 €1.09

ColorMeter camera color picker €3.19 €1.09

Power Audio Equalizer FX €2.99 €0.99

Games

Doom & Destiny €2.99 €1.19

Doom & Destiny Advanced €2.99 €1.19

Slaughter 3: The Rebels €2.29 €0.19

Sudoku Pro €1.99 €1.09

Legacy of Elaed: RPG €1.49 €0.99

Peace, Death! €1.79 €1.09

deadly crusade €4.19 €2.09

Battle Chasers: Nightwar €9.99 €0.99

Magazine Mogul €4.99 €2.19

March to a Million €5.99 €3.29

Oh! Edo Towns €5.99 €3.29

Pocket Arcade Story €5.99 €2.79

Silver Screen Story €5.99 €3.89

Unbroken Soul €2.99 €0.99

Word Games PRO – 97 games in 1 €2.79 €1.19

Hidden Folks €4.99 €2.39

SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) €1.99 €1.09

Black Border Police Simulator €2.69 €0.99

Mindcell €2.29 €0.19

Harvest Master: Farm Sim €2.49 €1.29

Vengeance RPG 2D €3.69 €1.79

Dungeon Maker €3.79 €2.19

Fairy Knights €3.69 €1.29

Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. €2.59 €0.79

PHOTONICS €2.99 €0.99

Personalization

Elements Live Wallpaper €3.99 €1.19

Game of Life Live Wallpaper €3.99 €1.19

Knots Live Wallpaper €3.99 €1.19

Lines Live Wallpaper €3.99 €0.69

Lux IconPack €1.99 €0.59

PastelLine IconPack €1.69 €0.59

Line Green: linear icon pack €1.99 €0.89

Deluxe – Icon Pack €1.79 €0.29

Deluxe – Round Icon pack €1.79 €0.29

Deluxe Black – Round Icon Pack €1.79 €0.29

Deluxe Black – Icon Pack €1.79 €0.29

Light Blue – Icon Pack €1.19 €0.39

Dark Blue – Icon Pack €1.19 €0.39

Aline White: linear icon pack €1.99 €0.89

glow kwgt €2.29 €0.59

Vera Outline Black: Icon Pack €1.99 €0.79

Vera Outline White Icon Pack €1.99 €0.79

TruePick’s Prime – Premium Wallpapers & Home Setup €1.39 €0.59

Pix – Minimal Black/White Icon Pack €1.79 €0.59

Pix Material Colors Icon Pack €1.69 €0.69

Mini Wall Wallpapers €1.69 €0.29

Viby – Icon Pack €1.59 €0.39

Pix Pie Icon Pack €1.89 €0.49

Pix Material Dark Icon Pack €1.69 €0.69

More offers?

If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobile phones and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!