71 Google Play offers: these ‘premium’ apps will not last long for free, neither will the discounts

Let’s celebrate the arrival of the weekend as it deserves: preparing a getaway with the best friends or simply planning a break to regain strength. Be that as it may, you will surely make the most of these days that come with a good dose of discounted apps and games. What do you fancy?





37 Free Android Apps

They won’t cost you anything, free, zero euros, not a penny: the following collection of apps and games premium it’s yours just by going to Google Play and downloading each application one by one. Take a look at them, today the offers are loaded with icon packs.

Applications

Volume Slider Like Android P Volume Control €0.59 free

free Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro €1.99 free

free verb tenses in english €1.19 free

free QR and Barcode Scanner PRO €1.99 free

free b-hyve Pro €10.99 free

free Memorize: Learn Korean Words with Flashcards €4.99 free

free Learn Korean Word Quiz Pro €7.49 free

free Speedometer GPS Pro €0.89 free

Games

Paranormal Territory €0.59 free

free World War 3 – Tower Defense €1.99 free

free Spelling Right PRO €1.99 free

free Word Connect PRO €2.09 free

free Crosswords Word Fill PRO €2.09 free

free Word Quest PRO €2.09 free

free Word Mania PRO €2.09 free

free Hidden Numbers PRO €2.09 free

free MR RACER : Car Racing Game – Premium – MULTIPLAYER €5.49 free

free Coloring book for kids €2.99 free

Personalization

Nome – Icon Pack €0.89 free

free GIN Icon Pack – Get It Now €1.19 free

free Gono – Icon Pack €0.89 free

free Marix – Icon Pack €1.09 free

free Doodle Button – Icon Pack €0.69 free

free Light Tosca – Icon Pack €1.19 free

free Evelo – Icon Pack €0.59 free

free LineBula Tosca – Icon Pack €1.19 free

free Soappix Icon Pack €0.59 free

free Wenpo-Icon Pack €0.59 free

free Ninbo – Icon Pack €0.59 free

free Zorun – Icon Pack €0.59 free

free Light X – Icon Pack €0.89 free

free Pixel Cubic 3D – Icon Pack €1.69 free

free Mode – Icon Pack €0.89 free

free Candoy – Icon Pack €0.89 free

free Mefon – Icon Pack €0.59 free

free Bolabo Icon Pack €0.59 free

free Cute Icon Pack €0.89 free

34 Discounted Android Apps

Let’s go with the less notorious discounts, although on the most attractive apps. Because next you have more than one jewel that deserves to be in your Google Play library: do not hesitate to take it now that the price has dropped significantly-

Applications

Sleep as Android Unlock €19.99 €9.99

€9.99 Twilight Pro Unlock €2.99 €1.49

€1.49 Baby Sleep PRO €4.99 €2.49

€2.49 YoWindow Weather – Unlimited €9.99 €5.99

€5.99 Battery Alarm PRO €2.69 €1.59

€1.59 Super64Pro Emulator €3.09 €1.59

€1.59 Millimeter Pro – screen ruler, protractor, level €5.99 €1.09

€1.09 AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro €3.49 €0.99

Games

swim-out €2.99 €1.19

€1.19 LIMBO €4.89 €0.99

€0.99 Turn It On! €2.29 €0.99

€0.99 Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game €5.49 €0.89

€0.89 Samorost 3 €5.99 €1.99

€1.99 Runic Curse €1.99 €0.29

€0.29 The Escapists: Prison Escape €5.49 €1.39

€1.39 The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout €7.99 €1.39

€1.39 flockers €1.69 €0.69

€0.69 wall of insanity €3.50 €0.59

€0.59 Slaughter 2: Prison Assault €2.29 €0.29

€0.29 Dwarf Journey €2.49 €1.09

€1.09 Monster Hunter Stories €21.99 €3.99

€3.99 Vengeance RPG 2D €3.99 €1.99

€1.99 Black Border Patrol Simulator €2.69 €0.99

€0.99 IMAGEine Premium €2.29 €0.89

€0.89 Fran Bow Chapter 1 €1.99 €0.79

Personalization

Caelus: linear icon pack €2.29 €0.99

€0.99 Lux Icon Pack €0.99 €0.49

€0.49 Dock Circle 3D – Icon Pack €1.99 €0.39

€0.39 Cubic Dark Mode – 3D Icon pack €1.99 €0.39

€0.39 Dock 3D – Icon Pack €1.99 €0.39

€0.39 Color Line DARK Icon Pack €2.09 €0.59

€0.59 Owline Icon pack €1.19 €0.69

€0.69 Unusual Wallpapers €1.59 €0.89

€0.89 WALLSY – HD WALLPAPERS €2.09 €0.59

More offers?

If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobile phones and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!