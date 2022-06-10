71 Google Play offers: these ‘premium’ apps will not last long for free, neither will the discounts

Let’s celebrate the arrival of the weekend as it deserves: preparing a getaway with the best friends or simply planning a break to regain strength. Be that as it may, you will surely make the most of these days that come with a good dose of discounted apps and games. What do you fancy?
37 Free Android Apps
They won’t cost you anything, free, zero euros, not a penny: the following collection of apps and games premium it’s yours just by going to Google Play and downloading each application one by one. Take a look at them, today the offers are loaded with icon packs.
Applications
- Volume Slider Like Android P Volume Control
€0.59free
- Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro
€1.99free
- verb tenses in english
€1.19free
- QR and Barcode Scanner PRO
€1.99free
- b-hyve Pro
€10.99free
- Memorize: Learn Korean Words with Flashcards
€4.99free
- Learn Korean Word Quiz Pro
€7.49free
- Speedometer GPS Pro
€0.89free
Games
- Paranormal Territory
€0.59free
- World War 3 – Tower Defense
€1.99free
- Spelling Right PRO
€1.99free
- Word Connect PRO
€2.09free
- Crosswords Word Fill PRO
€2.09free
- Word Quest PRO
€2.09free
- Word Mania PRO
€2.09free
- Hidden Numbers PRO
€2.09free
- MR RACER : Car Racing Game – Premium – MULTIPLAYER
€5.49free
- Coloring book for kids
€2.99free
Personalization
- Nome – Icon Pack
€0.89free
- GIN Icon Pack – Get It Now
€1.19free
- Gono – Icon Pack
€0.89free
- Marix – Icon Pack
€1.09free
- Doodle Button – Icon Pack
€0.69free
- Light Tosca – Icon Pack
€1.19free
- Evelo – Icon Pack
€0.59free
- LineBula Tosca – Icon Pack
€1.19free
- Soappix Icon Pack
€0.59free
- Wenpo-Icon Pack
€0.59free
- Ninbo – Icon Pack
€0.59free
- Zorun – Icon Pack
€0.59free
- Light X – Icon Pack
€0.89free
- Pixel Cubic 3D – Icon Pack
€1.69free
- Mode – Icon Pack
€0.89free
- Candoy – Icon Pack
€0.89free
- Mefon – Icon Pack
€0.59free
- Bolabo Icon Pack
€0.59free
- Cute Icon Pack
€0.89free
34 Discounted Android Apps
Let’s go with the less notorious discounts, although on the most attractive apps. Because next you have more than one jewel that deserves to be in your Google Play library: do not hesitate to take it now that the price has dropped significantly-
Applications
- Sleep as Android Unlock
€19.99€9.99
- Twilight Pro Unlock
€2.99€1.49
- Baby Sleep PRO
€4.99€2.49
- YoWindow Weather – Unlimited
€9.99€5.99
- Battery Alarm PRO
€2.69€1.59
- Super64Pro Emulator
€3.09€1.59
- Millimeter Pro – screen ruler, protractor, level
€5.99€1.09
- AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro
€3.49€0.99
Games
- swim-out
€2.99€1.19
- LIMBO
€4.89€0.99
- Turn It On!
€2.29€0.99
- Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game
€5.49€0.89
- Samorost 3
€5.99€1.99
- Runic Curse
€1.99€0.29
- The Escapists: Prison Escape
€5.49€1.39
- The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout
€7.99€1.39
- flockers
€1.69€0.69
- wall of insanity
€3.50€0.59
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault
€2.29€0.29
- Dwarf Journey
€2.49€1.09
- Monster Hunter Stories
€21.99€3.99
- Vengeance RPG 2D
€3.99€1.99
- Black Border Patrol Simulator
€2.69€0.99
- IMAGEine Premium
€2.29€0.89
- Fran Bow Chapter 1
€1.99€0.79
Personalization
- Caelus: linear icon pack
€2.29€0.99
- Lux Icon Pack
€0.99€0.49
- Dock Circle 3D – Icon Pack
€1.99€0.39
- Cubic Dark Mode – 3D Icon pack
€1.99€0.39
- Dock 3D – Icon Pack
€1.99€0.39
- Color Line DARK Icon Pack
€2.09€0.59
- Owline Icon pack
€1.19€0.69
- Unusual Wallpapers
€1.59€0.89
- WALLSY – HD WALLPAPERS
€2.09€0.59
More offers?
If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobile phones and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!