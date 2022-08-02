71 color combinations will be available

- Advertisement -

Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be officially presented on August 10, and as known with him will also be present Z Fold 4 and the smartwatches of the Galaxy Watch 5 series. picture is now complete and the announcement during the event Unpacked is called upon to confirm (barring unforeseen circumstances) what has emerged so far in the numerous rumors. Starting from aesthetic appearance: in this case we speak – once again – of s.

Network-shared print renders recently showed Samsung’s foldout in Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue and Bora Purple but we know that the Bespoke edition will allow buyers greater customization, being able to give an exclusive touch to the smartphone by selecting manually the colors for the different parts of the body. And the news this year could interest us more closely, because it is not at all excluded that Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition could be also proposed in Italy.

SAMSUNG CONFIRMS

Well, now it is Samsung itself that confirms – once again – the existence of the Bespoke Edition for Z Flip 4, which will therefore be proposed even in 71 different color . All of them are listed on the Samsung Care + UK page, as well as the official Bora Purple, Blue, Graphite and Pink Gold shades. The customizable version can thus be chosen by the purchaser by combining the Black, Silver and Gold of the frame al Green, Navy, Red, Yellow and White both front and rear. In short, the combinations as mentioned are 71 in total.

Galaxy Z Flip 4:

official colors: Bora Purple, Blue, Graphite, Pink Gold

Bespoke Edition: 71 color combinations

internal memory: 128 and 256GB (512GB in some markets)

Galaxy Z Fold 4:

official colors: Beige, Gray / Green, Phantom Black

internal memory: 256 and 512GB (1TB in some markets)

Galaxy Watch 5:

sizes: 40 and 44mm

colors: Blue, Gold, Graphite, Silver

connectivity: Bluetooth or LTE

other: Golf version

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro:

size: 45mm

colors: Black and Titanium

connectivity: Bluetooth or LTE