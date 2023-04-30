7 tricks to get the most out of Google Translate

Language translation has become increasingly important in all walks of life. Whether you’re working on an international business project, talking to friends around the world, or just trying to understand a foreign website, Google Translate is a valuable tool that can help you communicate with people who speak different languages..

And to take advantage of all the benefits that Google Translate brings, there are some tips and tricks you can use to get the most out of it. That said, below you will find up to 7 of the most interesting tricks for you to apply, so let’s go for it.

Use the pronunciation function

Google Translate has a pronunciation feature that allows you to hear how a word or phrase is pronounced in the target language. This feature is especially useful if you are learning a new language, so don’t forget to test it by clicking on the little speaker symbol that is displayed in the lower left corner, both in the box of the language you speak and in the one already translated.

Check the synonyms

If the translation is not exactly what you are looking for, try looking for synonyms of the word or phrase you are trying to translate. So, to find a more appropriate word or more in line with what you want to express, check the list of synonyms that is displayed at the bottom of the Google Translate tab.

Translate texts into images

A very interesting trick that can help you a lot, especially for when you travel, is to translate texts into images. To do this and from the Google Translate mobile application, choose the input and output language, then point to the text you want to translate and press again on Translatethat will be everything.

Activate conversation mode

Google Translate also has a conversation feature that can automatically translate a conversation in real time. So, use this feature to communicate in real time with people who speak a different language than yours, you will see that it is quite useful. As such, the function is very visible within the mobile application, specifically at the bottom of the platform and puts Discuss.

Save your favorite translations for later

Regardless of the context, surely there are translations that you usually consult frequently, so in this case you can choose to save your favorite translations so that you remember exactly what you wrote. Then, you just have to click on the star that will be displayed right next to the translation.

Translate all the content that is on the screen

Another tool that will undoubtedly make your life easier. How is this possible? Well Google Translate is capable of translating everything on your mobile screenso to activate this, you just need to go to the settings of the application and enter the section of tap to translate. There, activate the options Use Touch to Translate and show floating icon.

Use Google Translate offline

Many are the users who even today they do not know about the possibility of using Google Translate without having to be connected to the Internet, and therefore, it is a function that yes or yes we should include in this article. So, to do this, you will need to enter the application and then click on your profile picture in the upper right or left corner, to access the settings. Go now to the section Downloaded languages and choose those that you are interested in downloading to use them when you do not have a connection.