7 tips to get the most out of your SMS campaign this Black Friday

There are only a few days left until Black Friday is celebrated, the great promotional event that has been implemented with great force in Spain and that this year is on November 25. A date that marks the starting signal for Christmas shopping. This is the reason why in the United States this time is known as the “golden quarter” since it can fix the accounting of any company, thanks to the confluence of Halloween, Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday, Christmas, New Year…

In addition, companies have the opportunity to improve their brand image, reward customer loyalty and outperform their competition. While for customers it is a way to advance their Christmas purchases by saving through promotions and discounts.

- Advertisement -

In this sense, SMS for companies are increasingly recurrent. Plus, the trend is on the rise beyond this sales season. Only in Spain, more than half of the companies (58%) have used SMS for different reasons. Among them are, according to a study by SMS Publi, notices and reminders (38%) and commercial campaigns (35%) that facilitate a massive reach towards customers.

SMS, the perfect ally for Black Friday

SMS Marketing is based on text messages, messages that reach the mobile phones of the recipients, in most cases activating a notification, something that does not always happen with the rest of the channels.

The SMS is always sent to customers who have given permission to receive it, so the customer is aware that they want to receive notifications of this type from the advertiser, which makes the conversion rate higher than that of traditional media , since we are talking about ten times greater visibility than that of an email.

Mass SMS campaigns have an opening rate of approximately 98%, that is, while with an email marketing campaign, 80% of your database does not even see the email, with a sms you will only lose 2%.

- Advertisement -

A text message sent before or during Prime Day is the perfect way to inform your customers about your participation in the event and highlight the offers that work best. Simply include a link in the SMS that takes your customers directly to your Amazon page.

1 – Use a Massive SMS platform

A bulk SMS platform can be integrated with your CRM or with a management program through an SMS API. This is particularly useful for your business because it will help you, through the automation of shipments, save time in the delivery of your text messages and improve the efficiency in the relationship with your customers.

Likewise, it can help you obtain measurement to view and download in real time the messages that have been delivered, allowing you to obtain complete control over your campaigns with the reports.

2 – Grow your database

- Advertisement -

It may be that your business does not yet have a large enough database, in which case there are companies that offer database rental services that you can impact through a text message and send your offers to an audience much wider than usual.

3 – Connect with your customers

Take advantage of the data and the proximity of the channel to connect more and better with your customers. The emotional impact can be decisive in getting the client to take action. This includes the introduction of the name of the receiver and the issuing company, as well as ad hoc texts that refer to the city, or any other field that we have in the database.

4 – Enriched messages to differentiate yourself from the competition

Use rich SMS. You can create a custom landing page for mobile where you can show your best offers in a more attractive way. Add images, videos, links to Google Maps or games and original effects such as “flip” or “scratch”.

It is essential that SMS incorporate a simple and direct call to action (call to action), which invites the user to take the next step. For example, “Go to cart now” or “Complete your order now”, can be decisive initiatives for customers to complete the purchase process.

5 – Choose the right moment

Be sure to schedule your bulk SMS to be sent at specific times throughout the day, and on key dates, remember that even if Black Friday ends on the 25th, Cyber ​​Monday comes the following Monday.

Also, in many countries there are rules about when you can and cannot send advertising messages to your customers. It’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with these rules before you start texting.

6 – Keep it brief

Designing successful bulk SMS campaigns does not involve sending long messages. This will only confuse your customers, so keep your SMS as short and to the point as possible.

Also, avoid using abbreviations, as they can also cause confusion and don’t always provide the desired results.

7 – Loyalty your buyers

Feedback is key to turning an occasional buyer into a recurring customer. On those days when everyone is chasing the sale, making sure your products and services are what customers need with SMS surveys is an engaging and non-intrusive way to gather responses. Being direct and personalized, they have that additional plus that will allow the client to respond as soon as possible.