7 things you should spend your money on in Dublin if you win the Lotto jackpot this weekend

The National Lottery has confirmed it will hold a must-win draw this Saturday, after more than seven months have gone by without a jackpot winner.

The jackpot has not been won since 9 June and has been capped at €19 million since early October.

This Saturday, if there is still no winner of the jackpot, it will flow down to the winners in lower tiers which is likely result in multiple winners.

With so much money to be won, it had us thinking….what would we do if we won the Lotto? Well, we’ve made a list of the ideas in mind and let us tell you, we’ll definitely be buying a ticket for the chance to buy all of these well-needed treats.

A gaff

It’s impossible to get one with the housing prices. But with that money you could get your dream home in Dublin, whether it’s a stunning mansion on the coast of Skerries or a pricey house in South Dublin city, you can get whatever you want!







A holiday home

You could buy a second home in the hills of Donegal or splurge and get a house with a pool in sunny Spain. We’d love to sit beside the pool with a Fanta lemon and packet of Lays crisps.







Shopping spree in Brown Thomas

It’s something we’ve always wanted, to go into Brown Thomas without a care in the world. You can buy anything from the most expensive make-up to those clothing brands we always had our eyes on.







(Image: Gareth Chaney/Collins)



Something nice for mammy

Because she deserves the world, you could pay off her mortgage, get the house done up, maybe get her the pantry she always wanted. Irish mammies have been so generous and they deserve so much more in return.







Decent car

The car is always giving us trouble, whether the brakes go or it just won’t start. A Lotto jackpot could solve those problems and you could buy the latest smooth-running car with all that cash.







A pub

Imagine going into a pub after 8:00pm! Well if you have your own pub you could have a lock-in and live it up in a real pub after hours.







Eden One membership

Membership to Ireland’s most expensive gym and spa costs almost €3000 a year, but with €19m in your wallet, that shouldn’t be a problem.

The gym is located in Ballsbridge and features snow showers, heated infra ray marble loungers which penetrate the skins aches and pains and steam rooms with ionised micro salt pumped into the air.

