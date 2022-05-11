7 projects to do with amazon boxes

The rise of electronic commerce has Amazon as its main exponent. Undoubtedly, amazon It has become the largest online shopping platform of the largest American e-commerce company and since the coronavirus pandemic, its sales and income have increased even more.

The company founded by Jeff Bezos ships its packages in a wide variety of disposable cardboard containers, which can be given a second life to make more of our shipments. Next, we are going to leave you with a series of project ideas to recycle Amazon cardboard boxes. Using Amazon boxes to store things The first of the ideas is the most obvious. You can use the boxes you receive in your Amazon shipments for the same purpose for which they were designed. You can store different items inside, to store clothes out of season, used in movingas a storage for children's toys, etc.

If we talk about the cardboard sleeves in which Amazon usually sends books, CDs, video games and others, these sleeves can be used as organizers inside a large drawer. Here we can place some of our less used, more exclusive discs or that we want to keep better protected.

Toys for animals or children

We already know that pets love to play in cardboard boxes. It may be that you use an Amazon box, no matter how big it is, it is not going to give you to make a shed, but it is for a small bed for your small dog or cat to lie on.

Cardboard cat bed

As for kids, it’s often said that kids like the box their toys come in more than the box itself, and that may be very true for your Amazon boxes. You can build armor and helmets, swords and shields and anything else you can think of by cutting up materials. Of course, first make sure to eliminate all plastic products and choking hazards in both cases.

cardboard organizers

Amazon boxes can be cut down and restructured into other types of cardboard containers to keep our documents and utensils in order at home.

amazon box

You can turn them into filing cabinets by adding rings, pencil holders for the drawer or even organizers. The good thing about doing it yourself is that you can customize them to your liking and measure.

pantry divider

If you cut off one of the corners, decorate them a bit, and put a label on the front, you can create handy pantry containers. Amazon boxes are usually quite robust, so they would withstand the hassle of taking out and putting in different cans of preserves, packages of pasta, etc.

Pantry organizer (Instagram: asiaparkar)

You can decorate and add different titles to organize too, for example spice jars, which often lead to mix-ups that can ruin a great dish.

posters

One of the uses that you can give to your cardboard is to cut out the flaps or other parts of the Amazon box to write on them later.

Demonstration for peace in Ukraine

You can write on them as a decoration, to signpost some places in your house or even to show your demands at a demonstration or your messages of encouragement at a game of your favorite team or athlete.

cardboard sculptures

You can visit Monami Ohno’s website (or her Instagram) to see how she builds all kinds of sculptures out of Amazon boxes and get some ideas, although this may be a bit of a difficulty level.

cardboard sculptures

The attention to detail in the sculptures of this Japanese artist is impressive, considering that part of cardboard boxes that she cuts with a blade, her only tool.

composting

It can also be shredded and used as a “brown” material for your compost. Compost is a natural fertilizer created from the action of bacteria, fungi and worms on organic or biological waste from your home (food scraps, dry plants, etc).

Compost

It has a triple function: to serve as fertilizer to improve the properties of the soil in our garden, it serves as food for plants and, at the same time, we recycle household waste, such as Amazon boxes, using them for compost. The brown material provides the carbon and is found in materials such as dry leaves and branches, straw, wood chips, cardboard or paper that contains little or no ink, napkins and toilet paper tubes.

These are just some of the many ideas to reuse your Amazon boxes. Like any other cardboard box, you can also visit some of the best craft websites and you may find some other idea to give these containers a second life.