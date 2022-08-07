HomeAppleiOS7 little-known Gmail features that save a lot of time

7 little-known Gmail features that save a lot of time

AppleiOSTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
7 little-known Gmail features that save a lot of time
1659890538 7 little known gmail features that save a lot of time.jpg
- Advertisement -
gmail. (photo: NewEsc)

According to Google, gmail it will be a more intelligent platform in the future and many functions can be performed without leaving the application or the website. However, despite his tools, few users know the most basic and useful functions.

Next, TechSmart brings 7 most common Gmail basic functions and how users can take advantage of them to save time in their daily tasks:

1. Schedule the mailing

Gmail has a tool that allows you to write an email and schedule it to be sent later in the day or on another date.

To make use of this option, you must write the mail as usual, and before sending it, in the mobile version you have to press on the three points that are in the upper right margin and then select ‘Schedule shipments’.

Huawei Watch D, this will be the new smartwatch capable of measuring your blood pressure

In the case of the desktop version, the arrow next to the button is pressed. ‘Send’ which is in the lower left margin and you also choose ‘Schedule shipment’. In both cases, a menu of options will be displayed where you simply have to choose the date and time you want the mail to be sent.

Schedule email delivery in Gmail. (photo: ComputerHoy)little-known-Gmail-features-that-save-a-lot-of-time.webp.webp" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">
Schedule email delivery in Gmail. (photo: ComputerHoy)

2. Confidentiality in emails

confidential mode is active in the sending process self-destructing messages in gmail This mode allows you to create messages that self-destruct after a while and also allows you to create a password to access the content, if desired.

The tool is available in both iOS either Android like in the website version. To activate the function, you must do the following:

1. In Gmail, click the button Write that appears in the upper right corner of your screen.

2. Press the icon Padlock, that appears in the options bar at the bottom of the email being composed.

3. A mini-window opens with new options of the activated mode. I know You can set a minimum period of 1 week and a maximum of 5 years. After that, the email disappears from the contacts inbox.

4. In addition, you can add a password access code that requires the recipient of the email to enter the text code that arrives at their mobile phone. Finally the button is pressed ‘Save’ and the process is finished.

Confidential mode in Gmail. (photo: The Spanish)
Confidential mode in Gmail. (photo: The Spanish)

3. Undo sending a message

This option offers the user a few seconds so that after sending the content he can repent and undo the action.

Foxconn to produce iPads outside of China for the first time
  • TAGS

Bottom left, it will be next to ‘Message Sent’ the options ‘View the message’ or ‘Undo’. You have to press on this last alternative so that the content does not reach the recipient.

By default, the regret time is 5 seconds after sending. However, from Settings you can extend that limit to 10, 20 or 30 seconds.

4. Filter mail

The service has advanced search tools so that emails can be filtered based on subject, keyword, weight or date, among other variants.

To make use of this option, press on the arrow which is in the search that is located above all emails and choose the desired parameters.

Gmail allows advanced email searches.
Gmail allows advanced email searches.

5. Use a light version

If you have slow connectivity, you can activate the HTML version, which consumes fewer resources and loads more easily.

To go to this option you have to enter here.

6. Automated responses

Automatic replies can be useful when you receive many emails and you want to notify the recipient that the message was seen and then you will respond accurately. It can also be used when one is on leave or vacation.

To make use of this alternative, you must enter Setting and then check the option auto reply.

Once activated, you have to indicate the dates you will be out and add a personalized message.

SpaceX, astronauts are returning to Earth with the Crew Dragon

Gmail Auto Reply Settings
Gmail Auto Reply Settings

7. Create labels

Labels allow you to classify emails so that you can see them in a more organized way. To create new ones you have to go to configuration and in the option ‘labels’ choose the alternative that says ‘Create labels’.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apps

Tinder redesigns its discreet “Desk Mode”

After the break during the initial stages of the pandemic and the generalization of...
Tech News

Acer also joins the teams with Intel Arc A380 and A310

If today a week ago we learned about the first desktops with Intel Arc...
Apps

The best selfie filter apps

Having good selfies is essential if we want our social networks to stand out...
Tech News

They create an Excel program based on artificial intelligence that performs operations and calculations based on what the user writes

As part of the Microsoft office suite, Excel has been a tool that for...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.