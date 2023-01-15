7 infallible tricks to take incredible photos and videos with your iPhone

- Advertisement -

Many people use their iPhone as your main camera nowadays, since the lenses of modern smartphones capture images with impressive quality. Even if the camera is good enough By default, there are a few settings you can change on your iPhone to take even better photos and videos. Read on to find out how to do it.

Although you can switch between camera modes and change some options directly in the native camera app, some of the settings can only be found within the iOS settings app. For that, open the settings app on your iPhone and go to the Camera menu.

Activate the grid in the camera



Framing a person or object in a photo or video may not be as easy as it seems. Nevertheless, having the grid on in the camera app changes everything. The grid makes it so much easier to hold your iPhone in the right position, center your main focus, and more.

Find the Grid option in the Composition section and activate it. You will now see the grid lines every time you open the camera app on your iPhone.

Apple ProRAW and Apple ProRes

Since the iPhone 12 Pro, Apple allows users to capture images in ProRAW format directly in the camera app. For those unfamiliar, a RAW photo is basically the original image captured by the sensor, with little to no post-processing. It contains all the data about things like brightness, shadows, and colors that can be edited later in editing software. Image editing like Adobe Lightroom.

With the iPhone 13 Pro, Apple has also added support for ProRes videowhich is a minimally compressed codec that ensures higher quality files that are better for further editing.

You can enable both ProRAW and ProRes in the Formats menu within the camera app’s settings. if you have a iPhone 14 Proyou can also choose between taking ProRAW photos with a resolution of 12 megapixels or 48 megapixels. After enabling these options, you will see the ProRAW and ProRes buttons in the camera app. Just tap on them when you want to capture photos and videos using these formats.

Notably none of these options are available for non-Pro iPhone models. Also keep in mind that ProRAW photos and ProRes videos take up much more space on iPhone memory than regular formats.

Front camera mirror mode

By default, every photo you take using your iPhone’s front camera is reversed. This is because instead of capturing exactly what you see on the screen, the iPhone inverts the image so that things like text are displayed correctly. However, if you prefer to capture selfies exactly as they appear in the camera app preview, you can.

All you have to do is turn on the Front Camera Mirroring option in the Composition section of the camera app settings. With this option enabled, your selfies will look exactly as you see them in the preview.

macro mode

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro have a Macro mode built into the ultra-wide lens, which allows users to capture very close images. This mode is activated automatically depending on the distance between the iPhone and the object you’re pointing at, which may annoy some people. Fortunately, you can choose to turn this option on manually only when you want to use it.

To do so, enable the Macro Control option in the camera app’s settings. The Macro button will now appear when the iPhone is very close to an object, and will only activate if you tap on it.

Apply photo styles with the iPhone camera

apple introduced photographic styles with the iPhone 13. It is about presets with different hue and warmth values that can radically change the appearance of your photos while still preserving settings like sky color and skin tones.

You can choose a Photo Style directly from the camera app or in settings by tapping the Photo Styles option in the Photo Capture section.

Change video resolution

The Camera app on iPhone lets you quickly switch between different resolutions and frame rates before recording a video. However, if you decide to change these options from settings>>camera it allows you to choose even more resolutions and frame rates.

For example, you can set your iPhone to record video in 720p resolution to save memory space, record slow-motion video in 1080p resolution at 240 fps for better quality and smoothness, or even capture cinematic video in 4K resolution at 24 fps or 30 fps if you have an iPhone 14.

Simply tap the Record Video, Record Slow Motion, or Record Cinematic menus in the camera settings and choose the option that works best for you.

preserve settings

When you’re taking photos or filming with your iPhone, there are many adjustments you can make, like changing the exposure level, choosing a filter, or enabling ProRAW. By default, every time you close the camera app, these settings are reset. But if you want to keep them active, there is a way to do it.

Just touch the menu save settings in configuration of the camera app. There you can select which options you want to keep the same settings every time you open the camera app.

Which of these tricks did you find most interesting to take incredible photos and videos with your iPhone?