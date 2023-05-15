7 green cryptos that will rally post-dip by up to 100x!

Green is the order of the day in the crypto space, as more and more investors are looking into green cryptocurrencies as an alternative to regular cryptocurrencies, which currently have bad press due to their Proof-Of-Work system and the amount of energy it wastes in generating cryptocurrencies.

Eco-friendly cryptocurrencies not only come with the positive of making the environment better and the Earth more habitable, but with coins like Impt.io (IMPT), which just finished a very successful presale, investors have also seen that green coins are the new money makers.

Top Green Cryptocurrencies Set To Explode:

Here are just 7 of the eco-friendly cryptocurrencies that you can invest in for massive gains following the trends of the crypto market:

IMPT – New Project Aiming to Help Reduce Company’s Carbon Footprints Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) – UCL Research’s Greenest Cryptocurrency Tezos (XTZ) – First of the Proof of Stake Blockchains Polkadot (DOT) – Best Cryptocurrency With The Least Carbon Footprint Cardano (ADA) – Partnered with Veritree in Reforestation Campaign Near Protocol (NEAR) – Climate Neutral Product Label Award Winner Solana (SOL) – Popular Eco-friendly Cryptocurrency with High Scalability

IMPT.io collaborates with well-known brands to assist customers in reducing their carbon footprint as they shop. The brands allocate a portion of their sales margin to impact projects, and this money accumulates in the accounts of the customers as IMPT tokens. Once enough of these tokens have been collected, you can exchange them for carbon credits.

By investing in the IMPT token, you can use the cryptocurrency to take part in an effective carbon offset program. This is made feasible by the ecosystem’s ability to link businesses and people who wish to lessen their carbon impact with socially conscious brands. Because of this, you can acquire carbon credits by doing your shopping or by purchasing them through the IMPT.io marketplace. With IMPT.io’s blockchain architecture, you may buy, trade, or retire carbon credits without worrying about fraud or double counting.

The project has already been a massive success. So much so that organizers decided to cut the presale early and let the coin go straight to various exchanges. However, there is such a good buzz around the coin that they still nearly raised the total amount they were originally looking for in the last few days of the presale. So many people want a piece of this coin that the total raised amount was over $20.5 million

IMPT will now be available to purchase on Lbank and Changelly PRO with more exchanges to be announced soon. Experts all over the world including Germans ‘CryptoHeroesLIVE’ and India’s ‘Wise Advice’ have recently released videos talking about how bullish they are on IMPT. The good feeling around the coin is set to extend through to 2023 and investors can expect big returns.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) – UCL Research’s Greenest Cryptocurrency

According to the UCL Center for Blockchain Technologies, Hedera Hashgraph, which uses 0.020 Watt Hours (Wh/tx) for every transaction, is deemed the most energy-efficient proof of stake token. Hedera uses a distributed ledger technology (DLT) known as a Hashgraph instead of a traditional blockchain, unlike other cryptocurrencies, including green crypto coins.

That state-of-the-art technology has the edge over blockchain-based cryptos in terms of scalability, speed, efficiency, and cheaper transactions.

Tezos (XTZ) – First of the Proof of Stake Blockchains

Noted as one of the first proof-of-stake blockchains, Tezos was introduced in 2018, and its primary selling point is that it is a more environmentally friendly cryptocurrency network that can be upgraded without the use of hard forks\splits.

The cost and energy production of updates and modifications is lower without ever needing to split the network. Tezos has improved its energy efficiency over time and has been known as one of the greenest cryptocurrencies.

Tezos has proved itself as a more environmentally friendly NFT platform than Ethereum in NFTs. When Rarible, an NFT marketplace, pushed for carbon neutrality, it declared cooperation with Tezos as a cryptocurrency that could help them fulfill that cause.

According to research by the Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI), Polkadot has the lowest carbon footprint of all the top eco-friendly crypto assets, emitting even fewer carbon emissions than Cardano, Solana, and Tezos. When expressed in KWh/year, Polkadot also has the lowest annual electricity consumption.

A non-profit organization affiliated with the UN, the DigitalArt4Climate initiative, even made the decision to develop an NFT project using Polkadot in 2021

.

Cardano (ADA) – Partnered with Veritree in Reforestation Campaign

Cardano ranks in the top ten coins on CoinMarketCap with a market cap of over $15 billion, making it one of the biggest cryptocurrencies. ADA is ranked one of the top ten most environmentally friendly cryptocurrencies.

Along with being an environmentally friendly cryptocurrency, the Cardano Foundation also promotes progressive policies addressing issues like climate change, digital IDs and helping underbanked communities in developing nations.

Near Protocol (NEAR) – Climate Neutral Product Label Award Winner

South Pole, a well-known digital climate solutions consultancy that “turns climate action into long-term business possibilities for enterprises, governments, and organizations around the world,” has certified NEAR as climate neutral.

Additionally, Near created its own NFT platform, Mintbase.io, on which a portion of transaction costs and other earnings are donated to projects that reduce carbon emissions in underdeveloped nations. Because it can handle more than 100,000 transactions per second without using as much energy as Ethereum, Near is regarded as a potential “Ethereum killer.”

Solana (SOL) – Popular Eco-friendly Cryptocurrency with High Scalability

Solana is a highly scalable blockchain that achieves consensus using a unique Proof-of-History method. Compared to PoS, this enables more transactions per second. Solana is frequently purchased because of its high throughput, but the network has also established itself in the NFT market. Solana surpassed 300,000 digital assets in a single day, setting a new record for NFT mints less than a week ago.

Bottom Line

Green coins like Impt.io (IMPT) are leading coins among other eco-friendly cryptos that can see your investment pushing up to 100x after the crypto dip. As the crypto space now looks towards green investment as a way forward it really is the best time to invest in cryptos like IMPT that have nothing but good feeling around it at the moment.

