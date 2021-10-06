7 actions that Google has announced to combat climate change

Google, Facebook, Apple, Amazon… the big global technology companies can do a lot to reduce the footprint we leave on our planet, so that our life is more sustainable, more ecologically correct.

Imagine a world in which Amazon bans disposable plastic objects in its stores, where Apple and Google always recommend less polluting routes on their maps, and where Facebook highlights responsible actions for the environment in its social media feeds.

Much of that will not happen in the short term, but today Google has announced three actions to consider. It is true that companies are not responsible for saving the world, we have to do that together, but they can influence the population much more than many politicians.

This is what he has announced:

– They have added information on carbon emissions in Google Flights. From now on we will be able to know the carbon emission of each seat on our flight. The same goes for HotelsThere will be information on your actions on this issue, from waste reduction to various certifications.

– In the online shopping We will see data related to energy consumption, and we can filter to find the most profitable and sustainable options.

– They implant Nest Renew, a function for their Nest thermostats that allows the temperature to change when energy is cleaner or less expensive. At the moment only in the United States.

– Starting today in the US, and in Europe in 2022, Google Maps will offer the possibility of choose the route with the least carbon emissions. It will be the default option in many cases.

– They will have options in the search engine to compare hybrid and electric vehicles with gasoline models. At the moment in the United States they will help to make the purchase of greener cars.

– They will offer their system of artificial intelligence to optimize the efficiency of traffic lights. At the moment it is already in tests in Israel to predict traffic conditions, now they will do so in Rio de Janeiro and other cities.

– They will offer resources to companies to choose the most appropriate option when locating their resources Google cloud.

They are small steps that can make a big difference, although they will be insignificant if everyone does not put something in their part, even if it is something as basic as recycling the garbage.