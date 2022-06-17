69 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Apps and Games for a Short Time

Escape the heat with the coolest deals from all over Google Play. You know, premium apps, games and icon packs you can get for free or at an incredibly low price, temporarily. When you get hold of them, they will be yours forever.
16 Free Android Apps
We begin the review of our offers with applications, games and premium icon packs that you can take home for the incredible price of 0 euros. Among the games there are several very popular titles: Neo Monsters, Defense Zone 2 Y Defense Zone 3.
Applications
notes
€4.79free
Unit Converter (Pega Pro)
€7.99free
Memorize: Learn Spanish Words with Flashcards
€4.99free
Simple Photo Widget – Photo Widget – Gallery photo
€0.69free
Home Workouts No Equipment Pro
€1.79free
SLT Hysteria
€3.99free
SLT Living
€3.99free
Lunar SLT
€3.99free
SL Theme Luxury
€2.89free
Games
Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD
€2.69free
Defense Zone 2 HD
€2.69free
push
€0.99free
Neo Monsters
€0.50free
Personalization
Meegis – Icon Pack
€0.89free
Nougat Square – Icon Pack
€0.59free
Pixel Net White – Icon Pack
€1.39free
53 Discounted Android Apps
We continue with other paid applications, games and icon packs that are exceptionally discounted. There are a lot of popular names, like the two games of Doom & Destiny, Sink the float, Cluedo, monopoly, space invaders, Chuck Y escapiststo name a few.
Applications
Graphie – EXIF editor
€2.29€1.29
Premium Tilla
€2.29€1.29
Castro Premium – system info
€2.29€1.29
SuperMD Pro (MD/GEN Emulator)
€2.79€1.59
Mobile Optimizer Pro – Phone Boost & Cache Cleaner
€35.99€6.49
Business Card Scanner Pro
€64.99€28.99
Photo Editor Pro
€3.49€0.09
Sendmate – FILES SHARING
€2.29€1.19
Who is on my WiFi Pro
€2.09€1.19
3D Chart Pro
€2.45€1.20
Duplicate File Remover Pro
€2.09€0.99
Wi-Fi Analyzer Pro – Wi-Fi Test
€2.19€1.09
Engineering Tools : Mechanical
€3.99€0.49
Games
Doom & Destiny
€2.99€1.19
Doom & Destiny Advanced
€2.99€1.19
BATTLESHIP – Multiplayer Game
€4.99€2.79
Clue: The Classic Mystery Game
€4.99€2.79
MONOPOLY – Classic Board Game
€4.99€2.79
The Game of Life
€3.99€2.39
Pixel Soldiers: Waterloo
€2.09€0.99
Pixel Soldiers: The Great War
€2.09€0.99
space invaders
€4.99€2.09
NABOKI
€1.79€0.99
deadly crusade
€4.19€2.49
Home Run High
€5.49€3.09
Harvest Master: Farm Sim
€2.49€1.29
MechaNika
€1.99€0.99
The House of Da Vinci
€5.49€2.19
DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition
€4.59€0.99
Reporter 2 – Scary Horror Game
€2.09€0.19
BE-A Walker
€5.49€2.49
Earthlings Beware!
€1.49€0.19
SWEET
€4.99€1.49
God Simulator. religion inc.
€2.69€1.09
Runic Curse
€1.99€0.29
The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout
€7.99€1.39
The Escapists: Prison Escape
€5.49€1.39
Personalization
Cartogram – Live Map Wallpaper
€2.49€1.19
Knots Live Wallpaper
€3.99€1.79
Game of Life Live Wallpaper
€3.99€1.19
Line Red: linear icon pack
€1.99€0.99
iPear iOS 15 – Icon Pack
€1.99€0.29
Pix Material Dark Icon Pack
€1.79€0.99
Pix Material You Light/Dark
€2.19€1.19
Pix-Minimal Black/White Icons
€1.89€0.89
Pix Material Icon Pack
€1.79€0.89
Pix Material Colors Icon Pack
€1.79€0.99
Pix Pie Icon Pack
€1.39€0.59
Line: bold linear icon pack
€1.99€0.79
AlineT: bold linear icon pack
€1.99€0.79
Pastel Wallpapers
€1.69€0.59
LineX White Icon Pack
€1.99€0.29
Pixel Ring – Icon Pack
€1.39€0.39
More offers?
If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobile phones and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!
