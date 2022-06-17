69 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Apps and Games for a Short Time

Escape the heat with the coolest deals from all over Google Play. You know, premium apps, games and icon packs you can get for free or at an incredibly low price, temporarily. When you get hold of them, they will be yours forever.





We begin the review of our offers with applications, games and premium icon packs that you can take home for the incredible price of 0 euros. Among the games there are several very popular titles: Neo Monsters, Defense Zone 2 Y Defense Zone 3.

Applications

Unit Converter (Pega Pro) €7.99 free

Memorize: Learn Spanish Words with Flashcards €4.99 free

Simple Photo Widget – Photo Widget – Gallery photo €0.69 free

Home Workouts No Equipment Pro €1.79 free

SLT Hysteria €3.99 free

SLT Living €3.99 free

Lunar SLT €3.99 free

SL Theme Luxury €2.89 free

Games

Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD €2.69 free

Defense Zone 2 HD €2.69 free

push €0.99 free

Neo Monsters €0.50 free

Personalization

Meegis – Icon Pack €0.89 free

Nougat Square – Icon Pack €0.59 free

Pixel Net White – Icon Pack €1.39 free

53 Discounted Android Apps

We continue with other paid applications, games and icon packs that are exceptionally discounted. There are a lot of popular names, like the two games of Doom & Destiny, Sink the float, Cluedo, monopoly, space invaders, Chuck Y escapiststo name a few.

Applications

Graphie – EXIF ​​editor €2.29 €1.29

Premium Tilla €2.29 €1.29

Castro Premium – system info €2.29 €1.29

SuperMD Pro (MD/GEN Emulator) €2.79 €1.59

Mobile Optimizer Pro – Phone Boost & Cache Cleaner €35.99 €6.49

Business Card Scanner Pro €64.99 €28.99

Photo Editor Pro €3.49 €0.09

Sendmate – FILES SHARING €2.29 €1.19

Who is on my WiFi Pro €2.09 €1.19

3D Chart Pro €2.45 €1.20

Duplicate File Remover Pro €2.09 €0.99

Wi-Fi Analyzer Pro – Wi-Fi Test €2.19 €1.09

Engineering Tools : Mechanical €3.99 €0.49

Games

Doom & Destiny €2.99 €1.19

Doom & Destiny Advanced €2.99 €1.19

BATTLESHIP – Multiplayer Game €4.99 €2.79

Clue: The Classic Mystery Game €4.99 €2.79

MONOPOLY – Classic Board Game €4.99 €2.79

The Game of Life €3.99 €2.39

Pixel Soldiers: Waterloo €2.09 €0.99

Pixel Soldiers: The Great War €2.09 €0.99

space invaders €4.99 €2.09

NABOKI €1.79 €0.99

deadly crusade €4.19 €2.49

Home Run High €5.49 €3.09

Harvest Master: Farm Sim €2.49 €1.29

MechaNika €1.99 €0.99

The House of Da Vinci €5.49 €2.19

DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition €4.59 €0.99

Reporter 2 – Scary Horror Game €2.09 €0.19

BE-A Walker €5.49 €2.49

Earthlings Beware! €1.49 €0.19

SWEET €4.99 €1.49

God Simulator. religion inc. €2.69 €1.09

Runic Curse €1.99 €0.29

The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout €7.99 €1.39

The Escapists: Prison Escape €5.49 €1.39

Personalization

Cartogram – Live Map Wallpaper €2.49 €1.19

Knots Live Wallpaper €3.99 €1.79

Game of Life Live Wallpaper €3.99 €1.19

Line Red: linear icon pack €1.99 €0.99

iPear iOS 15 – Icon Pack €1.99 €0.29

Pix Material Dark Icon Pack €1.79 €0.99

Pix Material You Light/Dark €2.19 €1.19

Pix-Minimal Black/White Icons €1.89 €0.89

Pix Material Icon Pack €1.79 €0.89

Pix Material Colors Icon Pack €1.79 €0.99

Pix Pie Icon Pack €1.39 €0.59

Line: bold linear icon pack €1.99 €0.79

AlineT: bold linear icon pack €1.99 €0.79

Pastel Wallpapers €1.69 €0.59

LineX White Icon Pack €1.99 €0.29

Pixel Ring – Icon Pack €1.39 €0.39

More offers?

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!