69 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Apps and Games for a Short Time

By Brian Adam
69 google play deals: free and deeply discounted apps and
September comes to an end, unlike our selection with the best deals on google play, which you have promptly on your screen every Friday. This week we’ve got 69 premium apps, games and bundle deals that you can get for a limited time for absolutely nothing or at a much lower price than normal. They are the following:


20 Free Android Apps

sml

Rshort We start as usual with the paid apps, games and icon packs that you can get for free forever. Some very popular games from the list that you may be interested in are Evertale, Stickman Legends, Stickman Warriors Dragon Hero either Peppa Pig: Amusement Park.

Applications

  • SkanApp hands-free PDF book sc €19.99 free

  • QR/Barcode Scanner PRO €2.69 free

  • ReminderPro €3.29 free

    Golden Clock 2 €0.59 free

  • Smart Loan Calculator Pro €7.49 free

  • Sleep Faster, Meditation Pro €7.49 free

    Learn Korean Word Quiz Pro €7.49 free

Games

Personalization

  • Awf Ladies RUN – watch face €1.19 free

  • Treasure Mechanism Live Wallpaper €0.59 free

  • 3D Sun Watch Live Wallpaper €0.59 free

  • Morent – Icon Pack €0.89 free

  • Roui – Icon Pack €1.69 free

49 discounted Android Apps

Doorkickers

We continue with other premium applications, games and icon packs that are exceptionally discounted. In the list we have the well-known app RootExploreras well as several very popular games such as The Escapists 1 and 2, Flockers, Hidden Folks, Muse Dash either door kickers.

Applications

  • TravelTracker Pro – GPS €7.49 €4.29

  • 3D Anatomy €2.99 €1.39

  • Acode – code editor | FOSS €9.49 €1.19

  • Earth 3D – World Atlas €2.99 €0.59

  • Hydro Coach PRO: drink water €6.99 €3.49

  • RE Equalizer Music Player €2.99 €0.89

  • Password Manager Pro €0.99 €0.39

  • Animated Photo Widget + €2.00 €1.19

  • RootExplorer €3.59 €1.39

  • Quick Reminders €1.19 €0.59

  • Shortcutter Premium Key €2.39 €1.29

Games

  • Hidden Folks €4.99 €2.99

  • Muse Dash €3.19 €1.19

  • door kickers €3.69 €1.49

  • breaking gates €2.89 €1.19

  • I.F.O. €2.89 €1.09

  • Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler R €2.29 €1.19

  • Tormentum – Dark Sorrow – a My €5.49 €3.29

  • RPG Knight Bewitched €2.29 €1.19

  • Heroes of Flatland €2.29 €1.19

  • Knight of Heaven: Finding Light €1.99 €1.19

  • Knight Eternal: Pixel RPG €2.99 €1.19

  • Buff Knight: Offline Idle RPG €1.79 €0.89

  • LASERBREAK 2 – Physics Puzzle €2.49 €0.79

  • LASERBREAK – Physics Puzzle €2.49 €0.79

  • MechaNika €1.99 €0.99

  • REDDEN €2.69 €0.89

  • The Escapists: Prison Escape €5.49 €1.39

  • The Escapists 2: Pocket Breako €7.99 €1.39

  • flockers €1.69 €0.69

Personalization

  • Light Tosca – Icon Pack €1.19 €0.39

  • Dark Orange – Icon Pack €1.19 €0.39

  • Blackdiant Orange – Icon Pack €1.19 €0.39

  • Nova Dark Icon Pack €2.99 €1.19

  • Nova Icon Pack €2.99 €1.19

  • CAVION Icon Pack €0.59 €0.09

  • MATION Icon Pack €0.59 €0.09

  • Kraken – Dark Icon Pack €2.49 €1.29

  • Fairy Knights €3.69 €1.29

  • ELEV8 Icon Pack €2.19 €1.29

  • Squirrel – Icon Pack €1.39 €0.39

  • Lines Squircle – Neon Icon Cap €1.39 €0.39

  • Hera Dark: Circle Icon Pack €2.99 €1.19

  • Hero Icon Pack: Circle Icons €2.99 €1.19

  • Rigoletto – Squircle Icon Pack €1.39 €0.39

  • Cuticon Squircle – Icon Pack €1.39 €0.39

  • Nothing Iconpack €1.99 €0.69

  • STOKiE PRO – Stock Wallpapers €3.79 €1.79

  • Nebula Icon Pack €0.79 €0.39

More offers?

If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobile phones and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

