69 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Apps and Games for a Short Time

September comes to an end, unlike our selection with the best on google play, which you have promptly on your screen every Friday. This week we’ve got 69 premium , games and bundle deals that you can get for a limited time for absolutely nothing or at a much lower price than normal. They are the following:





20 Free Android Apps

Rshort We start as usual with the paid apps, games and icon packs that you can get for free forever. Some very popular games from the list that you may be interested in are Evertale, Stickman Legends, Stickman Warriors Dragon Hero either Peppa Pig: Amusement Park.

Applications

SkanApp hands-free PDF book sc €19.99 free

QR/Barcode Scanner PRO €2.69 free

ReminderPro €3.29 free

Smart Loan Calculator Pro €7.49 free

Sleep Faster, Meditation Pro €7.49 free

Games

Evertale €0.50 free

SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game €0.59 free

Stickman Legends Offline Games €0.79 free

despotism 3k €3.79 free

Christmas Games PRO – 5 in 1 €2.49 free

Stickman Warriors Dragon Hero €0.59 free

Block Blast – A Retro Game €1.39 free

Peppa Pig: Theme Park €3.99 free

Personalization

Awf Ladies RUN – watch face €1.19 free

Treasure Mechanism Live Wallpaper €0.59 free

3D Sun Watch Live Wallpaper €0.59 free

Morent – Icon Pack €0.89 free

Roui – Icon Pack €1.69 free

49 Android Apps

We continue with other premium applications, games and icon packs that are exceptionally discounted. In the list we have the well-known app RootExploreras well as several very popular games such as The Escapists 1 and 2, Flockers, Hidden Folks, Muse Dash either door kickers.

Applications

TravelTracker Pro – GPS €7.49 €4.29

3D Anatomy €2.99 €1.39

Acode – code editor | FOSS €9.49 €1.19

Earth 3D – World Atlas €2.99 €0.59

Hydro Coach PRO: drink water €6.99 €3.49

RE Equalizer Music Player €2.99 €0.89

Password Manager Pro €0.99 €0.39

Animated Photo Widget + €2.00 €1.19

RootExplorer €3.59 €1.39

Quick Reminders €1.19 €0.59

Shortcutter Premium Key €2.39 €1.29

Games

Hidden Folks €4.99 €2.99

Muse Dash €3.19 €1.19

door kickers €3.69 €1.49

breaking gates €2.89 €1.19

I.F.O. €2.89 €1.09

Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler R €2.29 €1.19

Tormentum – Dark Sorrow – a My €5.49 €3.29

RPG Knight Bewitched €2.29 €1.19

Heroes of Flatland €2.29 €1.19

Knight of Heaven: Finding Light €1.99 €1.19

Knight Eternal: Pixel RPG €2.99 €1.19

Buff Knight: Offline Idle RPG €1.79 €0.89

LASERBREAK 2 – Physics Puzzle €2.49 €0.79

LASERBREAK – Physics Puzzle €2.49 €0.79

MechaNika €1.99 €0.99

REDDEN €2.69 €0.89

The Escapists: Prison Escape €5.49 €1.39

The Escapists 2: Pocket Breako €7.99 €1.39

flockers €1.69 €0.69

Personalization

Light Tosca – Icon Pack €1.19 €0.39

Dark Orange – Icon Pack €1.19 €0.39

Blackdiant Orange – Icon Pack €1.19 €0.39

Nova Dark Icon Pack €2.99 €1.19

Nova Icon Pack €2.99 €1.19

CAVION Icon Pack €0.59 €0.09

MATION Icon Pack €0.59 €0.09

Kraken – Dark Icon Pack €2.49 €1.29

Fairy Knights €3.69 €1.29

ELEV8 Icon Pack €2.19 €1.29

Squirrel – Icon Pack €1.39 €0.39

Lines Squircle – Neon Icon Cap €1.39 €0.39

Hera Dark: Circle Icon Pack €2.99 €1.19

Hero Icon Pack: Circle Icons €2.99 €1.19

Rigoletto – Squircle Icon Pack €1.39 €0.39

Cuticon Squircle – Icon Pack €1.39 €0.39

Nothing Iconpack €1.99 €0.69

STOKiE PRO – Stock Wallpapers €3.79 €1.79

Nebula Icon Pack €0.79 €0.39

More offers?

If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!