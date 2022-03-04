67 Google Play offers: download these premium apps for free and many more discounts for a limited time

Let’s go with the best of the week in Android offers: the Google Play sales. As we are used to every Friday, this is a corner where we rescue the best free apps and games for a very short time; as well as other discounts that are worth taking advantage of. Do you want to know what we have found for you? Keep reading.

35 Free Android Apps

We start our selection of offers on Google Play with apps and games that will remain free for a short time. There are no overly noticeable examples this week; without this implying that you should save your download: you have quite a bit of quality software below.

Applications

Bookmark Manager – Website favorites manager €0.69 free

free File Manager Pro – File Explorer €3.49 free

free Meta Tag Analyzer €1.89 free

free NetSignal Pro €0.89 free

free My English Grammar Test PRO €2.09 free

free Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro €3.19 free

free white noise Pro €1.49 free

free Loan Calculator Pro €1.49 free

free verb tenses in english €1.19 free

free Memorize: Learn TOEFL Vocabulary with Flashcards €4.99 free

free Unit Converter (Pega Pro) €7.99 free

free RubikCalcPRO: Programmable Calculator (PRO) €1.89 free

free QR / Barcode Scanner PRO €2.39 free

Games

Data Defense €3.89 free

free Word Crush PRO €2.19 free

free Word Master PRO €2.09 free

free Spelling Test & Practice PRO €1.99 free

free Infinite Launch €0.99 free

free Math Games – Multiplication Table (PRO) €0.99 free

free Fall Of Reich – WW2 Defense Tower €0.79 free

free Perfect Fit Block Puzzle €2.19 free

Personalization

Roui – Icon Pack €1.69 free

free Metal Circle – Icon Pack €1.19 free

free Black & White HD – Icon Pack €1.09 free

free Color Lines – Icon Pack €1.29 free

free Splatoons – Icon Pack €0.99 free

free Next Icon Pack Pro €1.09 free

free Glass HD – Icon Pack €1.59 free

free Win Circle – Icon Pack €1.09 free

free Win10 Flat – Icon Pack €0.99 free

free Cirgus – Icon Pack €1.09 free

free Fire – Icon Pack €1.29 free

free Ascio – Icon Pack €0.59 free

free WIN Classic INF MOD €1.39 free

free Chester-Prototype €1.09 free

32 Discounted Android Apps

As with the free offers, in the paid sales we do not have a huge quality this week. yes there is a gem 100% recommendable, like Ok Golf. Discover the selection just next line.

Applications

Super8Pro (nES/FC Emulator) €3.09 €1.59

€1.59 VIP Notes €8.99 €2.99

€2.99 yaps €2.39 €1.39

€1.39 Display Calibration Pro €5.49 €2.89

€2.89 TravelTracker Pro – GPS €4.69 €2.59

€2.59 Password Manager Pro €2.29 €0.99

Games

ok golf €2.99 €0.59

€0.59 Cubes €4.39 €1.19

€1.19 Vengeance RPG €3.79 €1.79

€1.79 Brain App: Ultimate Brain Training €3.29 €1.69

€1.69 My so-called future girlfriend – Visual Novel €2.49 €1.49

€1.49 Castles of Mad King Ludwig €8.49 €1.09

€1.09 Neighbors from Hell 2 Premium €3.99 €0.99

€0.99 run or die €0.79 €0.39

€0.39 Lucid Dream Adventure 3: An adventure game €3.09 €1.79

€1.79 Venture Towns €5.99 €3.39

€3.39 Tormentum – Dark Sorrow – a Mystery Point & Click €5.49 €2.59

Personalization

Hexanet White – Icon Pack €1.19 €0.19

€0.19 Cuticon Hexa – Icon Pack €1.39 €0.39

€0.39 Hexadark – Hexa Icon Pack €1.39 €0.39

€0.39 Hexing – Icon Pack €1.39 €0.39

€0.39 Hero Icon Pack: Circle Icons €2.29 €0.99

€0.99 Hera Dark: Circle Icon Pack €2.29 €0.99

€0.99 Light Orange – Icon Pack €1.19 €0.19

€0.19 Diamond – Icon Pack €1.69 €0.39

€0.39 Norm – Icon Pack €1.69 €0.39

€0.39 Caelus Black: linear icon pack €1.99 €0.89

€0.89 Caelus White: linear icon pack €1.99 €0.89

€0.89 Ergon-2 Icon Pack €0.99 €0.49

€0.49 Ruggy – Icon Pack €1.59 €0.39

€0.39 RedLine Icon Pack : LineX €1.99 €0.19

€0.19 Ombre – Icon Pack €2.49 €1.39

More offers?

If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobile phones and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!