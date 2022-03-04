67 Google Play offers: download these premium apps for free and many more discounts for a limited time

Let’s go with the best of the week in Android offers: the Google Play sales. As we are used to every Friday, this is a corner where we rescue the best free apps and games for a very short time; as well as other discounts that are worth taking advantage of. Do you want to know what we have found for you? Keep reading.
35 Free Android Apps
We start our selection of offers on Google Play with apps and games that will remain free for a short time. There are no overly noticeable examples this week; without this implying that you should save your download: you have quite a bit of quality software below.
Applications
- Bookmark Manager – Website favorites manager
€0.69free
- File Manager Pro – File Explorer
€3.49free
- Meta Tag Analyzer
€1.89free
- NetSignal Pro
€0.89free
- My English Grammar Test PRO
€2.09free
- Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro
€3.19free
- white noise Pro
€1.49free
- Loan Calculator Pro
€1.49free
- verb tenses in english
€1.19free
- Memorize: Learn TOEFL Vocabulary with Flashcards
€4.99free
- Unit Converter (Pega Pro)
€7.99free
- RubikCalcPRO: Programmable Calculator (PRO)
€1.89free
- QR / Barcode Scanner PRO
€2.39free
Games
- Data Defense
€3.89free
- Word Crush PRO
€2.19free
- Word Master PRO
€2.09free
- Spelling Test & Practice PRO
€1.99free
- Infinite Launch
€0.99free
- Math Games – Multiplication Table (PRO)
€0.99free
- Fall Of Reich – WW2 Defense Tower
€0.79free
- Perfect Fit Block Puzzle
€2.19free
Personalization
- Roui – Icon Pack
€1.69free
- Metal Circle – Icon Pack
€1.19free
- Black & White HD – Icon Pack
€1.09free
- Color Lines – Icon Pack
€1.29free
- Splatoons – Icon Pack
€0.99free
- Next Icon Pack Pro
€1.09free
- Glass HD – Icon Pack
€1.59free
- Win Circle – Icon Pack
€1.09free
- Win10 Flat – Icon Pack
€0.99free
- Cirgus – Icon Pack
€1.09free
- Fire – Icon Pack
€1.29free
- Ascio – Icon Pack
€0.59free
- WIN Classic INF MOD
€1.39free
- Chester-Prototype
€1.09free
32 Discounted Android Apps
As with the free offers, in the paid sales we do not have a huge quality this week. yes there is a gem 100% recommendable, like Ok Golf. Discover the selection just next line.
Applications
- Super8Pro (nES/FC Emulator)
€3.09€1.59
- VIP Notes
€8.99€2.99
- yaps
€2.39€1.39
- Display Calibration Pro
€5.49€2.89
- TravelTracker Pro – GPS
€4.69€2.59
- Password Manager Pro
€2.29€0.99
Games
- ok golf
€2.99€0.59
- Cubes
€4.39€1.19
- Vengeance RPG
€3.79€1.79
- Brain App: Ultimate Brain Training
€3.29€1.69
- My so-called future girlfriend – Visual Novel
€2.49€1.49
- Castles of Mad King Ludwig
€8.49€1.09
- Neighbors from Hell 2 Premium
€3.99€0.99
- run or die
€0.79€0.39
- Lucid Dream Adventure 3: An adventure game
€3.09€1.79
- Venture Towns
€5.99€3.39
- Tormentum – Dark Sorrow – a Mystery Point & Click
€5.49€2.59
Personalization
- Hexanet White – Icon Pack
€1.19€0.19
- Cuticon Hexa – Icon Pack
€1.39€0.39
- Hexadark – Hexa Icon Pack
€1.39€0.39
- Hexing – Icon Pack
€1.39€0.39
- Hero Icon Pack: Circle Icons
€2.29€0.99
- Hera Dark: Circle Icon Pack
€2.29€0.99
- Light Orange – Icon Pack
€1.19€0.19
- Diamond – Icon Pack
€1.69€0.39
- Norm – Icon Pack
€1.69€0.39
- Caelus Black: linear icon pack
€1.99€0.89
- Caelus White: linear icon pack
€1.99€0.89
- Ergon-2 Icon Pack
€0.99€0.49
- Ruggy – Icon Pack
€1.59€0.39
- RedLine Icon Pack : LineX
€1.99€0.19
- Ombre – Icon Pack
€2.49€1.39
