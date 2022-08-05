65 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Apps and Games for a Short Time

What better way to prepare for the weekend than filling your mobile with quality applications and games. These premium , games and icon packs can be yours for free or at a much lower price than normal, while the offers last.





10 free Android apps

We start as usual with the paid apps, games and icon packs that you can get absolutely free while the offer is on, which is usually not much. the three games, Defense Zone 2, Defense Zone 3 and Data Defense they are quite popular, with more than 100,000 downloads each.

Applications

SpeedView GPS Pro €0.89 free

Network Cell Info & Wifi €2.29 free

Memorize: Learn Japanese Words €4.99 free

Memorize: Learn SAT Vocabulary €4.99 free

Games

Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD €2.69 free

Defense Zone 2 HD €2.69 free

Data Defense €3.89 free

Personalization

Cartogram – Live Map Wallpaper €2.00 free

Six – Icon Pack €0.69 free

Crayons Icon Pack €1.99 €0.59

55 Android Apps

We continue our review with other premium apps, games, and icon packs that are on exceptional sale for a limited time. There are many renowned games in the list like Final Fantasy III, IV, VIII or Adventures of Mana.

Applications

EX Kernel Manager €3.99 €1.39

G30 – A Memory Maze €3.99 €0.99

World History €3.49 €1.89

Fenix ​​2 for Twitter €7.49 €1.79

Turn It On! €2.29 €0.89

Moon+ Reader Pro €9.49 €4.69

Simple Workout Log PRO Key €5.99 €2.99

Powerful Cleaner Pro €2.09 €1.19

System Monitor CPU Ram Booster €2.69 €1.19

Battery Manager (Saver) €2.09 €1.19

Game Booster Play Games Happy €2.09 €1.19

Money Manager Expense & Budget €2.99 €1.19

Multiple qr barcode scanner Pro €2.79 €0.69

Who is on my WiFi Pro €2.09 €1.19

Games

FINAL FANTASY VII Remastered €20.99 €10.99

alien shooter €5.49 €1.89

Alien Shooter – Last Hope €4.99 €1.89

Mental Hospital VI (Horror) €1.59 €0.09

Cultist Simulator €6.99 €2.10

rayforce €6.99 €2.99

raycrisis €11.99 €5.99

space invaders €4.99 €2.09

Dariusburst -SP- €8.99 €4.19

raystorm €9.99 €4.99

Trials of Mana €23.99 €10.99

CHAOS RINGS Ⅲ €19.99 €9.99

VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH €17.99 €8.99

FINAL FANTASY TACTICS : WotL €13.99 €5.99

FINAL FANTASY III (3D REMAKE) €14.99 €6.99

FINAL FANTASY IV (3D REMAKE) €14.99 €6.99

FINAL FANTASY IV: TAY €14.99 €6.99

FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS €13.99 €6.99

Adventures of Mana €13.99 €6.99

KOF 2002 ACA NEOGEO €3.99 €1.99

MechaNika €1.99 €0.89

God Simulator. religion inc. €2.69 €0.59

dungeon warfare €3.09 €0.99

Dungeon Warfare 2 €4.99 €1.69

The Quest-Isles of Ice & Fire €3.99 €1.99

The Quest €7.99 €3.49

Bleentore Pro €2.09 €1.09

Achikaps Pro €2.09 €1.09

Vodobank Pro €2.09 €1.09

Mars Power Industries €2.09 €0.99

International Coffee €4.09 €2.09

Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet €4.99 €2.99

6 takes! €1.79 €0.99

Doom & Destiny €2.99 €1.19

Personalization

Pix Pie Icon Pack €1.39 €0.69

Pix-Minimal Black/White Icons €1.89 €0.89

Watch Face – Minimal & Elegant for Android Wear OS €1.99 €0.99

Vera Outline White Icon Pack €1.99 €0.79

Vera Outline Black: Icon Pack €1.99 €0.79

Crayons Icon Pack €1.99 €0.59

Mars in HD Gyro 3D – XLVersion €2.49 €0.99

More offers?

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!