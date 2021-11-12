61 Google Play deals: free and heavily discounted apps and games for a short time

Week after week, we crawl the guts of Google Play for the best deals. This time we have 61 apps, games and icon packs you can get for free or at a heavily discounted price, for a limited time. Don’t think about it too much, some offers will disappear in the next few hours.


32 free Android apps

We start, as always, with the paid apps, games and icon packs that you can get absolutely free and forever. There are several popular games like Homo Machina, Stickman Ghost Premium and Stickman Ghost 2 and Castle Defender Premium.

Applications

  • Number to word converter offline 0.69 euros free

  • Simple Nav Bar – Navigation Bar – Simple Control 0.79 euros free

  • MetaTags parser 1.89 euros free

  • Volume Slider Like Android P Volume Control 0.59 euros free

  • Bookmark Manager – Website favorites manager 0.69 euros free

  • Cast Menu Widget Pro 0.89 euros free

  • mAh Battery Pro 0.89 euros free

  • Speed ​​View GPS Pro 0.89 euros free

  • ProShot 4.99 euros free

  • Screen On – Keep Screen awake – Keep Screen ON 0.69 euros free

Games

  • Homo Machina 3.49 euros free

  • Early Learning Kids: ABC & more 20.99 euros free

  • [VIP] +9 God Blessing Knight – Cash Knight 9.49 euros free

  • Bulbs – A game of lights 0.79 euros free

  • Kamikazee Dice Score Card 0.59 euros free

  • Modern US Sniper Shooter 3D 1.19 euros free

  • Crazy Calculator – Calculator Game 1.19 euros free

  • Epic heroes 0.59 euros free

  • Dungeon Shooter: Dark Temple 1.49 euros free

  • Superhero Fruit Premium 0.59 euros free

  • Best U – Be happy and feel great every day 1.99 euros free

  • Connect – cute monsters and food. Casual game. 0.89 euros free

  • G’Luck! – Jeu de plateforme 2D 0.79 euros free

  • iLinear – Passe-Temps – Dessine ta ligne 0.79 euros free

  • One Line VIP – One Touch Drawing Puzzle 1.89 euros free

  • Stickman Ghost Premium 0.59 euros free

  • Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword 0.59 euros free

  • SUPER Baby Game 1.99 euros free

  • Castle Defender Premium 0.59 euros free

  • House 2048 0.69 euros free

  • A Little Berry Forest Tale 0.79 euros free

Personalization

  • Edge Lighting Pro – Border light & Hd wallpaper 4.19 euros free

29 discounted Android apps

We continue with more paid apps, games and icon packs that are on sale for a limited time. Among the games, some popular titles that may interest you are Neverwinder Nights, Hidden Folks and Titan Quest.

Applications

  • FTP Server 1.59 euros 1.09 euros

  • Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR 4.09 euros 0.99 euros

  • All Video Audo Converter PRO 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • Photo Exif Editor Pro 2.29 euros 1.59 euros

  • Video Board 2.49 euros 1.19 euros

  • VIP Notes 8.99 euros 4.29 euros

Games

  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition 10.99 euros 1.89 euros

  • Dark Rage 1.89 euros 1.09 euros

  • Galaxy Trader 2.49 euros 0.79 euros

  • Heroes 2: The Undead King 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

  • ZombieVital DG 12.99 euros 6.99 euros

  • Knight Eternal: Pixel RPG 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Tobrix 2.69 euros 0.59 euros

  • Braveland 3.09 euros 0.59 euros

  • Mars Electrical 2.09 euros 1.19 euros

  • Sasaya 3.09 euros 0.99 euros

  • SUPER Happy Style 4.89 euros 2.19 euros

  • Hidden Folks 4.99 euros 2.99 euros

  • Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel 3.79 euros 1.19 euros

  • Kingdom two crowns 6.99 euros 2.89 euros

  • Titan quest 7.99 euros 2.49 euros

Personalization

  • Ambrosia for KWGT 2.39 euros 0.69 euros

  • Fiction REBORN 2.39 euros 0.69 euros

  • MIUI Widgets for KWGT 2.39 euros 0.69 euros

  • Smart iOS Style widgets 2.39 euros 0.89 euros

  • MacOs Big Sur – Dynamic Live Wallpaper 3.99 euros 1.19 euros

  • TWP3 LCD Watch Face for WearOS 1.99 euros 1.30 euros

  • Dark Sensation -Icon Pack BETA 1.85 euros 0.89 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

