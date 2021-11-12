61 Google Play deals: free and heavily discounted apps and games for a short time

Week after week, we crawl the guts of Google Play for the best deals. This time we have 61 apps, games and icon packs you can get for free or at a heavily discounted price, for a limited time. Don’t think about it too much, some offers will disappear in the next few hours.





32 free Android apps

We start, as always, with the paid apps, games and icon packs that you can get absolutely free and forever. There are several popular games like Homo Machina, Stickman Ghost Premium and Stickman Ghost 2 and Castle Defender Premium.

Applications

Number to word converter offline 0.69 euros free

Simple Nav Bar – Navigation Bar – Simple Control 0.79 euros free

MetaTags parser 1.89 euros free

Volume Slider Like Android P Volume Control 0.59 euros free

Bookmark Manager – Website favorites manager 0.69 euros free

Cast Menu Widget Pro 0.89 euros free

mAh Battery Pro 0.89 euros free

Speed ​​View GPS Pro 0.89 euros free

ProShot 4.99 euros free

Screen On – Keep Screen awake – Keep Screen ON 0.69 euros free

Games

Homo Machina 3.49 euros free

Early Learning Kids: ABC & more 20.99 euros free

[VIP] +9 God Blessing Knight – Cash Knight 9.49 euros free

Bulbs – A game of lights 0.79 euros free

Kamikazee Dice Score Card 0.59 euros free

Modern US Sniper Shooter 3D 1.19 euros free

Crazy Calculator – Calculator Game 1.19 euros free

Epic heroes 0.59 euros free

Dungeon Shooter: Dark Temple 1.49 euros free

Superhero Fruit Premium 0.59 euros free

Best U – Be happy and feel great every day 1.99 euros free

Connect – cute monsters and food. Casual game. 0.89 euros free

G’Luck! – Jeu de plateforme 2D 0.79 euros free

iLinear – Passe-Temps – Dessine ta ligne 0.79 euros free

One Line VIP – One Touch Drawing Puzzle 1.89 euros free

Stickman Ghost Premium 0.59 euros free

Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword 0.59 euros free

SUPER Baby Game 1.99 euros free

Castle Defender Premium 0.59 euros free

House 2048 0.69 euros free

A Little Berry Forest Tale 0.79 euros free

Personalization

Edge Lighting Pro – Border light & Hd wallpaper 4.19 euros free

29 discounted Android apps

We continue with more paid apps, games and icon packs that are on sale for a limited time. Among the games, some popular titles that may interest you are Neverwinder Nights, Hidden Folks and Titan Quest.

Applications

FTP Server 1.59 euros 1.09 euros

Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR 4.09 euros 0.99 euros

All Video Audo Converter PRO 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

Photo Exif Editor Pro 2.29 euros 1.59 euros

Video Board 2.49 euros 1.19 euros

VIP Notes 8.99 euros 4.29 euros

Games

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition 10.99 euros 1.89 euros

Dark Rage 1.89 euros 1.09 euros

Galaxy Trader 2.49 euros 0.79 euros

Heroes 2: The Undead King 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

ZombieVital DG 12.99 euros 6.99 euros

Knight Eternal: Pixel RPG 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Tobrix 2.69 euros 0.59 euros

Braveland 3.09 euros 0.59 euros

Mars Electrical 2.09 euros 1.19 euros

Sasaya 3.09 euros 0.99 euros

SUPER Happy Style 4.89 euros 2.19 euros

Hidden Folks 4.99 euros 2.99 euros

Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel 3.79 euros 1.19 euros

Kingdom two crowns 6.99 euros 2.89 euros

Titan quest 7.99 euros 2.49 euros

Personalization

Ambrosia for KWGT 2.39 euros 0.69 euros

Fiction REBORN 2.39 euros 0.69 euros

MIUI Widgets for KWGT 2.39 euros 0.69 euros

Smart iOS Style widgets 2.39 euros 0.89 euros

MacOs Big Sur – Dynamic Live Wallpaper 3.99 euros 1.19 euros

TWP3 LCD Watch Face for WearOS 1.99 euros 1.30 euros

Dark Sensation -Icon Pack BETA 1.85 euros 0.89 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!