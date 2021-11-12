61 Google Play deals: free and heavily discounted apps and games for a short time

Week after week, we crawl the guts of Google Play for the best deals. This time we have 61 apps, games and icon packs you can get for free or at a heavily discounted price, for a limited time. Don’t think about it too much, some offers will disappear in the next few hours.
32 free Android apps
We start, as always, with the paid apps, games and icon packs that you can get absolutely free and forever. There are several popular games like Homo Machina, Stickman Ghost Premium and Stickman Ghost 2 and Castle Defender Premium.
Applications
-
Number to word converter offline
0.69 eurosfree
-
Simple Nav Bar – Navigation Bar – Simple Control
0.79 eurosfree
-
MetaTags parser
1.89 eurosfree
-
Volume Slider Like Android P Volume Control
0.59 eurosfree
-
Bookmark Manager – Website favorites manager
0.69 eurosfree
-
Cast Menu Widget Pro
0.89 eurosfree
-
mAh Battery Pro
0.89 eurosfree
-
Speed View GPS Pro
0.89 eurosfree
-
ProShot
4.99 eurosfree
-
Screen On – Keep Screen awake – Keep Screen ON
0.69 eurosfree
Games
-
Homo Machina
3.49 eurosfree
-
Early Learning Kids: ABC & more
20.99 eurosfree
-
[VIP] +9 God Blessing Knight – Cash Knight
9.49 eurosfree
-
Bulbs – A game of lights
0.79 eurosfree
-
Kamikazee Dice Score Card
0.59 eurosfree
-
Modern US Sniper Shooter 3D
1.19 eurosfree
-
Crazy Calculator – Calculator Game
1.19 eurosfree
-
Epic heroes
0.59 eurosfree
-
Dungeon Shooter: Dark Temple
1.49 eurosfree
-
Superhero Fruit Premium
0.59 eurosfree
-
Best U – Be happy and feel great every day
1.99 eurosfree
-
Connect – cute monsters and food. Casual game.
0.89 eurosfree
-
G’Luck! – Jeu de plateforme 2D
0.79 eurosfree
-
iLinear – Passe-Temps – Dessine ta ligne
0.79 eurosfree
-
One Line VIP – One Touch Drawing Puzzle
1.89 eurosfree
-
Stickman Ghost Premium
0.59 eurosfree
-
Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword
0.59 eurosfree
-
SUPER Baby Game
1.99 eurosfree
-
Castle Defender Premium
0.59 eurosfree
-
House 2048
0.69 eurosfree
-
A Little Berry Forest Tale
0.79 eurosfree
Personalization
- Edge Lighting Pro – Border light & Hd wallpaper
4.19 eurosfree
29 discounted Android apps
We continue with more paid apps, games and icon packs that are on sale for a limited time. Among the games, some popular titles that may interest you are Neverwinder Nights, Hidden Folks and Titan Quest.
Applications
-
FTP Server
1.59 euros1.09 euros
-
Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR
4.09 euros0.99 euros
-
All Video Audo Converter PRO
2.49 euros0.99 euros
-
Photo Exif Editor Pro
2.29 euros1.59 euros
-
Video Board
2.49 euros1.19 euros
-
VIP Notes
8.99 euros4.29 euros
Games
-
Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
10.99 euros1.89 euros
-
Dark Rage
1.89 euros1.09 euros
-
Galaxy Trader
2.49 euros0.79 euros
-
Heroes 2: The Undead King
1.99 euros1.09 euros
-
ZombieVital DG
12.99 euros6.99 euros
-
Knight Eternal: Pixel RPG
2.99 euros0.99 euros
-
Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG
1.99 euros0.99 euros
-
Tobrix
2.69 euros0.59 euros
-
Braveland
3.09 euros0.59 euros
-
Mars Electrical
2.09 euros1.19 euros
-
Sasaya
3.09 euros0.99 euros
-
SUPER Happy Style
4.89 euros2.19 euros
-
Hidden Folks
4.99 euros2.99 euros
-
Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel
3.79 euros1.19 euros
-
Kingdom two crowns
6.99 euros2.89 euros
-
Titan quest
7.99 euros2.49 euros
Personalization
-
Ambrosia for KWGT
2.39 euros0.69 euros
-
Fiction REBORN
2.39 euros0.69 euros
-
MIUI Widgets for KWGT
2.39 euros0.69 euros
-
Smart iOS Style widgets
2.39 euros0.89 euros
-
MacOs Big Sur – Dynamic Live Wallpaper
3.99 euros1.19 euros
-
TWP3 LCD Watch Face for WearOS
1.99 euros1.30 euros
-
Dark Sensation -Icon Pack BETA
1.85 euros0.89 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!