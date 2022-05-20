60 Google Play offers: completely free “premium” applications and dozens of discounts

Let it be known that it is already Friday, let’s update an extra motivation. For example, how about filling your Android app library with paid software at a much lower price? Even free, don’t miss today’s offers.
30 Free Android Apps
Let’s get to the heart of the matter, our catalog of apps premium what fall to 0 euros. It is not that there is an excessive offer, we have found more than one recommended app. Let’s see the complete collection.
Applications
- Network Cell Info & Wifi
€2.29free
- Shortcut Manager – Pin shortcuts @ home screen
€0.69free
- Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR
€5.49free
- white noise Pro
€7.49free
- GPS SpeedPro
€0.89free
Games
- Legend of the Moon
€1.00free
- Sudoku Puzzle Offline
€2.89free
- Magnetic Balls HD
€0.59free
- Magnet Balls 2
€0.59free
- Concrete Defense 1940: WWII Tower Defense
€0.79free
- Stone Of Souls HD
€0.59free
- Mental Hospital II
€0.59free
- The Lost Lands Dinosaur Hunter
€0.59free
- Roll Adventure
€0.59free
- Spell Check PRO
€2.09free
- Irregular Verbs Test PRO
€2.09free
- Even and Odd Premium
€0.59free
- Word Search Champion PRO
€2.09free
- Famous Quotes Guessing Game PRO
€2.09free
- Math Games – Multiplication Table (PRO)
€1.29free
- Calc Fast
€0.69free
Personalization
- Lines Square – White Icon Pack
€1.39free
- Luzicon Icon Pack
€1.49free
- sirocco
€0.69free
- Inspire – Icon Pack
€0.69free
- Wamo – Icon Pack
€0.59free
- Fresh – Icon Pack
€0.89free
- Horux White – Round Icon Pack
€1.99free
- Lines Square – Neon icon Pack
€1.39free
- SH001 Watch Face, WearOS watch
€1.79free
30 Discounted Android Apps
The number of discounted apps is always greater than the number of free apps, it also increases their quality. Even so, with our compilation you will still save: there is a very good selection this week. To her!
Applications
- Pro Shot
€4.99€1.09
- Swiftly switch – Pro
€5.49€2.49
- Password Manager + Cloud Backup
€4.79€2.59
- World Clock Widget 2021 Pro
€3.99€1.99
- Animated Photo Widget +
€2.59€1.19
- Melody Engineer
€4.29€2.49
- SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator)
€1.99€1.09
- Screen Repair and Calibrator Pro
€5.49€2.99
Games
- Hidden Folks
€4.99€2.39
- Teslagrad
€6.99€0.70
- Brain App: Ultimate Brain Training
€3.29€0.69
- Plancon: Space Conflict
€5.49€2.89
- Prison Run and Gun
€1.99€0.49
- Slaughter 3: The Rebels
€2.29€0.29
- Fairy Knights
€3.69€0.89
- Data Defense
€3.89€0.89
- hexology
€1.79€0.99
- Codex of Victory
€4.79€1.99
- Mission Ammunition
€2.89€0.59
Personalization
- Line Green: linear icon pack
€0.99€0.49
- Vera Outline Icon Pack
€2.29€0.99
- Vera Icon Pack: shapeless icon
€2.39€1.29
- Iggy-Icon Pack
€1.49€0.89
- Horux Black – Round Icon Pack
€1.99€0.29
- Horux Black – Icon Pack
€1.99€0.29
- Aline White: linear icon pack
€0.99€0.49
- Light Orange – Icon Pack
€1.19€0.39
- Ruggy – Icon Pack
€1.79€0.59
- Sagon Circle: Dark Icon Pack
€1.79€0.59
- WallCanic Walls
€1.89€0.99
