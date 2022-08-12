60 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Apps and Games for a Short Time

Some are about to start their vacation, others may have already finished it. Whatever your situation, you’re sure to appreciate our collection of weekly Google Play deals: paid apps, games and icon packs that you can get for free or at a much lower price. And, once you get hold of them, they are yours forever.
22 Free Android Apps
We start with a few dozen paid apps, games, and icon packs that you can get for free forever, while the deals last. From the list, some quite popular games that may interest you are
DungeonCorp VIP, Dungeon Princess 2, Dungeon Princess and King of Defense Premium.
Applications
-
90s MusicRadio Pro
€0.59free
-
80s MusicRadio Pro
€0.59free
Games
-
Dungeon Corp. VIP (Idle RPG)
€0.79free
-
G’Luck! – 2D platformer game
€0.79free
-
iLinear – Draw Your Path
€0.79free
-
Dungeon Princess 2 : Offline Dungeon RPG
€0.69free
-
Dungeon Princess : Offline Dungeon RPG
€0.69free
-
Rectangles PRO
€1.99free
-
Brain Game – Find5x
€1.49free
-
Defense legend 4 HD: Sci-fi TD
€0.49free
-
King of Defense Premium
€1.69free
-
Monkey GO Happy
€0.69free
-
Stickman Warriors Super Heroes
€0.49free
-
Cooking Kawaii – cooking games
€0.99free
-
Heroes Infinity Premium
€0.59free
-
becker cat’s adventures
€0.59free
-
Math PRO: Multiply & Division
€1.29free
-
Most expensive 2048 game
€349.99free
Personalization
-
Sagon: Dark Icon Pack
€1.79free
-
Space Clock Live Wallpaper
€0.59free
-
Star X 3D Live Wallpaper
€0.59free
-
Sagon: Dark Icon Pack
€1.79free
38 discounted Android Apps
We continue our review with other premium applications, games and icon packs that you can get at a much lower price than normal. From the list, several games with many downloads that you may be interested in are Monster Hunter Stories, various Game of Life, Alien Shooter or Cultist Simulator.
Applications
-
Redshift Sky Pro – Astronomy
€9.99€5.99
-
FitOlympia Pro – Gym Workouts
€29.00€5.99
-
Screen Repair and Calibrator Pro
€5.49€2.99
-
Rapid Cleaner Pro
€5.99€2.69
-
Display Calibration Pro
€5.49€2.69
-
Speccy Spectrum Analyzer
€1.19€0.69
-
Incognito Browser Pro
€8.99€1.29
Games
-
Cat Lady – The Card Game
€3.49€2.09
-
the sequence puzzle
€2.19€1.19
-
Groundskeeper2
€3.59€1.19
-
neoteria
€2.39€0.39
-
Stardash – Remastered
€4.79€1.19
-
Meganoid
€4.79€1.89
-
Gunslugs 3
€5.99€2.29
-
Sir Questionnaire
€5.99€1.79
-
Space Grunts 2
€4.79€1.99
-
Heroes of Loot
€3.59€1.19
-
LASERBREAK – Physics Puzzle
€0.99€0.39
-
RPG Knight Bewitched 2
€3.99€2.39
-
RPG Knight Bewitched
€2.29€1.19
-
Monster Hunter Stories
€21.99€3.99
-
Kensho
€4.39€1.39
-
Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
€4.99€0.79
-
DISTRAINT 2
€7.49€1.79
-
My so-called future girlfriend [Visual Novel]
€2.49€1.49
-
ReactionLab 2 – Sandbox
€2.17€0.89
-
GalaxyTrader
€2.49€0.89
-
Nimian Legends : Vandgels
€3.99€1.89
-
THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations
€1.99€0.99
-
The Game of Life 2
€3.99€1.99
-
The Game of Life
€3.99€1.99
-
Knight Eternal: Pixel RPG
€2.99€1.19
-
Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG
€1.99€1.19
-
alien shooter
€5.49€1.89
-
Alien Shooter – Last Hope
€4.99€1.89
-
Mental Hospital VI (Horror)
€1.59€0.09
-
Cultist Simulator
€6.99€2.10
Personalization
- Lux IconPack
€1.99€0.59
More offers?
If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobile phones and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!