6 tips to protect privacy on Android

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Even though the operating system Android has never been especially good with privacygiven that one of Google’s main sources of income is revenue obtained from advertising, something that depends intimately on knowing user data and preferences, this does not mean that the Android operating system does not allow its users to protect their privacy digital.

Android facilitates the protection of the privacy of its users through different options

Currently, Google offers its operating system different options to preserve privacy, something that is broken down throughout the following tips. Ignoring the most basic ones, such as establishing a PIN to access the mobile device that is not too easy to find out (even better if it contains a mixture of letters and numbers) and keeping the device suitably updated to the latest versions of the operating system, here are some steps that can be taken to strengthen privacy protection:

-Uninstall applications that are not used: In addition to allowing you to expand the space available for storage, this action results in better security since applications that are not used can remain running in the background and could be capturing user information.

-Verify the permissions granted to applications: Following the path “Settings menu – Privacy and security – Permission management” you can check what data each of the installed applications is allowed to access. In this section you can limit these permissions in order to have greater control over what data is granted access to depending on which apps.

-Hide notifications on the lock screen: By default, Android shows all the notifications that reach the device on the screen even if it is locked: messages, emails, alerts… This means that the screen could appear to be sensitive information if someone has not authorized access to the mobile, even if You don’t have your unlock code. The question is especially problematic in case a verification code arrives by mail or message. It can be avoided within the menu “Settings – Privacy – Notifications on the lock screen”.

-Browse the Internet with maximum privacy: Chrome is the default browser on Android and includes a safe browsing mode, but it also has an option that increases this security by protecting the user from downloading malware and instructions on malicious web pages. Another option is to use browsers that have enhanced protection for privacy browsing, such as DuckDuckGo or browsers with TOR technology.

-Activate the option to find the deviceNote: Just like the iOS operating system, Android also has its own feature that allows you to track your device if it is lost or stolen. Included in this feature is the ability to activate a remote lock and wipe that will prevent access to the device and erase all data stored on the device.

-Disable personalized ads: Internet browsers show advertising inserts related to the interests, tastes and hobbies detected in the user through the pages they visit. In the menu “Settings – Google – Ads” this option can be deactivated.

.