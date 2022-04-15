6 apps to invest in Bitcoin from the iPhone

It is known by all that we are in the cryptocurrency era. For some time now, these virtual currencies have acquired a certain notoriety, to the point that many have considered investing in them. One of the best ways to do it is with the mobile, thanks to certain applications developed specifically for that. In this article we analyze the best apps to invest in bitcoin which we currently have.

BitIQ

Crypto.com

biance

Coinbase Wallet

Crypton

Plus500

With BitIQ It is very simple invest in bitcoin from mobile. Opening an account on their platform is completely free and all you have to do is sign up. Afterwards, it requires a deposit of $250 to start the investment process. Finally, with your application it is possible to start buying or selling Bitcoin. But what advantages does this service offer?

The first is saving time. Thanks to the notifications from your app And by setting up a profit and loss cap, you don’t need to keep an eye on currency fluctuations. The app takes care of everything. Likewise, it makes available to the user various specialized toolssuch as automation or copy trading, which imitates the techniques of the most expert. Without a doubt, this is one of the applications to invest in Bitcoin from the mobile for the complete market.

We continue now talking about Crypto.com, an application available for the iPhone that includes some interesting features. For example, it allows you to earn up to 6.5% per year in cryptocurrencies and 12% in stable currencies. Similarly, it is not only focused on Bitcoin, but it is a system that supports over 200 cryptocurrencies. The platform offers the possibility of contracting your own VISA card, with an 8% reward when making purchases. Without a doubt the best App for me.

The Crypto.com app works like a virtual wallet in which to store the acquired coins. Perhaps one of its most interesting aspects is that it allows the purchase of virtual currencies without commissions and at real cost. does not present no type of hidden marginas specified by its creators.

Those interested in invest in bitcoin from mobile They also have at their disposal tools such as biance. Those responsible for the service claim that it is the first cryptocurrency exchange in the world by volume of exchange operations. Clearly, the fact that millions of users have relied on this service will give newcomers some peace of mind.

The interface and design of the app is meant so that novice users don’t feel overwhelmed. As the developers indicate, its premise is that it be a simple service for everyone. To all this we must add functions such as price change alerts and a high security system. The best known app of the 6.

Coinbase Wallet

Coinbase Wallet is an application available for the iPhone that can be downloaded from the App Store. Among its main functions we find the purchase of cryptocurrencies, the transfer of funds between different wallets or the sending of coins to any user. On the other hand, it is also a good system for receive Bitcoin from other people. It also includes a section in which it is possible to provide decentralized bonds and earn interest for it.

Bitcoin is not the only cryptocurrency Coinbase supports. It is also capable of handling Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), and Litecoin (LTC). Without a doubt, it is one of the most relevant alternatives when it comes to storing cryptocurrencies acquired.

Crypton

Crypton is an application that cannot be missing from your device if you want to invest in Bitcoin from your mobile. It’s about a cryptocurrency tracker which supports all of them. One point in its favor is that it does not require registration or a user account to work. It allows the monitoring of the evolution in more than 5000 different currencies. On the other hand, it comes with a Currency converter which will be very useful if your intention is to have all operations under control.

Plus500

We end with one of the most popular tools in the field of financial investment. We refer to Plus500, an application that helps users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. In addition, Bitcoin supports operations with Ethereum, Litecoin or Stellar, among other. In this sense, the platform does not have commissions in cryptocurrencies, which is really interesting for the user.