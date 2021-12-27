6 apps that should not be missing on your new Android mobile in 2022

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

With the Christmas gifts that Santa Claus and the Three Wise Men bring In the coming weeks, a period conducive to the most technological gifts, there will be many new users of brand-new Android devices, and it may be the perfect occasion to install new applications with which to improve the tools that will be available in these new terminals.

Releasing a new Android mobile is a good time to discover new and useful apps

From notes and instant messaging platforms to browsers already known for their desktop versions, these are some of the free apps They can come up with a new Android device ready to help out with everyday tasks.

-Aftership Package Tracker: With more and more shipments made or ordered, it can sometimes be difficult to keep an adequate control of them. For those cases this application resolves possible conflicts or misunderstandings since allows to identify all types of shipments, both those that are awaiting their arrival and those that have been sent to another person, allowing to identify the situation of each of them, if they are fragile shipments or that must remain refrigerated, as well as the delivery times. With all these data, it will be enough to consult this application to be able to know, through their identification numbers, the situation and location of the different shipments, being able to consult it on an interactive map. In this way, it is not necessary to check the status of all these packages in transit in the online store or through the mail or website.

-ColorNote: The typical Post-It notes that allow you to leave reminders on almost any surface have long reached mobile phones, but rarely with as much fidelity as with ColorNote, a practical application that allows you to set very different reminders, from simple annotations to reminders, lists of pending tasks and even a kind of personal organizer of appointments, since it has a calendar function. The different notes can have a different color, which can help to classify their nature or importance based on the chosen color. These notes can also be shared with other users as well as synchronized between different devices.

-Discord: Originally emerged as an instant messaging platform widely used by the gamer community, Over time it has been consolidated as a messaging tool for all types of users. Free to use, simply register using an email address. Lets create own chat rooms and join other existing ones, something that different platforms and services are taking advantage of, such as a certain evolution of the old channels and forums in new chat rooms. Available both in web version and through application, it also includes the possibility of making voice calls and videoconferences.

-Firefox: The popular desktop web browser It also has its own application for the Android operating system available. Like the desktop version, the application of this browser is also capable of blocking all kinds of cookies, trackers and other unwanted guests that can slow down navigation or even obtain user information. It has several customization options, including dark mode and the possibility of moving the search bar to the bottom of the screen, which facilitates the use of this browser on mobile phones.

-Notebook: Notes, annotations, sketches, a diary … and not just text, since this application also allows you to store images (and even sounds) in its different internal notebooks, each of which may have a name and a distinctive illustration that differentiates them and identify. The versatility in terms of the type of content that the different notebooks into which the contents are organized confers great power to this application in which there is no limit other than the mobile storage capacity itself in terms of number of notebooks and quantity of information that can be stored in them. Registered users on the developer’s website (Zoho) can share Notebook notebooks between different devices of different operating systems, both desktop (MacOS, Windows) and mobile (iOs, Android).

-Weawow: Coming from the purchase of The Weather Company and its online platform Weather Underground by IBM, Weawow offers, together with a detailed and precise monitoring of the weather forecast, a reinforced protection of user privacy. To begin with, instead of requesting permission to constantly access the location provided by the GPS, it is limited to requesting that the location be promptly indicated in a more generic way (by location), allowing the user himself to decide if he wants it to be shared. with third parties said location. It also does not include advertising and offers different customization options for the way the information is displayed on the screen.

