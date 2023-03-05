5G News
HomeTech News6 Affordable Golf Courses That Won’t Sink You

6 Affordable Golf Courses That Won’t Sink You

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
AN AFFORDABLE game of golf is almost as hard to find as that $5 ball you hit into the forest. One reason: Some golf operators have adopted dynamic pricing, which means that, depending on demand, premium tee times are not only difficult to book but can cost more. Still, one needn’t pony up $600 for legendary layouts like Pebble Beach; great golf can be played at lesser-known locales for $100 or even less. After an 18-hole game at these four exemplary spots, you’ll still have enough loose change to foot the bill for a ritual round of beer and banter with your fellow swingers.

1. Desert Deal

Scottsdale, Ariz., is a snowbird magnet and home to over 200 area courses, many of which can set you back a car payment for 18 holes. But with golf, timing is everything: If you visit after high season ends in April, We-Ko-Pa Golf Club in nearby Fort McDowell offers 36 holes of gorgeous Sonoran Desert golf and one of the best 2-round summer deals in the state at $165. Take extra care to stay hydrated, as temperatures can exceed the price paid for a tee-time. Also, check out stay-and-play packages at the adjacent casino resort, but avoid the roulette wheel to use your savings for another round.

