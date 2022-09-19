HomeTech NewsMobile5G: Expansion of the mobile network at 1&1 is halting

5G: Expansion of the mobile network at 1&1 is halting

Tech NewsMobile

Published on

By Brian Adam
5g expansion of the mobile network at 11 is halting.jpg
5g expansion of the mobile network at 11 is halting.jpg
- Advertisement -

Delivery problems as the reason: Telekom provider 1&1 will not achieve its 2022 targets for 5G network expansion.

 

At the telecommunications provider 1&1, the expansion of its own mobile network is stalling. The group announced in Montabaur that the interim target of 1000 5G antenna sites by the end of 2022 would not be achieved. The reason is delivery problems with the most important expansion partner, who have promised to provide around two-thirds of the locations. The interim goal is now expected to be reached in the summer of 2023.

- Advertisement -

 

Effects on the planned grid start

This has no impact on the planned network start, emphasized the communications provider. 1&1 sees itself as well on the way to reaching the planned level of coverage of 50 percent of all households well before the end of 2030. Everything is being done to completely make up for the delay in the ramp-up of the network expansion, it said.

iPhone 14 Pro: The space between the two screen cutouts will be put to good use

The frequency requirements of the Federal Network Agency provide for the construction of 1000 5G antenna sites by the end of 2022 as an interim target for all network operators. The United Internet subsidiary 1&1 is building its own network for mobile phone customers and wants to compete with the top dogs Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefónica Germany (O2).

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Cybersecurity

Vulnerability in Teams: Microsoft token stored in plain text

The Windows, Linux, and macOS versions of Teams store tokens in plain text that...
Tech News

LastPass: Attackers had access for four days – no risk to customer data

According to the operator, neither passwords were compromised nor user data viewed during the...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Developers

“GTA 6”: Hacker leaks alleged gameplay scenes

© 2021 voonze.com.