5G: Expansion of the mobile network at 1&1 is halting

Delivery problems as the reason: Telekom provider 1&1 will not achieve its 2022 targets for 5G .

At the telecommunications provider 1&1, the expansion of its own network is stalling. The group announced in Montabaur that the interim target of 1000 5G antenna sites by the end of 2022 would not be achieved. The reason is delivery problems with the most important expansion partner, who have promised to provide around two-thirds of the locations. The interim goal is now expected to be reached in the summer of 2023.

Effects on the planned grid start

This has no impact on the planned network start, emphasized the communications provider. 1&1 sees itself as well on the way to reaching the planned level of coverage of 50 percent of all households well before the end of 2030. Everything is being done to completely make up for the delay in the ramp-up of the network expansion, it said.

The frequency requirements of the Federal Network Agency provide for the construction of 1000 5G antenna sites by the end of 2022 as an interim target for all network operators. The United Internet subsidiary 1&1 is building its own network for mobile phone customers and wants to compete with the top dogs Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefónica Germany (O2).

