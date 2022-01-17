5G Band C could cause “catastrophic” aviation accidents according to some airlines

In the end, it will turn out that 5G is dangerous, but not as some would have us believe, but because of the interference it can cause.

Some US airlines are concerned A “catastrophic” accident could occur on Wednesday when two local carriers, AT&T and Verizon, activate their new C-band 5G networks.

The directors of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and others warn in a letter obtained by Reuters that interference from 5G cell towers could affect aviation instruments as critical as the altimeter.

Multiple modern aircraft safety systems will become unusable, causing a much bigger problem than we knew… Aircraft manufacturers have informed us that there are huge swathes of the operating fleet that may have to be grounded indefinitely.

The airlines have requested that AT&T and Verizon don’t offer 5G service within 2 miles of some of the nation’s busiest and most vital airports.

They are also asking that “5G will be deployed except when towers are too close to airport runways until the FAA can determine how it can be safely achieved without catastrophic disruption.”

Unless our major hubs are cleared to fly, the vast majority of the traveling and transportation public will essentially be grounded,” they state in the letter, sent to the nation’s top watchdogs.

Immediate intervention is needed to prevent significant operational disruption to air passengers, carriers, the supply chain, and the delivery of needed medical supplies.

In November, AT&T and Verizon agreed to delay their C-band deployments until January 5 to resolve any interference issues, and subsequently proposed capping the power of cell towers near airports and agreed to a further delay of two weeks until January 19.



