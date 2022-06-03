59 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Apps and Games for a Short Time

In Google Play there are free applications, others that are not and a third group: those paid apps, games and icon packs that you can get for free, Limited Time. Here you will find the best Google Play offers of the week, also including apps that have great sales.
11 Free Android Apps
We start our review, as always, with those applications, games and payment customization packages that can be yours totally free for a limited time. The two classic games on the list: Minesweeper and Professional Mind Gamesboth have over a million downloads.
Applications
-
Money Manager: Expense tracker
€3.99free
-
ReminderPro
€2.39free
-
How much can I spend?
€3.19free
-
Decimal to Fraction Pro
€0.50free
Games
-
Minesweeper Pro
€1.49free
-
Mind Games Pro
€3.09free
Personalization
-
Falling Flowers Red – Live Wallpaper
€1.19free
-
Pixel Net – Neon Icon Pack
€1.39free
-
Mellow Dark – Icon Pack
€2.19free
-
Graby Spin – Icon Pack
€2.19free
-
Graby – Icon Pack
€2.19free
48 Discounted Android Apps
We continue with other paid applications, games and icon packs that are exceptionally discounted. Some interesting games on the list are Evertale, Spirit, Buff Knight and TileStormto name a few.
Applications
-
Screen Lock Pro
€1.89€1.09
-
Unified Remote Full
€4.99€0.99
-
SUI File Explorer PRO
€2.79€0.49
-
Assistive iTouch Pro OS 13.1
€2.79€1.39
-
Save the Puppies Premium
€2.99€0.99
-
Battle Chasers: Nightwar
€9.99€3.99
-
Evoland
€2.99€0.30
-
MSafe-Pro
€9.99€1.19
-
Override DNS (to DNS changer)
€1.99€1.19
-
Hydro Coach PRO: drink water
€6.99€3.49
Games
-
Whispering Willows
€5.49€2.29
-
Star Vikings Forever
€5.49€2.29
-
Endurance: dead space Premium
€1.79€0.69
-
Argo’s Choice: Offline Game
€7.69€3.19
-
Mega Mall Story 2
€5.49€3.19
-
7Days: Offline Mystery Story
€5.49€2.09
-
Underworld Office
€7.69€3.29
-
Buff Knight: Offline Idle RPG
€2.19€0.89
-
breaking gates
€2.89€1.19
-
Scalar Pro—Advanced Scientific Calculator
€2.59€0.79
-
Super Soccer Champs
€5.99€1.39
-
TileStorm
€4.29€1.39
-
Evertale
€0.50free
-
Hard Lines
€4.29€2.09
-
Vengeance RPG
€3.99€1.99
-
Heal: Pocket Edition
€5.49€1.79
-
Peace, Death! two
€2.49€1.19
-
Spirit
€4.29€2.09
-
Kiwanuka
€4.29€2.09
-
Tennis Champs Returns
€5.99€2.79
-
Heroes of Flatlandia – Turn based strategy
€2.29€1.19
Personalization
-
Deluxe Black – Icon Pack
€1.99€0.29
-
TruePick’s Prime – Premium Wallpapers & Home Setup
€1.49€0.49
-
Nova Icon Pack
€2.29€0.99
-
Light Red – Icon Pack
€1.49€0.39
-
Nova Dark Icon Pack
€2.39€0.99
-
Nambula – Lines Icon Pack
€1.99€1.09
-
Crayons Icon Pack
€0.99€0.39
-
Rugo – Icon Pack
€1.59€0.39
-
Hera Dark: Circle Icon Pack
€2.29€0.99
-
Hero Icon Pack: Circle Icons
€2.29€0.99
-
Rigoletto – Squircle Icon Pack
€1.39€0.39
-
Squirrel – Icon Pack
€1.39€0.39
-
XLauncher Pro
€2.09€1.09
-
Deluxe – Icon Pack
€1.99€0.29
-
Creamy Icon pack
€1.19€0.39
-
Deluxe – Round Icon pack
€1.99€0.29
-
GION Icon Pack
€0.19€0.09
More offers?
If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobile phones and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!