59 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Apps and Games for a Short Time

In Google Play there are free applications, others that are not and a third group: those paid apps, games and icon packs that you can get for free, Limited Time. Here you will find the best Google Play offers of the week, also including apps that have great sales.





11 Free Android Apps

We start our review, as always, with those applications, games and payment customization packages that can be yours totally free for a limited time. The two classic games on the list: Minesweeper and Professional Mind Gamesboth have over a million downloads.

Applications

Money Manager: Expense tracker €3.99 free

Read more These are all the benefits that you can enjoy thanks to the Samsung and Google alliance ReminderPro €2.39 free

How much can I spend? €3.19 free

Decimal to Fraction Pro €0.50 free

Games

Minesweeper Pro €1.49 free

Mind Games Pro €3.09 free

Personalization

Falling Flowers Red – Live Wallpaper €1.19 free

Pixel Net – Neon Icon Pack €1.39 free

Mellow Dark – Icon Pack €2.19 free

Graby Spin – Icon Pack €2.19 free

Graby – Icon Pack €2.19 free

48 Discounted Android Apps

We continue with other paid applications, games and icon packs that are exceptionally discounted. Some interesting games on the list are Evertale, Spirit, Buff Knight and TileStormto name a few.

Applications

Screen Lock Pro €1.89 €1.09

Unified Remote Full €4.99 €0.99

SUI File Explorer PRO €2.79 €0.49

Assistive iTouch Pro OS 13.1 €2.79 €1.39

Save the Puppies Premium €2.99 €0.99

Battle Chasers: Nightwar €9.99 €3.99

Evoland €2.99 €0.30

MSafe-Pro €9.99 €1.19

Override DNS (to DNS changer) €1.99 €1.19

Hydro Coach PRO: drink water €6.99 €3.49

{“videoId”:”x81wa42″,”autoplay”:true,”title”:”Las 21 MEJORES APLICACIONES de 2021 PARA TU ANDROID ¡¡GRATIS!!”,”tag”:””}

Games

Whispering Willows €5.49 €2.29

Star Vikings Forever €5.49 €2.29

Endurance: dead space Premium €1.79 €0.69

Argo’s Choice: Offline Game €7.69 €3.19

Mega Mall Story 2 €5.49 €3.19

7Days: Offline Mystery Story €5.49 €2.09

Underworld Office €7.69 €3.29

Buff Knight: Offline Idle RPG €2.19 €0.89

breaking gates €2.89 €1.19

Scalar Pro—Advanced Scientific Calculator €2.59 €0.79

Super Soccer Champs €5.99 €1.39

TileStorm €4.29 €1.39

Evertale €0.50 free

Hard Lines €4.29 €2.09

Vengeance RPG €3.99 €1.99

Heal: Pocket Edition €5.49 €1.79

Peace, Death! two €2.49 €1.19

Spirit €4.29 €2.09

Kiwanuka €4.29 €2.09

Tennis Champs Returns €5.99 €2.79

Heroes of Flatlandia – Turn based strategy €2.29 €1.19

Personalization

Deluxe Black – Icon Pack €1.99 €0.29

TruePick’s Prime – Premium Wallpapers & Home Setup €1.49 €0.49

Nova Icon Pack €2.29 €0.99

Light Red – Icon Pack €1.49 €0.39

Nova Dark Icon Pack €2.39 €0.99

Nambula – Lines Icon Pack €1.99 €1.09

Crayons Icon Pack €0.99 €0.39

Rugo – Icon Pack €1.59 €0.39

Hera Dark: Circle Icon Pack €2.29 €0.99

Hero Icon Pack: Circle Icons €2.29 €0.99

Rigoletto – Squircle Icon Pack €1.39 €0.39

Squirrel – Icon Pack €1.39 €0.39

XLauncher Pro €2.09 €1.09

Deluxe – Icon Pack €1.99 €0.29

Creamy Icon pack €1.19 €0.39

Deluxe – Round Icon pack €1.99 €0.29

GION Icon Pack €0.19 €0.09

More offers?

If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobile phones and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!