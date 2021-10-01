59 Google Play deals: download free and discounted paid apps while discounts last

Let’s start October as it deserves: with a splendid weekend, with the well-deserved rest after the hard working day and with a good dose of Free and discounted Android apps. Do you want to complete your Google Play library? Well, don’t miss our collection of sales.





21 free Android apps

It is not that there is a lot of offer at zero euros this week, we have found little material with a minimum of quality. Even so, you will surely find an application that is worth adding to your library.

Applications

Gallery No Ads- Photo Manager, Gallery 2020 0.59 euros free

free MetaTags parser 1.89 euros free

free 3D Anatomy 2.99 euros free

free Classic eReader – book reader 2.99 euros free

free Prometheus News Feeds 2.99 euros free

free Rotation Control – Floating Rotation Control 0.69 euros free

free File Manager Pro (No Ads) – SS Explorer 0.59 euros free

Games

Sudoku Ultimate (No Ads) 2.09 euros free

free Mental Hospital III 0.59 euros free

free G’Luck! – Jeu de plateforme 2D 0.79 euros free

free Monster Numbers Full Version: Addition and Subtraction 2.29 euros free

free Words All Around PRO 2.09 euros free

free The Wordies PRO 2.09 euros free

free Bricks Breaker Pro: No Ads 4.19 euros free

free Ball reach 0.59 euros free

Personalization

Inspire – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free S9 UI – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Mefon – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Aolix – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Black Army Diamond – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard 1.49 euros free

free Aurum – Icon Pack 0.69 euros free

38 discounted Android apps

Things change at this point: the cast of discount apps and games improvement in quality, also in variety. Now is a good time to acquire them and keep them forever.

Applications

Money Manager – Expense Tracker & Budget 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros MQTT Home Presence 2.89 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Agent A – a puzzle in disguise 4.99 euros 0.79 euros

0.79 euros VIP Notes 5.49 euros 2.79 euros

2.79 euros Adrian James 6 Pack Abs Workout 4.49 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros LayerPaint HD 7.49 euros 2.79 euros

2.79 euros Kosmos – Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet 2.49 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Rapid Cleaner Pro 5.99 euros 2.79 euros

2.79 euros Screen Repair and Calibrator Pro 5.49 euros 2.79 euros

2.79 euros All Video Audo Converter PRO 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Volume Boost Music Mp3 PRO 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Cut MP3 Ringtone Maker PRO 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

Games

Agent A – a puzzle in disguise 4.99 euros 0.79 euros

0.79 euros The Escapists: Prison Break 5.49 euros 1.39 euros

1.39 euros The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout 7.99 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros Penarium 2.29 euros 0.69 euros

0.69 euros Flockers 1.69 euros 0.69 euros

0.69 euros Vodobanka Pro 1.89 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Achikaps Pro 1.89 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Bleentoro Pro 1.89 euros 0.99 euros

This is the Police 7.99 euros 2.99 euros

2.99 euros Neighbors from Hell 1 Premium 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Dark Rage – Action RPG 1.89 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros ReactionLab 2 – Particle Sandbox 2.17 euros 0.79 euros

0.79 euros Galaxy Trader 2.49 euros 0.79 euros

0.79 euros Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins 4.49 euros 2.29 euros

2.29 euros Ashworld 4.79 euros 1.79 euros

1.79 euros Timeflow: Time is money sim 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

Personalization

Caelus Black Icon Pack – Black Linear Icons 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Caelus White Icon Pack – White Linear Icons 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Caelus Icon Pack – Colorful Linear Icons 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Flat Circle – Icon Pack 1.49 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Rubuk – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Fledermaus – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Pix – Minimal Black / White Icon Pack 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Unusual Wallpapers 1.99 euros 0.79 euros

More offers?

