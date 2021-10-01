59 Google Play deals: download free and discounted paid apps while discounts last

Let’s start October as it deserves: with a splendid weekend, with the well-deserved rest after the hard working day and with a good dose of Free and discounted Android apps. Do you want to complete your Google Play library? Well, don’t miss our collection of sales.


21 free Android apps

It is not that there is a lot of offer at zero euros this week, we have found little material with a minimum of quality. Even so, you will surely find an application that is worth adding to your library.

Applications

  • Gallery No Ads- Photo Manager, Gallery 2020 0.59 euros free
  • MetaTags parser 1.89 euros free
  • 3D Anatomy 2.99 euros free
  • Classic eReader – book reader 2.99 euros free
  • Prometheus News Feeds 2.99 euros free
  • Rotation Control – Floating Rotation Control 0.69 euros free
  • File Manager Pro (No Ads) – SS Explorer 0.59 euros free

Games

  • Sudoku Ultimate (No Ads) 2.09 euros free
  • Mental Hospital III 0.59 euros free
  • G’Luck! – Jeu de plateforme 2D 0.79 euros free
  • Monster Numbers Full Version: Addition and Subtraction 2.29 euros free
  • Words All Around PRO 2.09 euros free
  • The Wordies PRO 2.09 euros free
  • Bricks Breaker Pro: No Ads 4.19 euros free
  • Ball reach 0.59 euros free

Personalization

  • Inspire – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • S9 UI – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Mefon – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Aolix – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Black Army Diamond – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard 1.49 euros free
  • Aurum – Icon Pack 0.69 euros free

38 discounted Android apps

Things change at this point: the cast of discount apps and games improvement in quality, also in variety. Now is a good time to acquire them and keep them forever.

Applications

  • Money Manager – Expense Tracker & Budget 2.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • MQTT Home Presence 2.89 euros 0.99 euros
  • Agent A – a puzzle in disguise 4.99 euros 0.79 euros
  • VIP Notes 5.49 euros 2.79 euros
  • Adrian James 6 Pack Abs Workout 4.49 euros 1.19 euros
  • LayerPaint HD 7.49 euros 2.79 euros
  • Kosmos – Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet 2.49 euros 0.59 euros
  • Rapid Cleaner Pro 5.99 euros 2.79 euros
  • Screen Repair and Calibrator Pro 5.49 euros 2.79 euros
  • All Video Audo Converter PRO 2.49 euros 0.99 euros
  • Volume Boost Music Mp3 PRO 2.49 euros 0.99 euros
  • Cut MP3 Ringtone Maker PRO 2.49 euros 0.99 euros
  • AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

Games

  • Agent A – a puzzle in disguise 4.99 euros 0.79 euros
  • The Escapists: Prison Break 5.49 euros 1.39 euros
  • The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout 7.99 euros 1.99 euros
  • Penarium 2.29 euros 0.69 euros
  • Flockers 1.69 euros 0.69 euros
  • Vodobanka Pro 1.89 euros 0.99 euros
  • Achikaps Pro 1.89 euros 0.99 euros
  • Bleentoro Pro 1.89 euros 0.99 euros
  • This is the Police 7.99 euros 2.99 euros
  • Neighbors from Hell 1 Premium 3.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Dark Rage – Action RPG 1.89 euros 1.09 euros
  • ReactionLab 2 – Particle Sandbox 2.17 euros 0.79 euros
  • Galaxy Trader 2.49 euros 0.79 euros
  • Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins 4.49 euros 2.29 euros
  • Ashworld 4.79 euros 1.79 euros
  • Timeflow: Time is money sim 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

Personalization

  • Caelus Black Icon Pack – Black Linear Icons 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Caelus White Icon Pack – White Linear Icons 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Caelus Icon Pack – Colorful Linear Icons 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Flat Circle – Icon Pack 1.49 euros 0.89 euros
  • Rubuk – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.59 euros
  • Fledermaus – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.59 euros
  • Pix – Minimal Black / White Icon Pack 2.09 euros 0.99 euros
  • AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro 3.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Unusual Wallpapers 1.99 euros 0.79 euros

