59 Google Play deals: download free and discounted paid apps while discounts last

Let’s start October as it deserves: with a splendid weekend, with the well-deserved rest after the hard working day and with a good dose of Free and discounted Android apps. Do you want to complete your Google Play library? Well, don’t miss our collection of sales.
21 free Android apps
It is not that there is a lot of offer at zero euros this week, we have found little material with a minimum of quality. Even so, you will surely find an application that is worth adding to your library.
Applications
- Gallery No Ads- Photo Manager, Gallery 2020
0.59 eurosfree
- MetaTags parser
1.89 eurosfree
- 3D Anatomy
2.99 eurosfree
- Classic eReader – book reader
2.99 eurosfree
- Prometheus News Feeds
2.99 eurosfree
- Rotation Control – Floating Rotation Control
0.69 eurosfree
- File Manager Pro (No Ads) – SS Explorer
0.59 eurosfree
Games
- Sudoku Ultimate (No Ads)
2.09 eurosfree
- Mental Hospital III
0.59 eurosfree
- G’Luck! – Jeu de plateforme 2D
0.79 eurosfree
- Monster Numbers Full Version: Addition and Subtraction
2.29 eurosfree
- Words All Around PRO
2.09 eurosfree
- The Wordies PRO
2.09 eurosfree
- Bricks Breaker Pro: No Ads
4.19 eurosfree
- Ball reach
0.59 eurosfree
Personalization
- Inspire – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- S9 UI – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Mefon – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Aolix – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Black Army Diamond – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard
1.49 eurosfree
- Aurum – Icon Pack
0.69 eurosfree
38 discounted Android apps
Things change at this point: the cast of discount apps and games improvement in quality, also in variety. Now is a good time to acquire them and keep them forever.
Applications
- Money Manager – Expense Tracker & Budget
2.99 euros0.99 euros
- MQTT Home Presence
2.89 euros0.99 euros
- Agent A – a puzzle in disguise
4.99 euros0.79 euros
- VIP Notes
5.49 euros2.79 euros
- Adrian James 6 Pack Abs Workout
4.49 euros1.19 euros
- LayerPaint HD
7.49 euros2.79 euros
- Kosmos – Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet
2.49 euros0.59 euros
- Rapid Cleaner Pro
5.99 euros2.79 euros
- Screen Repair and Calibrator Pro
5.49 euros2.79 euros
- All Video Audo Converter PRO
2.49 euros0.99 euros
- Volume Boost Music Mp3 PRO
2.49 euros0.99 euros
- Cut MP3 Ringtone Maker PRO
2.49 euros0.99 euros
- AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro
3.99 euros0.99 euros
Games
- Agent A – a puzzle in disguise
4.99 euros0.79 euros
- The Escapists: Prison Break
5.49 euros1.39 euros
- The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout
7.99 euros1.99 euros
- Penarium
2.29 euros0.69 euros
- Flockers
1.69 euros0.69 euros
- Vodobanka Pro
1.89 euros0.99 euros
- Achikaps Pro
1.89 euros0.99 euros
- Bleentoro Pro
1.89 euros0.99 euros
- This is the Police
7.99 euros2.99 euros
- Neighbors from Hell 1 Premium
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- Dark Rage – Action RPG
1.89 euros1.09 euros
- ReactionLab 2 – Particle Sandbox
2.17 euros0.79 euros
- Galaxy Trader
2.49 euros0.79 euros
- Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins
4.49 euros2.29 euros
- Ashworld
4.79 euros1.79 euros
- Timeflow: Time is money sim
3.99 euros0.99 euros
Personalization
- Caelus Black Icon Pack – Black Linear Icons
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Caelus White Icon Pack – White Linear Icons
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Caelus Icon Pack – Colorful Linear Icons
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Flat Circle – Icon Pack
1.49 euros0.89 euros
- Rubuk – Icon Pack
1.69 euros0.59 euros
- Fledermaus – Icon Pack
1.69 euros0.59 euros
- Pix – Minimal Black / White Icon Pack
2.09 euros0.99 euros
- AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- Unusual Wallpapers
1.99 euros0.79 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next Friday. Good weekend!