55 Things You Need to Know About Nikki Haley

27.

In the stretch run of the primary, a political blogger claimed to have had a romantic relationship with Haley, and a prominent lobbyist in Columbia who was a fundraiser for the campaign of one of her opponents said he and Haley had had a one-night stand. She vehemently denied the allegations. “I’ll never get over it,” she said later.

28.

Sarah Palin endorsed her. So did Mitt Romney. (She returned the favor two years later. “He was the governor of a liberal state,” she told the New York Times, referring to Massachusetts, “that had an 85 percent Democratic legislature, and he was able to work with them to cut taxes 19 times and balance his budget. To me, that’s what we need in Washington.”)

29.

- Advertisement -

The night Haley won the primary, she had booked the State Museum in Columbia for her party, but above the stage was a sign saying: “Confederate Relic Room.” She had staffers cover it up with red, white and blue balloons.

30.

She ran as a Tea Party reformer in a GOP wave year but beat her Democratic opponent by just four points. She pointed nonetheless to her victory as a sign of progress in her state. In her inaugural speech, she quoted a column by George Will: “If the question is which state has changed most in the last half-century, the answer might be California. But if the question is which state has changed most for the better, the answer might be South Carolina.”

31.

She prioritized as governor luring industry to her state. Some 400,000 more people were employed in South Carolina when she left office than when she had taken office six years before.

32.

To replace Jim DeMint in the Senate, she appointed Tim Scott, making him the first Black U.S. senator from South Carolina ever and the first Black U.S. senator from the South since 1881.

33.

In 2015, in the aftermath of Dylann Roof’s massacre of nine Black people in Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, she insisted the Confederate flag be removed from a monument honoring CSA soldiers in front of the capitol. It helped put her on TIME magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world. “Nikki Haley led with determination, grace and compassion,” wrote Lindsey Graham, who added that she had “put a face on South Carolina that we were all extremely proud of.”

34.

- Advertisement -

Haley gave the GOP response to Obama’s final State of the Union speech in January of 2016, at a moment when Donald Trump was at or near the top of Republican polls heading toward the presidential primaries. “During anxious times, it can be tempting to follow the siren call of the angriest voices. We must resist that temptation,” she said in what most listeners took as a Trump rebuke. “No one who is willing to work hard, abide by our laws and love our traditions should ever feel unwelcome in this country.”

35.

In the run-up to that year’s important South Carolina primary, she endorsed Marco Rubio — also the child of immigrants, also a former state lawmaker, also a Tea Party Republican who came to political prominence in 2010. “I will do whatever it takes to help you beat Donald Trump,” she told Rubio. She attacked Trump for his business failures, for not releasing his tax returns and for not disavowing the Ku Klux Klan. Trump, she said, was “everything we teach our kids not to do in kindergarten.”

36.

In picking Rubio, she had utterly snubbed Jeb Bush, the former Florida governor who had offered her early advice and inspiration in her own gubernatorial run and on whom she leaned for expertise on matters such as education reform. People close to Bush considered the low point of his presidential campaign her call to him explaining the best chance to stop Trump was for her a higher priority than loyalty. The relationship reportedly has never recovered.

37.

- Advertisement -

After Rubio lost and dropped out of the presidential race the following month, she shifted her support to (without fully endorsing) Ted Cruz. It was her “hope and prayer,” she said, that Cruz would become the next president.

38.

Her mother was a Trump supporter from the start, Haley would say in her 2019 book, With All Due Respect. “My mom must have been on to something.”

39.

Eventually, reluctantly, Haley voted for Trump. “This election has turned my stomach upside down,” she said in late October of 2016. “It has been embarrassing for both parties. It’s not something that the country deserves, but it’s what we’ve got.” She said she wasn’t “a fan” of either Trump or Clinton, the woman who had inspired her to run for office. “The people of South Carolina are embarrassed by Nikki Haley!” Trump tweeted. “Bless your heart,” she tweeted back.

40.

She was scheduled to go on NBC’s “Today” show the morning after the election and on “Meet the Press” that Sunday as a face of the post-Trump Republican Party. When Trump won, Haley canceled those bookings.

41.

When Trump asked her to be his ambassador to the United Nations, she had three conditions. She had been a governor, she told him, so she didn’t want to work for anybody else — she wanted to be in Trump’s cabinet and to work directly with Trump. She called herself “a policy girl” and wanted to be in the room when national security decisions were made. And she insisted she wasn’t going to be “a wallflower” and needed “to be able to say what I think.” He agreed to all three. “And he was true to his word,” she’s often said since.

42.

When she moved to New York for the U.N. job, she had next to no foreign policy experience or expertise and had never lived north of Charlotte. When she stepped down at the end of 2018, the New York Times’ editorial page described her as “that rarest of Trump appointees: one who can exit the administration with her dignity largely intact.”

43.

“In every instance I dealt with him, he was truthful, he listened, and he was great to work with,” she told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie during her book tour for With All Due Respect. “Make sure you order your copy today!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

44.

“On his policy, I agree with everything that he’s done,” she would say of Trump, softening the stance slightly when reminded of his administration’s deliberate family separation at the southern border.

45.

In 2020, after a police officer killed George Floyd, she said it “needs to be personal and painful for everyone.” Tucker Carlson objected. “Why is some politician telling me I’m required to be upset about it?” he said. “What Nikki Haley does best is moral blackmail.”

46.

After she left the Trump administration, Haley recounted in her memoir how “deeply disturbed” she was by Trump claiming that there were “very fine people” on both sides of the white supremacist protest in Charlottesville during which a counter-protester was killed. “A leader’s words matter in these situations. And the president’s words had been hurtful and dangerous,” Haley wrote.

47.

The day after the Trump-stoked insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, she said in a speech at the Republican National Committee’s winter meeting that Trump’s “actions since Election Day will be judged harshly by history.”

“I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have,” she said the following week in an interview with POLITICO Magazine. “He’s not going to run for federal office again,” she said. “I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far.”

48.

“They beat him up before he got into office. They are beating him up after he leaves office,” she said, on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show, not two weeks after that. “Give the man a break.”

49.

Not three months after that, she said she would not run for president if Trump ran again for president. “I would not run,” she said, “if President Trump ran.”

50.

Last November at a rally in Georgia for Herschel Walker, she suggested Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, a citizen and a pastor, should be deported. “I am the daughter of Indian immigrants,” she told a cheering crowd. “Legal immigrants are more patriotic than the leftists these days. They knew they worked to come into America, and they love America. They want the laws followed in America, so the only person we need to make sure we deport is Warnock.”

51.

Role models and heroes of hers, she has said, in addition to Hillary Clinton, include her mother, Margaret Thatcher, Martina Navratilova and Gabby Giffords. Joan Jett, too: “She was one of the first female rockers when female rockers weren’t accepted,” she once explained. “You broke every stereotype there was, and you were criticized and isolated for it. You never gave up and in turn reminded me to never give up,” she wrote to Jett in the acknowledgments of her 2022 book, If You Want Something Done: Leadership Lessons from Bold Women.

52.

She bristles at being labeled ambitious. “She may be the most ambitious person I’ve ever met,” in the estimation of Mick Mulvaney, the former congressman from South Carolina and Trump White House chief of staff. “If being ambitious is good at your job, then fine, you can call me ambitious,” she has said. “I will just consider myself a badass.”

53.

When she was asked a couple years ago if she thought she could do the job of president, she didn’t hesitate with her answer. “Of course,” she said.

54.

She says she’s not a planner. “Doors,” she once said, “open at a certain time.”

55.

She’s never lost an election.

Sources: POLITICO, POLITICO Magazine, The Atlantic, TIME, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Guardian, the Charleston Post and Courier, clemson.edu, whosonthemove.com, Marie Claire, Center for American Women and Politics; Can’t Is Not an Option: My American Story, by Nikki Haley; With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace, by Nikki R. Haley; If You Want Something Done: Leadership Lessons from Bold Women, by Nikki R. Haley.