53 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Apps and Games for a Short Time

Every week we dive into Google Play in search of the best offers: paid games, apps and icon packs that you can get for free or at a much lower price than normal. Take advantage while they last, as some of these offers will expire in the next few hours.





12 Free Android Apps

We start with the paid apps, games, and customization packs that you can add to your Google collection for free, forever. The game Mental Hospital II has good reviews and may be a good candidate.

Applications

EqualizerFXPro €1.99 free

Pro Mp3 player – Qamp €0.99 free

EZ Notes by Voice Memos €1.99 free

Unit Converter (Pega Pro) €7.99 free

SpeedView GPS Pro €0.89 free

Games

Mental Hospital II €0.59 free

Personalization

Supercons – The Superhero Icon Pack €0.59 free

Pixel Nougat – Icon Pack €0.79 free

Milky Launcher Pro €1.79 free

Star Launcher Prime €1.79 free

Cuticon Drop – Icon Pack €1.39 free

Pixel Net White – Icon Pack €1.39 free

41 Discounted Android Apps

We continue with other paid applications, games and customization packages that you can get for a much lower price than normal. There are many popular games in the list like Bloons TD 6, Doom & Destiny or This is the Police.

Applications

Video Player – OPlayer €4.19 €1.19

Battery Widget Reborn 2022 €3.99 €1.99

Grades €4.79 €2.49

3D Graphics Pro €2.45 €0.90

Games

Mission Ammunition €2.89 €0.59

Word Games PRO – 97 games in 1 €2.79 €1.49

RPG Grinsia €7.99 euros €1.99

She Sees Red – Interactive Mystery Movie €3.39 €0.99

Green Project €5.99 €2.89

Swapperoo €3.29 €1.39

Learn English w/ Grammar Games €7.49 €2.39

Doom & Destiny Advanced €2.99 €1.19

Doom & Destiny €2.99 €1.19

door kickers €3.69 €1.19

deadly crusade €4.19 €2.49

Teslagrad €6.99 €1.40

This Is the Police €7.99 €0.99

The Son – A Wild West Tale €9.99 €6.99

Switch – Relaxing Puzzle Game €3.29 €1.29

Hot Springs Story 2 €5.49 €3.19

Game Dev Story €3.99 €2.29

StationManager €5.49 €3.49

Pocket Stables €5.49 €3.09

Legacy of Elaed: RPG €1.49 €0.89

Bloons TD 6 €4.99 €3.29

Personalization

LineX Icon Pack €1.99 €0.59

Recicons – Icon Pack €1.99 €0.19

InkLine Icon Pack €1.69 €0.39

Vera Outline White Icon Pack €1.99 €0.49

Vera Outline Black: Icon Pack €1.99 €0.49

Light Blue – Icon Pack €1.19 €0.39

Garis Dark – Lines Icon Pack €1.99 €1.09

Dark Blue – Icon Pack €1.19 €0.39

Knots Live Wallpaper €3.99 €1.79

Game of Life Live Wallpaper €3.99 €0.99

Ramka – Icon pack €1.39 €0.39

Black and White – Icon Pack €1.19 €0.39

Pixel Ring Drop – Icon Pack €1.39 €0.39

Ruggon – Icon Pack €1.79 €0.59

Grace UX – Icon Pack €1.99 €0.29

Grace UX – Round Icon Pack €1.99 €0.29

More offers?

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!