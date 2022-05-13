53 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Apps and Games for a Short Time

Every week we dive into Google Play in search of the best offers: paid games, apps and icon packs that you can get for free or at a much lower price than normal. Take advantage while they last, as some of these offers will expire in the next few hours.
12 Free Android Apps
We start with the paid apps, games, and customization packs that you can add to your Google collection for free, forever. The game Mental Hospital II has good reviews and may be a good candidate.
Applications
EqualizerFXPro
€1.99free
Pro Mp3 player – Qamp
€0.99free
EZ Notes by Voice Memos
€1.99free
Unit Converter (Pega Pro)
€7.99free
SpeedView GPS Pro
€0.89free
Games
- Mental Hospital II
€0.59free
Personalization
Supercons – The Superhero Icon Pack
€0.59free
Pixel Nougat – Icon Pack
€0.79free
Milky Launcher Pro
€1.79free
Star Launcher Prime
€1.79free
Cuticon Drop – Icon Pack
€1.39free
Pixel Net White – Icon Pack
€1.39free
41 Discounted Android Apps
We continue with other paid applications, games and customization packages that you can get for a much lower price than normal. There are many popular games in the list like Bloons TD 6, Doom & Destiny or This is the Police.
Applications
Video Player – OPlayer
€4.19€1.19
Battery Widget Reborn 2022
€3.99€1.99
Grades
€4.79€2.49
3D Graphics Pro
€2.45€0.90
Games
Mission Ammunition
€2.89€0.59
Word Games PRO – 97 games in 1
€2.79€1.49
RPG Grinsia
€7.99 euros€1.99
She Sees Red – Interactive Mystery Movie
€3.39€0.99
Green Project
€5.99€2.89
Swapperoo
€3.29€1.39
Learn English w/ Grammar Games
€7.49€2.39
Doom & Destiny Advanced
€2.99€1.19
Doom & Destiny
€2.99€1.19
door kickers
€3.69€1.19
deadly crusade
€4.19€2.49
Teslagrad
€6.99€1.40
This Is the Police
€7.99€0.99
The Son – A Wild West Tale
€9.99€6.99
Switch – Relaxing Puzzle Game
€3.29€1.29
Hot Springs Story 2
€5.49€3.19
Game Dev Story
€3.99€2.29
StationManager
€5.49€3.49
Pocket Stables
€5.49€3.09
Legacy of Elaed: RPG
€1.49€0.89
Bloons TD 6
€4.99€3.29
Personalization
LineX Icon Pack
€1.99€0.59
Recicons – Icon Pack
€1.99€0.19
InkLine Icon Pack
€1.69€0.39
Vera Outline White Icon Pack
€1.99€0.49
Vera Outline Black: Icon Pack
€1.99€0.49
Light Blue – Icon Pack
€1.19€0.39
Garis Dark – Lines Icon Pack
€1.99€1.09
Dark Blue – Icon Pack
€1.19€0.39
Knots Live Wallpaper
€3.99€1.79
Game of Life Live Wallpaper
€3.99€0.99
Ramka – Icon pack
€1.39€0.39
Black and White – Icon Pack
€1.19€0.39
Pixel Ring Drop – Icon Pack
€1.39€0.39
Ruggon – Icon Pack
€1.79€0.59
Grace UX – Icon Pack
€1.99€0.29
Grace UX – Round Icon Pack
€1.99€0.29
More offers?
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!