53 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Apps and Games for a Short Time

The weekend is dangerously close. Prepare for what might happen by adding to your arsenal premium , games and icon packs without paying absolutely nothing or with greatly reduced prices.





6 Free Android Apps

We start as always with the paid applications, games and icon packs that will be yours absolutely free. Today’s list is a bit short, but the three games have more than 100,000 downloads and you may be interested: My City: London, My City: Babysitting Y Data Defense.

Applications

Manual Camera: DSLR Camera Pro €4.49 free

Games

Memorize: Learn Russian Words €4.99 free

My City: London €4.79 free

My City : Babysitter €4.79 free

Personalization

Planet O – Icon Pack €1.19 free

47 Android Apps

We continue with other applications, games and premium icon pack that will be yours at a great discount while the offers last. From the selection, some interesting games to consider are Paranormal Territory, Doom & Destiny Y dungeon warfare.

Applications

shimu icon pack €1.69 free

BoxToGo Pro €5.99 €2.49 Google Play Store: 40 free Android apps, games and themes

AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro €3.49 €0.99

Premium Tilla €2.09 €1.19

Castro Premium – system info €2.09 €1.19

Graphie – EXIF ​​editor €2.09 €1.19

Skit Premium – apps manager €2.09 €1.19

Games

Kensho €4.39 €1.39

No More Buttons €2.29 €0.69

ReactionLab 2 – Sandbox €2.17 €0.89

GalaxyTrader €2.49 €0.89

Nimian Legends : Vandgels €3.99 €2.19 At last! Dark mode comes to Google Docs & Spreadsheets

Package Inc – Cargo Simulator €2.39 €1.19

Romance SaGa3 €27.99 €7.99

Romancing SaGa 2 €17.99 €4.99

SaGa SCARLET GRACE : AMBITIONS €29.99 €8.99

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories €9.99 €0.89

Cosmic Express €4.99 €2.79

Aeon’s End €10.99 €4.29

Turn It On! €2.29 €0.89

A Good Snowman €4.99 €2.79

Paranormal Territory €0.59 €0.09

Dungeon Warfare 2 €4.99 €1.69

Doom & Destiny Advanced €2.99 €0.99

Doom & Destiny €2.99 €0.99

dungeon warfare €3.09 €0.99

Personalization

Flat Square – Icon Pack €1.99 €0.99

Sweet Edge – Icon Pack €1.99 €0.99

Crayons Icon Pack €1.29 €0.59

Creamy Icon pack €1.19 €0.49

creamydark €1.69 €0.49

Vera Outline White Icon Pack €2.59 €0.99

Vera Outline Black: Icon Pack €2.59 €0.99

Pixel Net – Neon Icon Pack €1.09 €0.39

Light Green – Icon Pack €1.09 €0.39

Battery Widget Reborn 2022 €3.99 €1.19

Sweet – Icon Pack €1.99 €0.99

Railways – Train Simulator €2.39 €1.19

Dark Blue – Icon Pack €1.09 €0.39

Foxbit – Icon Pack €2.19 €0.69

Linebit Gaming – Icon Pack €2.19 €0.69

Simplit – Icon Pack €2.19 €0.69

Linebit Light – Icon Pack €2.19 €0.69

Linebit – Icon Pack €2.19 €0.69

Vion – Icon Pack €1.19 €0.59

Viby – Icon Pack €1.19 €0.59

