53 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Apps and Games for a Short Time

By Brian Adam
53 google play deals: free and deeply discounted apps and
The weekend is dangerously close. Prepare for what might happen by adding to your arsenal premium apps, games and icon packs without paying absolutely nothing or with greatly reduced prices. Like every Friday, you will find the best temporary Google Play offers of the week in our selection.


6 Free Android Apps

We start as always with the paid applications, games and icon packs that will be yours absolutely free. Today’s list is a bit short, but the three games have more than 100,000 downloads and you may be interested: My City: London, My City: Babysitting Y Data Defense.

Applications

  • Manual Camera: DSLR Camera Pro €4.49 free

Games

  • Memorize: Learn Russian Words €4.99 free

  • My City: London €4.79 free

  • My City : Babysitter €4.79 free

    Data Defense €3.89 free

Personalization

  • Planet O – Icon Pack €1.19 free

47 discounted Android Apps

We continue with other applications, games and premium icon pack that will be yours at a great discount while the offers last. From the selection, some interesting games to consider are Paranormal Territory, Doom & Destiny Y dungeon warfare.

Applications

Games

  • Kensho €4.39 €1.39

  • No More Buttons €2.29 €0.69

  • ReactionLab 2 – Sandbox €2.17 €0.89

  • GalaxyTrader €2.49 €0.89

  • Nimian Legends : Vandgels €3.99 €2.19

  • Package Inc – Cargo Simulator €2.39 €1.19

  • Romance SaGa3 €27.99 €7.99

  • Romancing SaGa 2 €17.99 €4.99

  • SaGa SCARLET GRACE : AMBITIONS €29.99 €8.99

  • Lovecraft’s Untold Stories €9.99 €0.89

  • Cosmic Express €4.99 €2.79

  • Aeon’s End €10.99 €4.29

  • Turn It On! €2.29 €0.89

  • A Good Snowman €4.99 €2.79

  • Paranormal Territory €0.59 €0.09

  • Dungeon Warfare 2 €4.99 €1.69

  • Doom & Destiny Advanced €2.99 €0.99

  • Doom & Destiny €2.99 €0.99

  • dungeon warfare €3.09 €0.99

Personalization

  • Flat Square – Icon Pack €1.99 €0.99

  • Sweet Edge – Icon Pack €1.99 €0.99

  • Crayons Icon Pack €1.29 €0.59

  • Creamy Icon pack €1.19 €0.49

  • creamydark €1.69 €0.49

  • Vera Outline White Icon Pack €2.59 €0.99

  • Vera Outline Black: Icon Pack €2.59 €0.99

  • Pixel Net – Neon Icon Pack €1.09 €0.39

  • Light Green – Icon Pack €1.09 €0.39

  • Battery Widget Reborn 2022 €3.99 €1.19

  • Sweet – Icon Pack €1.99 €0.99

  • Railways – Train Simulator €2.39 €1.19

  • Dark Blue – Icon Pack €1.09 €0.39

  • Foxbit – Icon Pack €2.19 €0.69

  • Linebit Gaming – Icon Pack €2.19 €0.69

  • Simplit – Icon Pack €2.19 €0.69

  • Linebit Light – Icon Pack €2.19 €0.69

  • Linebit – Icon Pack €2.19 €0.69

  • Vion – Icon Pack €1.19 €0.59

  • Viby – Icon Pack €1.19 €0.59

More offers?

If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobile phones and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

