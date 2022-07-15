53 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Apps and Games for a Short Time

Refresh yourself with the best offers from all over Google Play, a unique opportunity to get hold of premium , games and icon packs without paying anything or with significant discounts. Some of these offers expire in the next few hours, but once you add them to your account, the apps will be yours forever.





19 Free Android Apps

We start our ofertil review with paid apps, games and customization packs that can be yours for free and forever. In the list there are several popular games that you may be interested in such as

Evertale, Abi or Demon Warrior Premium.

Applications

Stark Fitness: Simply Train €19.99 free

Relaxing Sleep Sounds PRO €0.59 free

EZ Notes – Notes Voice Notes €2.99 free

Touch Block Pro – screen , touch , block €1.89 free

Smart navigation bar – navbar slideshow €0.69 free

ReminderPro €2.39 free

SkanApp hands-free PDF book scanner €19.99 free

GPS SpeedPro €0.89 free

Spelling Test & Practice PRO €1.99 free

Star Link 2: Constellation €0.69 free Street View will turn your car into a Google “street car”, how?

Games

Evertale €0.50 free

Abi: A Robot’s Tale €0.99 free

Demon Warrior Premium €0.59 free

Word Master PRO €2.09 free

Personalization

Notification Station for KWGT €1.09 free

Dock Hexa 3D- Icon Pack €1.99 free

Pixel Net – Neon Icon Pack €1.39 free

Planet O – Icon Pack €1.29 free

Diamond – Icon Pack €1.39 free

54 Android Apps

We continue with more games, applications and premium icon packs on sale. Some very popular games on the list that you may be interested in checking out are Buff Knight, Prune, Black Border Police Simulator or Braveland Wizard.

[mb_related_posts2]

Applications

Hydro Coach PRO: drink water €6.99 €3.49

Vengeance RPG 2D €3.89 €2.19

AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro €3.49 €0.99

My Device Pro €4.09 €0.89

SUI File Explorer PRO €2.79 €0.19

Games

Black Border Patrol Simulator €2.69 €0.99

Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game €5.49 €0.89

Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee €7.99 €2.40

REDDEN €2.79 €0.89

Braveland Wizard €3.09 €0.49

The Black Dungeon RPG €2.29 €1.09

Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG €2.29 €1.09

Super8Pro (nES/FC Emulator) €3.09 €1.69

Buff Knight: Offline Idle RPG €1.79 €0.89

One Punch – LIMITED EDITION €1.89 €0.89

Endurance: dead space Premium €1.79 €0.99

prune €4.39 €2.39

Argo’s Choice: Offline Game €7.49 €3.19

Underworld Office €7.49 €3.19

7Days: Offline Mystery Story €5.49 €1.99

Personalization

Dock Circle 3D – Icon Pack €1.99 €0.39

Flat 3D – Icon Pack €1.99 €0.79

Dove Icon Pack €0.99 €0.49

Dove Dark : Icon Pack €1.99 €0.49

Dove Light : Icon Pack €1.99 €0.49

Cubic Dark Mode – 3D Icon pack €1.99 €0.39

Dock 3D – Icon Pack €1.99 €0.39

One4KWGT Reloaded: KWGT widget €1.99 €0.79

Iggy Icon Pack €1.49 €0.89

Corvy – Icon Pack €2.19 €1.19

Ango – Icon Pack €2.19 €1.19

Light Red – Icon Pack €1.19 €0.39

Dark Red – Icon Pack €1.19 €0.39

Bee Line Icon Pack €1.99 €0.49

More offers?

If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobile phones and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!