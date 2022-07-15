53 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Apps and Games for a Short Time

Refresh yourself with the best offers from all over Google Play, a unique opportunity to get hold of premium apps, games and icon packs without paying anything or with significant discounts. Some of these offers expire in the next few hours, but once you add them to your account, the apps will be yours forever.
19 Free Android Apps
We start our ofertil review with paid apps, games and customization packs that can be yours for free and forever. In the list there are several popular games that you may be interested in such as
Evertale, Abi or Demon Warrior Premium.
Applications
-
Stark Fitness: Simply Train
€19.99free
-
Relaxing Sleep Sounds PRO
€0.59free
-
EZ Notes – Notes Voice Notes
€2.99free
-
Touch Block Pro – screen , touch , block
€1.89free
-
Smart navigation bar – navbar slideshow
€0.69free
-
ReminderPro
€2.39free
-
SkanApp hands-free PDF book scanner
€19.99free
-
GPS SpeedPro
€0.89free
-
Spelling Test & Practice PRO
€1.99free
-
Star Link 2: Constellation
€0.69free
Games
-
Evertale
€0.50free
-
Abi: A Robot’s Tale
€0.99free
-
Demon Warrior Premium
€0.59free
-
Word Master PRO
€2.09free
Personalization
-
Notification Station for KWGT
€1.09free
-
Dock Hexa 3D- Icon Pack
€1.99free
-
Pixel Net – Neon Icon Pack
€1.39free
-
Planet O – Icon Pack
€1.29free
-
Diamond – Icon Pack
€1.39free
54 discounted Android Apps
We continue with more games, applications and premium icon packs on sale. Some very popular games on the list that you may be interested in checking out are Buff Knight, Prune, Black Border Police Simulator or Braveland Wizard.
Applications
-
Hydro Coach PRO: drink water
€6.99€3.49
-
Vengeance RPG 2D
€3.89€2.19
-
AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro
€3.49€0.99
-
My Device Pro
€4.09€0.89
-
SUI File Explorer PRO
€2.79€0.19
Games
-
Black Border Patrol Simulator
€2.69€0.99
-
Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game
€5.49€0.89
-
Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee
€7.99€2.40
-
REDDEN
€2.79€0.89
-
Braveland Wizard
€3.09€0.49
-
The Black Dungeon RPG
€2.29€1.09
-
Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG
€2.29€1.09
-
Super8Pro (nES/FC Emulator)
€3.09€1.69
-
Buff Knight: Offline Idle RPG
€1.79€0.89
-
One Punch – LIMITED EDITION
€1.89€0.89
-
Endurance: dead space Premium
€1.79€0.99
-
prune
€4.39€2.39
-
Argo’s Choice: Offline Game
€7.49€3.19
-
Underworld Office
€7.49€3.19
-
7Days: Offline Mystery Story
€5.49€1.99
Personalization
-
Dock Circle 3D – Icon Pack
€1.99€0.39
-
Flat 3D – Icon Pack
€1.99€0.79
-
Dove Icon Pack
€0.99€0.49
-
Dove Dark : Icon Pack
€1.99€0.49
-
Dove Light : Icon Pack
€1.99€0.49
-
Cubic Dark Mode – 3D Icon pack
€1.99€0.39
-
Dock 3D – Icon Pack
€1.99€0.39
-
One4KWGT Reloaded: KWGT widget
€1.99€0.79
-
Iggy Icon Pack
€1.49€0.89
-
Corvy – Icon Pack
€2.19€1.19
-
Ango – Icon Pack
€2.19€1.19
-
Light Red – Icon Pack
€1.19€0.39
-
Dark Red – Icon Pack
€1.19€0.39
-
Bee Line Icon Pack
€1.99€0.49
More offers?
If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!