The Internet changed society a little less than 30 years ago, and that also involves the world of work.

Hundreds of new professions have appeared over time, some more recent, others already existing from the first day the Internet entered our home.



Here I present a great list of 50 professions that did not exist 30 years ago, or that have changed so much that they cannot be considered the same.

Videogame designer

mobile app developer

Web designer

virtual assistant

cybersecurity specialist

Social media marketing expert

E-Commerce Specialist

web data analyst

commercial drone pilot

artificial intelligence specialist

virtual reality designer

blockchain expert

Online communication specialist

Augmented reality experience designer

Internet of things application developer

Online Crisis Communication Specialist

Mixed reality experience designer

Cloud Information Technology Specialist

digital trends analyst

Business Intelligence Specialist

user interface designer

AI robot designer

Expert in emotional intelligence in the workplace

Online Advertising Specialist

medical technology specialist

Educational video game designer

Home Health Technology Specialist

fitness app designer

Gamification expert in the workplace

Content Marketing Specialist

drone designer

Digital Leadership Specialist

technology trend analyst

Immersive virtual reality experience designer

Education Technology Specialist

Online Learning Experience Designer

Health information technology specialist

Sports data analyst

Mental Health Technology Specialist

Health and wellness app designer

Online Transportation App Designer

Communication technology expert

Ecommerce Application Designer

Online travel app designer

Cyber ​​crime specialist

cyber defense expert

Production technology specialist

Cyber ​​Security Data Analyst

Social media app designer

Information technology specialist in banking and finance

There are many more, of course, but this gives us an idea of ​​how things can change so much in such a short time. Surely Virtual Reality will change it even more, and Artificial Intelligence will definitely revolutionize all sectors in less than 10 years.

Here we will be in WWWhatsnew to tell it.