The Internet changed society a little less than 30 years ago, and that also involves the world of work.
Hundreds of new professions have appeared over time, some more recent, others already existing from the first day the Internet entered our home.
Here I present a great list of 50 professions that did not exist 30 years ago, or that have changed so much that they cannot be considered the same.
- Videogame designer
- mobile app developer
- Web designer
- virtual assistant
- cybersecurity specialist
- Social media marketing expert
- E-Commerce Specialist
- web data analyst
- commercial drone pilot
- artificial intelligence specialist
- virtual reality designer
- blockchain expert
- Online communication specialist
- Augmented reality experience designer
- Internet of things application developer
- Online Crisis Communication Specialist
- Mixed reality experience designer
- Cloud Information Technology Specialist
- digital trends analyst
- Business Intelligence Specialist
- user interface designer
- AI robot designer
- Expert in emotional intelligence in the workplace
- Online Advertising Specialist
- medical technology specialist
- Educational video game designer
- Home Health Technology Specialist
- fitness app designer
- Gamification expert in the workplace
- Content Marketing Specialist
- drone designer
- Digital Leadership Specialist
- technology trend analyst
- Immersive virtual reality experience designer
- Education Technology Specialist
- Online Learning Experience Designer
- Health information technology specialist
- Sports data analyst
- Mental Health Technology Specialist
- Health and wellness app designer
- Online Transportation App Designer
- Communication technology expert
- Ecommerce Application Designer
- Online travel app designer
- Cyber crime specialist
- cyber defense expert
- Production technology specialist
- Cyber Security Data Analyst
- Social media app designer
- Information technology specialist in banking and finance
There are many more, of course, but this gives us an idea of how things can change so much in such a short time. Surely Virtual Reality will change it even more, and Artificial Intelligence will definitely revolutionize all sectors in less than 10 years.
Here we will be in WWWhatsnew to tell it.
