50 free technology courses to start in February

February has already begun and the proposals in online and free courses are renewed. So if you have yet to dedicate a few hours to your education in January, you have a new opportunity to organize yourself and start one of these free courses.

Remember that each educational platform has different requirements and modalities to teach the courses. If you want to take the courses for free, you have to look for the options “Audit course” or “Take this course as an attendee”.

Free programming courses

Android: Introduction to Programming

Polytechnic University of Valencia – 10 weeks

Polytechnic University of Valencia – 10 weeks Concurrent Programming

Galileo University – 4 weeks

Galileo University – 4 weeks programming for everyone

University of Michigan – 7 weeks

University of Michigan – 7 weeks Internet of Things: Python Basics

Galileo University – 5 weeks

Galileo University – 5 weeks Python from A to Z

Anahuac University – 6 weeks

Anahuac University – 6 weeks Fundamentals in computer programming

University of Rosario – 4 weeks

University of Rosario – 4 weeks Python: learn to program

Polytechnic University of Valencia – 8 weeks

Polytechnic University of Valencia – 8 weeks Introduction to programming in Java: starting to program

UC3M – 5 weeks

UC3M – 5 weeks Introduction to programming with Python

Austral University – 4 weeks

Austral University – 4 weeks Introduction to Python Programming I: Learning to program with Python

Pontifical Catholic University of Chile – 6 weeks

Free video game design courses

Introduction to game development with Unity

Polytechnic University of Valencia – 6 weeks

Polytechnic University of Valencia – 6 weeks Video Game Design: An Introduction

University of the Andes – 4 weeks

University of the Andes – 4 weeks Video games: what are we talking about?

Autonomous University of Barcelona​ – 8 weeks

Autonomous University of Barcelona​ – 8 weeks Video Game Development in Unity: An Introduction

University of the Andes – 8 weeks

University of the Andes – 8 weeks 3D art and video game animation

University of the Andes – 4 weeks

Free blockchain and cryptocurrency courses

Blockchain and internet of things

Galileo University – 4 weeks

Galileo University – 4 weeks How to Invest in Crypto

Austral University – 5 weeks

Austral University – 5 weeks The Blockchain Disruption

Austral University – 6 weeks

Free cybersecurity courses

Cybersecurity. Bases and structures for the protection of information

Anahuac University – 5 weeks

Anahuac University – 5 weeks network security

University of the Andes – 4 weeks

University of the Andes – 4 weeks Cybersecurity fundamentals: a practical approach

UC3M, IDB – 6 weeks

UC3M, IDB – 6 weeks Cybersecurity tools and application methods

Anahuac University – 5 weeks

Anahuac University – 5 weeks Introduction to cybersecurity

University of Rosario – 4 weeks

Free internet of things courses

Fundamentals of the Internet of Things (IoT): Security I

Galileo University – 5 weeks

Galileo University – 5 weeks Introduction to the Internet of Things (IoT)

Polytechnic University of Valencia – 6 weeks

Polytechnic University of Valencia – 6 weeks Introduction to the Internet of Things (IoT) and its applications

University of Rosario – 4 weeks

University of Rosario – 4 weeks Introduction to the Internet of Things

Galileo University – 5 weeks

Free Computer Science and Informatics Courses

Information architecture and digital data

Anahuac University – 4 weeks

Anahuac University – 4 weeks How does Technology change (us)?

University of Chile – 13 weeks

University of Chile – 13 weeks DevOps Fundamentals and Tools

Anahuac University – 4 weeks

Anahuac University – 4 weeks Introduction to Office 365

Polytechnic University of Valencia – 7 weeks

Polytechnic University of Valencia – 7 weeks Communication and Digital Writing

Anahuac University – 4 weeks

Anahuac University – 4 weeks Excel: Basics and tools

Polytechnic University of Valencia – 8 weeks

Polytechnic University of Valencia – 8 weeks Search the Internet

Polytechnic University of Valencia – 7 weeks

Polytechnic University of Valencia – 7 weeks Design effective presentations with Powerpoint

Polytechnic University of Valencia – 3 weeks

Polytechnic University of Valencia – 3 weeks Digital skills for technology-mediated teaching

Anahuac University – 6 weeks

Anahuac University – 6 weeks Radio for internet with Podcast: creation and basic concepts

Polytechnic University of Valencia – 6 weeks

Polytechnic University of Valencia – 6 weeks Introduction to Technologies for Education

Polytechnic University of Valencia – 5 weeks

Polytechnic University of Valencia – 5 weeks Intermediate Word: Formatting and Productivity Tools

Polytechnic University of Valencia – 6 weeks

Free Artificial Intelligence courses