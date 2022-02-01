Search here...
50 free technology courses to start in February

By: Brian Adam

Date:

February has already begun and the proposals in online and free courses are renewed. So if you have yet to dedicate a few hours to your education in January, you have a new opportunity to organize yourself and start one of these free courses.

Remember that each educational platform has different requirements and modalities to teach the courses. If you want to take the courses for free, you have to look for the options “Audit course” or “Take this course as an attendee”.

Read:

Android will have new statistics to see battery consumption

Free programming courses

  • Android: Introduction to Programming
    Polytechnic University of Valencia – 10 weeks
  • Concurrent Programming
    Galileo University – 4 weeks
  • programming for everyone
    University of Michigan – 7 weeks
  • Internet of Things: Python Basics
    Galileo University – 5 weeks
  • Python from A to Z
    Anahuac University – 6 weeks
  • Fundamentals in computer programming
    University of Rosario – 4 weeks
  • Python: learn to program
    Polytechnic University of Valencia – 8 weeks
  • Introduction to programming in Java: starting to program
    UC3M – 5 weeks
  • Introduction to programming with Python
    Austral University – 4 weeks
  • Introduction to Python Programming I: Learning to program with Python
    Pontifical Catholic University of Chile – 6 weeks

Free video game design courses

  • Introduction to game development with Unity
    Polytechnic University of Valencia – 6 weeks
  • Video Game Design: An Introduction
    University of the Andes – 4 weeks
  • Video games: what are we talking about?
    Autonomous University of Barcelona​ – 8 weeks
  • Video Game Development in Unity: An Introduction
    University of the Andes – 8 weeks
  • 3D art and video game animation
    University of the Andes – 4 weeks

Free blockchain and cryptocurrency courses

  • Blockchain and internet of things
    Galileo University – 4 weeks
  • How to Invest in Crypto
    Austral University – 5 weeks
  • The Blockchain Disruption
    Austral University – 6 weeks

Free cybersecurity courses

  • Cybersecurity. Bases and structures for the protection of information
    Anahuac University – 5 weeks
  • network security
    University of the Andes – 4 weeks
  • Cybersecurity fundamentals: a practical approach
    UC3M, IDB – 6 weeks
  • Cybersecurity tools and application methods
    Anahuac University – 5 weeks
  • Introduction to cybersecurity
    University of Rosario – 4 weeks

Free internet of things courses

  • Fundamentals of the Internet of Things (IoT): Security I
    Galileo University – 5 weeks
  • Introduction to the Internet of Things (IoT)
    Polytechnic University of Valencia – 6 weeks
  • Introduction to the Internet of Things (IoT) and its applications
    University of Rosario – 4 weeks
  • Introduction to the Internet of Things
    Galileo University – 5 weeks

Free Computer Science and Informatics Courses

  • Information architecture and digital data
    Anahuac University – 4 weeks
  • How does Technology change (us)?
    University of Chile – 13 weeks
  • DevOps Fundamentals and Tools
    Anahuac University – 4 weeks
  • Introduction to Office 365
    Polytechnic University of Valencia – 7 weeks
  • Communication and Digital Writing
    Anahuac University – 4 weeks
  • Excel: Basics and tools
    Polytechnic University of Valencia – 8 weeks
  • Search the Internet
    Polytechnic University of Valencia – 7 weeks
  • Design effective presentations with Powerpoint
    Polytechnic University of Valencia – 3 weeks
  • Digital skills for technology-mediated teaching
    Anahuac University – 6 weeks
  • Radio for internet with Podcast: creation and basic concepts
    Polytechnic University of Valencia – 6 weeks
  • Introduction to Technologies for Education
    Polytechnic University of Valencia – 5 weeks
  • Intermediate Word: Formatting and Productivity Tools
    Polytechnic University of Valencia – 6 weeks

Free Artificial Intelligence courses

  • Artificial intelligence: Chatbots without programming
    IBM – 2 weeks
  • Introduction to Artificial Intelligence
    Anahuac University – 4 weeks
  • Introduction to Deep Learning
    Austral University – 4 weeks
  • Introduction to Computer Vision: Application Development with OpenCV
    UC3M – 4 weeks
  • Introduction to Artificial Intelligence: Main Algorithms
    Galileo University – 4 weeks
  • Artificial Intelligence for Everyone: Master the Basics
    IBM – 4 weeks
Previous articleAndroid 12 on POCO F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro and more Xiaomi: Paranoid Android gives these phones a second life
Next articleFive ways to copy files between two PCs
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

