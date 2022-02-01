50 free technology courses to start in February

February has already begun and the proposals in online and free courses are renewed. So if you have yet to dedicate a few hours to your education in January, you have a new opportunity to organize yourself and start one of these free courses.
Remember that each educational platform has different requirements and modalities to teach the courses. If you want to take the courses for free, you have to look for the options “Audit course” or “Take this course as an attendee”.
Free programming courses
- Android: Introduction to Programming
Polytechnic University of Valencia – 10 weeks
- Concurrent Programming
Galileo University – 4 weeks
- programming for everyone
University of Michigan – 7 weeks
- Internet of Things: Python Basics
Galileo University – 5 weeks
- Python from A to Z
Anahuac University – 6 weeks
- Fundamentals in computer programming
University of Rosario – 4 weeks
- Python: learn to program
Polytechnic University of Valencia – 8 weeks
- Introduction to programming in Java: starting to program
UC3M – 5 weeks
- Introduction to programming with Python
Austral University – 4 weeks
- Introduction to Python Programming I: Learning to program with Python
Pontifical Catholic University of Chile – 6 weeks
Free video game design courses
- Introduction to game development with Unity
Polytechnic University of Valencia – 6 weeks
- Video Game Design: An Introduction
University of the Andes – 4 weeks
- Video games: what are we talking about?
Autonomous University of Barcelona – 8 weeks
- Video Game Development in Unity: An Introduction
University of the Andes – 8 weeks
- 3D art and video game animation
University of the Andes – 4 weeks
Free blockchain and cryptocurrency courses
- Blockchain and internet of things
Galileo University – 4 weeks
- How to Invest in Crypto
Austral University – 5 weeks
- The Blockchain Disruption
Austral University – 6 weeks
Free cybersecurity courses
- Cybersecurity. Bases and structures for the protection of information
Anahuac University – 5 weeks
- network security
University of the Andes – 4 weeks
- Cybersecurity fundamentals: a practical approach
UC3M, IDB – 6 weeks
- Cybersecurity tools and application methods
Anahuac University – 5 weeks
- Introduction to cybersecurity
University of Rosario – 4 weeks
Free internet of things courses
- Fundamentals of the Internet of Things (IoT): Security I
Galileo University – 5 weeks
- Introduction to the Internet of Things (IoT)
Polytechnic University of Valencia – 6 weeks
- Introduction to the Internet of Things (IoT) and its applications
University of Rosario – 4 weeks
- Introduction to the Internet of Things
Galileo University – 5 weeks
Free Computer Science and Informatics Courses
- Information architecture and digital data
Anahuac University – 4 weeks
- How does Technology change (us)?
University of Chile – 13 weeks
- DevOps Fundamentals and Tools
Anahuac University – 4 weeks
- Introduction to Office 365
Polytechnic University of Valencia – 7 weeks
- Communication and Digital Writing
Anahuac University – 4 weeks
- Excel: Basics and tools
Polytechnic University of Valencia – 8 weeks
- Search the Internet
Polytechnic University of Valencia – 7 weeks
- Design effective presentations with Powerpoint
Polytechnic University of Valencia – 3 weeks
- Digital skills for technology-mediated teaching
Anahuac University – 6 weeks
- Radio for internet with Podcast: creation and basic concepts
Polytechnic University of Valencia – 6 weeks
- Introduction to Technologies for Education
Polytechnic University of Valencia – 5 weeks
- Intermediate Word: Formatting and Productivity Tools
Polytechnic University of Valencia – 6 weeks
Free Artificial Intelligence courses
- Artificial intelligence: Chatbots without programming
IBM – 2 weeks
- Introduction to Artificial Intelligence
Anahuac University – 4 weeks
- Introduction to Deep Learning
Austral University – 4 weeks
- Introduction to Computer Vision: Application Development with OpenCV
UC3M – 4 weeks
- Introduction to Artificial Intelligence: Main Algorithms
Galileo University – 4 weeks
- Artificial Intelligence for Everyone: Master the Basics
IBM – 4 weeks
