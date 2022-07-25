5 Xiaomi gadgets that you are going to use this summer: number 2 is wonderful

is one of the seasons in which, despite the heat, plans with friends, family or a partner seem almost endless. For this very reason, you never know the gagdet that will be most useful to us . Not only to withstand the heat, but also to be able to travel or take everything we need to any destination. And it is that, during these months, the truth is that we need the help of these products of the Chinese firm.

Furthermore, the world of Xiaomi gadgets It is so extremely wide, that we can find everything and, above all, it will be quite easy to find one that fits the needs of each person. More than anything, because within the catalog of the Chinese brand we find hundreds and hundreds of alternatives, each one more surprising than the previous one. Although, now, we bring you five products that will come in handy during the summer. My Vacuum Cleaner Mini During this time, we usually take the car a lot or receive more visits than we usually receive at home at other times. Well, this little gadget will save us from having to pick up the vacuum cleaner or the broom every time we want. clean the house, car or any other part. And, best of all, it has a portable battery that lasts up to 30 minutes, and it does not carry any type of cables. My Vacuum Cleaner Mini buy it at EUR 39.90 With just one click it is capable of sucking up the dust that we want. Besides that we can vacuum any corner, from the car seats, the sofa at home or whatever we want, and everything to its different multifunction nozzles that will help us achieve a simpler and more effective cleaning. It will also help us to remove dust from other devices, such as the computer keyboard.

My Smart Sensor Set

Among all the Xiaomi gadgets that we can find, this will undoubtedly be a great option if we want to keep our house very safe. And more so in summer, when it is surely the time of year when we spend the most time outside, having a drink with friends, traveling to the beach, sightseeing in other cities, etc.

In that case, this Xiaomi device will help you protect your home. My Smart Sensor Set It is a system of sensors with which, in the event that someone enters the house, we will receive a signal on the mobile so that you can immediately notify the police. And it is that we will have different sensors so that the light of the house can be activated automatically or to install them in the doors in order to detect movement.

My Wireless Power Bank Essential

Being away from home for so long, what we may need is extra help to power our mobiles or other devices. In this case, Xiaomi’s ideal gadget will be its portable battery, specifically, the Mi Wireless Power Bank Essential model. This option has the possibility to power a compatible device wirelessly with the Qi protocol with up to 10 W.

In addition, it offers us the possibility of charging up to two devices at the same time, one through a USB cable and the other wirelessly. It has a maximum capacity of 10,000 mAh and weighs just 230 grams, so it will be easy to carry everywhere. Finally, it offers us a USB fast charging up to 18W.

My Smart Standing Fan 2

On the other hand, if we are going to stay at home for a long time, the option that best suits us may be to have this Xiaomi smart fan. And it is that enduring the high temperatures of summer, without air conditioning at home, can be a great suffering. For this reason, with the help of this gadget from the Chinese firm, it will be easier to cope with these temperatures.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Standing Fan 2 buy it at EUR 84.00

In this case, we find ourselves with a fan that we can control by Voice, in addition to being compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa. It has up to 100 levels and reaches up to 14 meters. In addition, it is important to know that it has a system of 7-5 wing-shaped blades, which is its secret to offer us more powerful cooling. And, in this case, noise will not be a problem. Finally, it is a device that we can control from the mobile with the Mi Home app.

My Portable Air Pump

Within the Xiaomi gadgets, the truth is that this option will not be for everyone, since we are dealing with a small device that gives us the possibility of carrying an electric air compressor with us at all times. In this its functions, we find that it has a digital pressure detection, whether from a wheel, a ball, etc. And, in addition, it will stop at the psi that we configure.

Among its specifications, it tells us that it is capable of inflating up to eight road bike tires (it takes 3 minutes to inflate a wheel), five car tires (it takes 6 minutes for one wheel) and up to six motorcycle tires (it also takes 6 minutes). In addition, it is a small device that we can take everywhere with us, so it will not be a great burden, but the truth is that it will be very useful for us. check tire pressure and, above all, the simple fact that we can inflate them at any time.