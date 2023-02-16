5 WhatsApp news that you can already find on your Android mobile

There are many WhatsApp functions that are under development and many others that are being tested in some of the beta versions of the app. So there is no shortage of news related to WhatsApp that promise to improve the dynamics of the app.

But some have already finished their testing phases and can be enjoyed in the stable version of WhatsApp, like the ones we found in the latest update of the Android app. We tell you what they are about.

New functions for groups and multimedia content in WhatsApp

Some of the novelties are dedicated to offering more options to groups. For example, in this update upload the character limit for subject and group descriptions. From now on, descriptions are limited to 2048 characters, and subject lines go up to 100 characters max.

Another novelty has to do with giving more context to the documents we send by WhatsApp. As with photos and videos, the app now allows us to write a description to the documents that we send to contacts. Yes, you will be able to send a description in the same sending of the document, without the need to add clarifications in the following chat messages.

If you use WhatsApp to send batches of photos and videos, it will help you to have one of the new dynamics of this update, since it increases the sending limit. are now allowed up to 100 photos or videos in a single shipmentleaving behind the previous limit of 30. And as a plus, in this update the activation of whatsapp avatars.

Although the avatars started appearing months ago in the stable version, they were not yet available to all Android users. So with this new version of WhatsApp, this function is finished being implemented. An option that you will find in Settings >> Avatar.