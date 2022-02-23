Tech News

5 WhatsApp news in 2022

By: Brian Adam

Whatsapp is an extremely used platform all over the world, but it can still improve a lot, it can offer many more functions that help both in its private and professional use.

During the last months we have seen many of these hidden functions in its source code, so everything seems to indicate that during this 2022 we will see the following novelties:

Possibility of creating communities, groups of groups. The idea is that an administrator groups up to 10 groups, with an additional one to communicate with other administrators. They will be private groups that could be used to inform large communities. Imagine a city, for example, with a group for each neighborhood and a general administration group to synchronize actions.

Option to mute videoshelping those who inadvertently play it in the wrong places and times.

– Creation of report reportsso that a spam can be reported and WhatsApp can analyze the last five messages after the report, thus verifying that it is a case of serious spam and that the report makes sense.

Possibility to react with emojis, to quickly reply to messages with a feeling. It’s already a quick process right now, but they want to streamline it even more.

We can edit the details of a contact to which we send a file, directly from the attachment upload screen.

New design, since it intends to change the color of the interface and the design of profiles. It will mainly affect businesses, since each company will be able to have a header similar to the one they have on Twitter and other social networks.

We continue to miss the Telegram channels, and more security in terms of privacy, but everything will come, apparently.

